June 28, 2023 / 3:52 PM

Israeli police arrest 15 Palestinians for waving Hamas flags at holy site

By Doug Cunningham
Israeli police arrested 15 masked Palestinians at the Al-Aqsa mosque, known by Jews as Temple Mount. Police said they waved Hamas flags at the conclusion of morning prayers in the temple's plaza. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- Israeli police Wednesday quickly arrested 15 Palestinians after Eid al-Adha morning prayers at the Temple Mount after they allegedly hung a banner with photos of people described by police as terrorists.

"Jerusalem District police officers are committed to allowing any individual, from any religion, to celebrate their holiday legally, the same goes for Eid al-Adha, which is today," Jerusalem District Commander Doron Turgeman said. "This morning there were again those who abused the holiday and the holy sites to demonstrate incitement and support of terror. Whoever thinks the carrying out of these acts under the guise of the holiday would grant him immunity or protection from the law is greatly mistaken."

The masked suspects reportedly waved flags of Palestinian movements such as Hamas. Police seized the flags and banners.

The Wednesday arrests were made two months after Israeli police stormed the Al-Aqsa mosque, known by Jews as Temple Mount, arresting hundreds of people police said had barricaded themselves in the building.

Police officers from the David police station and Jerusalem Border Police responded.

Police said that on some of the people arrested they found flags and fliers of organizations police described as terrorist groups. Also, a single pistol bullet was confiscated by Israeli police.

According to police, after the prayers wrapped up and worshippers began leaving, the Palestinians waved flags and banners in Temple Mount plaza before being arrested.

