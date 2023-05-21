Security minister Ben Gvir says Israel 'in charge' in controversial Temple Mount visit

1/2

Israel’s security minister Itamar Ben Gvir is drawing criticism following a visit to the Temple Mount in Jerusalem on Sunday that breaks from agreed upon norms. Image courtesy of Israel Foreign Minister Ben Gvir/ Twitter

May 21 (UPI) -- Israel's security minister Itamar Ben Gvir is drawing criticism following a visit to the Temple Mount in Jerusalem on Sunday and remarks that encourage breaking a more than half-century-old agreement. Ben Gvir has been a proponent for allowing Jewish prayer at the holy site, according to The Guardian. An arrangement following the Six-Day War in 1967 prohibits Jews from praying there. Advertisement

Known as the Temple Mount in Judaism and Christianity, the holy site is home to the Al-Aqsa Mosque -- one of Islam's holiest mosques believed to be where the prophet Muhammad ascended to heaven.

The Al-Aqsa Mosque has been under the administration of the Kingdom of Jordan and is a hub for recent clashes between Palestinian worshippers and Israeli forces.

Judaism and Christianity also hold the hill the mosque sits on, known as the Temple Mount, as one of their holiest sites where a great temple is believed to have been built by King Solomon in biblical and Jewish texts.

The visit comes just days after Jerusalem Day, an Israeli national holiday that celebrates the reunification of East and West Jerusalem. More than 1,000 people visited the site in celebration, Ben Gvir claimed in a tweet on Thursday.

Happy Jerusalem Day I am happy to see thousands coming to celebrate in Jerusalem & on the Temple Mount. The Temple Mount, liberated on Jerusalem Day 56 years ago, is the holiest place for the Jewish people. It is our right to go up to this place & celebrate its liberation. https://t.co/CBrfvWCrVm— ItamarBenGvirEN (@ItamarBenGvirEN) May 18, 2023

"I am glad to ascend the Temple Mount, the most important place for the nation of Israel," Ben Gvir said. "Police are doing wonderful work here and again giving a reminder of who the master of the house is in Jerusalem. All of Hamas's threats won't help. We are the masters of Jerusalem and all of the land of Israel."

Officials from Jordan, Palestine and Turkey rebuked the visit, saying it violated international arrangements and could further escalate tensions in the region.

Nabil Abu, spokesman for Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, called it a "flagrant attack on al-Aqsa," The Jerusalem Post reported.

Rising calls for Jewish prayer at the Temple Mount have reportedly increased fears of an Israeli takeover of the holy site.

To circumvent the ban of Jewish prayer, Ben Gvir read prayers from his mobile device, rather than from a prayer book. This has become more common as enforcement of the Jewish prayer prohibition has relaxed in recent years.

