Israeli police arrest 15 Palestinians for waving Hamas flags at holy site

June 28 (UPI) -- Israeli police Wednesday quickly arrested 15 Palestinians after Eid al-Adha morning prayers at the Temple Mount after they allegedly hung a banner with photos of people described by police as terrorists.
"Jerusalem District police officers are committed to allowing any individual, from any religion, to celebrate their holiday legally, the same goes for Eid al-Adha, which is today," Jerusalem District Commander Doron Turgeman said. "This morning there were again those who abused the holiday and the holy sites to demonstrate incitement and support of terror. Whoever thinks the carrying out of these acts under the guise of the holiday would grant him immunity or protection from the law is greatly mistaken."