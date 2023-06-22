Restaurant explosion kills 31, injures 7 in northwest China

Firefighters work at the site of an explosion in Yinchuan, China on Wednesday night. The death toll from the explosion at a barbecue restaurant has left 31 dead, local officials said Thursday. Photo by Wang Peng/Xinhua/EPA-EFE

June 22 (UPI) -- At least 31 people are dead and seven injured after a gas explosion Wednesday night at a barbecue restaurant in the city of Yinchuan, in China's northwestern Ningxia region, state media reported. The blast took place at 8:40 p.m. and was caused by the leak of a liquified gas tank inside the restaurant, news agency Xinhua reported Thursday. Advertisement

Seven others were injured with glass cuts and burns, one critically.

Nine people have been taken into custody, including the restaurant's owner, shareholders and staff members, according to Xinhua.

Chinese President Xi Jinping called on authorities to "make every effort" to respond to the crisis and enhance safety measures.

"It is necessary to do a good job in the treatment of the wounded and the comfort of the families of the casualties, find out the cause of the accident as soon as possible, and seriously investigate the responsibility according to law," Xi said, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

He also called for a review and strengthening of public safety measures in the aftermath of the disaster.

The explosion occurred on the eve of the Dragon Boat Festival, a three-day holiday in China marked with celebratory group meals and paddled boat races.

Local fire and rescue services sent more than 100 workers and 20 vehicles to the scene of the accident, China's Ministry of Emergency Management said.

Rescue operations were finished by 4 a.m. on Thursday, the ministry added.

Images released by state media showed firefighters working in front of the charred restaurant storefront and removing injured victims on stretchers.

China has suffered a series of industrial disasters and deadly fires in recent years, raising questions and concerns about public safety. Three people were killed earlier this month by explosions caused by fireworks striking residential buildings in the northern city of Tianjin.

A fire at a chemical factory in central Henan province killed dozens in November, while another fire at a residential building the same month killed ten in the northwestern province of Xinjiang and sparked widespread protests against COVID-19 lockdown measures.