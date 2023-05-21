Advertisement
World News
May 21, 2023 / 12:22 PM

Security minister Ben Gvir says Israel 'in charge' in controversial Temple Mount visit

By Joe Fisher
1/2
Israel’s security minister Itamar Ben Gvir is drawing criticism following a visit to the Temple Mount in Jerusalem on Sunday that breaks from agreed upon norms. Image courtesy of Israel Foreign Minister Ben Gvir/Twitter
Israel’s security minister Itamar Ben Gvir is drawing criticism following a visit to the Temple Mount in Jerusalem on Sunday that breaks from agreed upon norms. Image courtesy of Israel Foreign Minister Ben Gvir/Twitter

May 21 (UPI) -- Israel's security minister Itamar Ben Gvir is drawing criticism following a visit to the Temple Mount in Jerusalem on Sunday and remarks that encourage breaking a more than half-century-old agreement.

Ben Gvir has been a proponent for allowing Jewish prayer at the holy site, according to The Guardian. An arrangement following the Six-Day War in 1967 prohibits Jews from praying there.

Advertisement

Known as the Temple Mount in Judaism and Christianity, the holy site is home to the Al-Aqsa Mosque -- one of Islam's holiest mosques believed to be where the prophet Muhammad ascended to heaven.

The Al-Aqsa Mosque has been under the administration of the Kingdom of Jordan and is a hub for recent clashes between Palestinian worshippers and Israeli forces.

RELATED Netanyahu appeals to Israeli brotherhood in Remembrance Day address

Judaism and Christianity also hold the hill the mosque sits on, known as the Temple Mount, as one of their holiest sites where a great temple is believed to have been built by King Solomon in biblical and Jewish texts.

The visit comes just days after Jerusalem Day, an Israeli national holiday that celebrates the reunification of East and West Jerusalem. More than 1,000 people visited the site in celebration, Ben Gvir claimed in a tweet on Thursday.

"I am glad to ascend the Temple Mount, the most important place for the nation of Israel," Ben Gvir said. "Police are doing wonderful work here and again giving a reminder of who the master of the house is in Jerusalem. All of Hamas's threats won't help. We are the masters of Jerusalem and all of the land of Israel."

Officials from Jordan, Palestine and Turkey rebuked the visit, saying it violated international arrangements and could further escalate tensions in the region.

RELATED More than 450K rally in Israel despite pause to judicial overhaul

Nabil Abu, spokesman for Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, called it a "flagrant attack on al-Aqsa," The Jerusalem Post reported.

Rising calls for Jewish prayer at the Temple Mount have reportedly increased fears of an Israeli takeover of the holy site.

To circumvent the ban of Jewish prayer, Ben Gvir read prayers from his mobile device, rather than from a prayer book. This has become more common as enforcement of the Jewish prayer prohibition has relaxed in recent years.

Advertisement

Read More

Israeli protesters march in call to legitimize West Bank settlement

Latest Headlines

Mexico prosecutors drop charges against woman who killed her rapist as he attacked her
World News // 1 hour ago
Mexico prosecutors drop charges against woman who killed her rapist as he attacked her
May 21 (UPI) -- Prosecutors in Mexico have dropped charges against a woman who was found guilty of killing a man as he raped her in 2021.
Temporary cease-fire between warring forces in Sudan reached, U.S. and Saudi Arabia announce
World News // 14 hours ago
Temporary cease-fire between warring forces in Sudan reached, U.S. and Saudi Arabia announce
May 20 (UPI) -- A temporary cease-fire between warring forces in Sudan has been reached, according to the United States and Saudi Arabia - which brokered the deal.
Sinn Fein set for historic gains in Northern Ireland local elections
World News // 19 hours ago
Sinn Fein set for historic gains in Northern Ireland local elections
May 20 (UPI) -- Sinn Féin, considered the oldest political movement in Ireland, is set to overtake the Democratic Unionist Party in Northern Ireland elections Saturday, a move that could have consequences across Britain.
British police seek suspects in museum heist
World News // 15 hours ago
British police seek suspects in museum heist
May 20 (UPI) -- Police in the British city of Sheffield are seeking suspects wanted for a "carefully planned" heist at a museum on Sunday.
Russia warns against supplying Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets
World News // 16 hours ago
Russia warns against supplying Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets
May 20 (UPI) -- Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko on Saturday warned western leaders of "enormous risks" of supplying Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets.
Italian PM Meloni leaves G7 early to address worst flooding in a century
World News // 21 hours ago
Italian PM Meloni leaves G7 early to address worst flooding in a century
May 20 (UPI) -- Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni left the Group of Seven Summit in Japan early to address the worst flooding Italy has experienced in a century as the situation remained critical on Saturday.
Wagner Group chief says Bakhmut captured; Ukraine rejects claims
World News // 21 hours ago
Wagner Group chief says Bakhmut captured; Ukraine rejects claims
May 20 (UPI) -- The leader of the Russian private military Wagner Group said Saturday his troops have captured the key eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, but Kyiv rejected the claims, saying the fight goes on.
Indian Air Force grounds MiG-21 fleet after crash
World News // 23 hours ago
Indian Air Force grounds MiG-21 fleet after crash
May 20 (UPI) -- The Indian Air Force on Saturday grounded its fleet of Cold War-era Mig-21 fighter aircraft after a crash left three people dead in Rajasthan province.
Alberta braces for more wildfires as hot weather returns for holiday weekend
World News // 1 day ago
Alberta braces for more wildfires as hot weather returns for holiday weekend
May 20 (UPI) -- Evacuation orders remained in place for 17 communities in Alberta Saturday with the return of hot, dry weather while more than 200 structures have so far been damaged or lost by wildfires across the province.
Ukraine's Zelensky arrives at G7 summit, seeks support in war with Russia
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine's Zelensky arrives at G7 summit, seeks support in war with Russia
May 20 (UPI) -- Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the Group of Seven Summit in Japan on Saturday where he sought more support for his county as its forces prepare for a counteroffensive against Russian invaders. 
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch blasts U.S. response to COVID-19
Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch blasts U.S. response to COVID-19
Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis seeks to remove judge overseeing Disney lawsuit
Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis seeks to remove judge overseeing Disney lawsuit
Russia warns against supplying Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets
Russia warns against supplying Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets
Sinn Fein set for historic gains in Northern Ireland local elections
Sinn Fein set for historic gains in Northern Ireland local elections
Indian Air Force grounds MiG-21 fleet after crash
Indian Air Force grounds MiG-21 fleet after crash
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement