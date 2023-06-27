Zelensky hails troops as Britain says Ukraine recaptured territory lost to Russia in 2014

1/3

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his forces had advanced on multiple fronts during their ongoing counteroffensive in an address Tuesday. Photo Courtesy of the Office of the President of Ukraine

June 27 (UPI) -- The British Ministry of Defense on Tuesday said Ukraine has recaptured territory it lost in 2014 as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed overall advances in Ukraine's ongoing counter-offensive. Britain's Defense Ministry said Ukrainian Airborne forces had made "small advances" to the east from the village of Krasnohrivka near Donetsk, achieving a landmark by taking back land claimed by Russia. Advertisement

"This is one of the first instances since Russia's 2022 invasion that Ukrainian forces have highly likely recaptured an area of territory occupied by Russia since 2014," the ministry's latest intelligence update said.

The ministry added that recent Ukrainian assaults throughout the Donbas region "have likely overstretched Donetsk People's Republic and Chechen forces operating in this area."

Zelensky also touted advances in his nightly address Tuesday.

"Today -- the front. Donetsk region, Zaporizhzhia. Our warriors, our frontline positions, areas of active operations at the front. Today, our warriors have advanced in all directions, and this is a happy day. I wished the guys more days like this," Zelensky said.

Zelensky said he visited soldiers who had been deployed to different fronts.

"I paid a visit to the Khortytsia units that distinguished themselves heroically in the Battle of Bakhmut. Well done, warriors! Then our marines - very powerful, very accurate. Thank you for doing your best to save the lives of our warriors. Then Tavria, the south, the front. I was a busy day, a lot of emotions," Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president says he awarded decorations to officers.

"I presented two Gold Stars of the Hero of Ukraine - to Captain Oleh Olyva, a commander of the airmobile company of the 81st separate airborne assault brigade, and Major Serhiy Dudin, deputy commander of the marine battalion of the 35th separate brigade. Indeed they are great people, thank you," Zelensky said.

Zelensky said he also spoke to U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday.

"Yesterday, I had talks with partners, including President Biden, primarily about arms supplies. Today, I was in the area where these weapons will give more power, more protection to Ukrainians' lives. And bring our victory closer," Zelensky said.