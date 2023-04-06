Israel strikes Gaza, Lebanon in escalation of conflict after Al-Aqsa mosque raid

Flames and smoke rise after an Israeli air strike in Gaza on Friday. The Israeli military launched airstrikes in the Gaza Strip amid tension arising from an incident at the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, during which Israeli security forces confronted Palestinian worshipers gathered for Ramadan prayer services. Photo by Mohammed Saber/EPA-EFE

April 6 (UPI) -- Israel launched airstrikes on Gaza and Lebanon early Friday, escalating tensions in the Middle East two days after Israeli police raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque while worshippers were inside. Israeli police stormed the historic mosque in East Jerusalem on Wednesday, assaulting Palestinian worshippers and forcing them out to allow Israelis inside. Advertisement

The Al-Aqsa Mosque is located at the Temple Mount, the highly contested holy site for Muslims, Jews and Christians. The site is under the management of the government of Jordan and Jewish religious law prevents visiting the site.

"Preliminary: The Air Force is currently attacking the Gaza Strip, more details below," the Israeli Air Force said in a statement.

In another statement, the Israeli Air Force said it "attacked infrastructure targets and targets of the terrorist organization Hamas in the territory of southern Lebanon."

Israel holds the Hamas terrorist organization responsible for all actions in the Gaza Strip, a Palestinian-controlled enclave that borders southern Israel and the Mediterranean Sea.

The Israeli Defense Forces said Thursday that it had intercepted 25 rockets of 34 fired at Israel by Lebanon, five of which landed in Israeli territory.

"Following the rocket fire from Lebanon and sensitivity of recent and upcoming events, the IDF is currently conducting a calm and focused security assessment on the nature of these events," IDF international spokesman Lt. Col. Richard Hect wrote on Twitter.

"We are prepared to face any threat and ready for all operational scenarios."

The missile exchange between Lebanon and Israel marks the largest conflict between the two nations since a brief war in 2006.

The Lebanese Army said in a statement that rockets launched from Lebanon were fired from near the towns of Qleileh, Al-Maaliya, and Zibqin.