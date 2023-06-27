Trending
Advertisement
World News
June 27, 2023 / 7:54 AM

Putin: Wagner fighters can join Russian army, move to Belarus or go home

By Clyde Hughes
1/3
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said that members of the Wagner Group can join the Russian army, move to Belarus or go home following a revolt that saw the mercenaries march on Moscow over the weekend. Photo by Sputnik/Kremlin/Pool/EPA-EFE
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said that members of the Wagner Group can join the Russian army, move to Belarus or go home following a revolt that saw the mercenaries march on Moscow over the weekend. Photo by Sputnik/Kremlin/Pool/EPA-EFE

June 27 (UPI) -- Mercenaries fighting for the Wagner Group have been given a choice of signing up for the Russian army or joining its founder Yevgeny Prigozhin in Belarus after a called-off mutiny that saw its militants march on Moscow over the weekend.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he did not know how many of the fighters, who had proven critical during Russia's invasion of Ukraine for the past year, will join Russian defenses, move to Belarus or simply go home.

Advertisement

The treatment of Wagner Group fighters is part of a deal struck by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prigozhin to end the uprising on Saturday where the mercenaries took control of a Russian town and began marching toward Moscow. It was an embarrassing turn for Russia, which continues to struggle to make new advances in Ukraine in a conflict that has gone on for more than a year.

On Tuesday, Putin praised Russian security services for preventing "a civil war."

RELATED Vladimir Putin weakened by Wagner Group revolt; missed opportunity for Ukraine

"The people and the army were not on the side of the mutineers," Putin said outside the Kremlin, flanked by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, who Prigozhin wanted to remove.

Advertisement

Putin also acknowledged that Russian army pilots were killed by Wagner mercenaries in the uprising with a moment of silence. Putin did not how many died, but pro-military bloggers said about 13 were killed.

A jet connected to Prigozhin was spotted landing in Belarus, but it was not clear if he was on the aircraft. Russian officials claimed that they did not know of Prigozhin's whereabouts.

RELATED Prigozhin: Wagner revolt aimed to oppose military contract, not topple Putin

Russia's Federal Security Services said on Tuesday that criminal charges against the Wagner Group in connection with the rebellion have been dropped.

"Taking into account this and other circumstances relevant to the investigation, the investigative authority issued a resolution to terminate the criminal case on June 27," the FSB's public relations center said, according to the state-run news agency TASS.

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said in a speech on Tuesday it was "painful" to watch events unfold in Russia, and tha the had put Belarusian troops and police on full alert during the crisis.

RELATED Wagner fighters leave Lipetsk region as Chechens withdraw from Rostov-on-Don in Russia

In an address on Monday, Putin accused Ukraine and its Western allies of wanting Russians to "kill each other," adding that Russia remained unified in the invasion and Prigozhin's mutiny was "doomed to fail."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Japan returns South Korea to preferred trade partner list after 4 years
World News // 3 hours ago
Japan returns South Korea to preferred trade partner list after 4 years
SEOUL, June 27 (UPI) -- Japan will reinstate South Korea on its "white list" of preferred trade partners after a four-year absence, trade officials from both countries announced Tuesday, in the latest sign of warming relations.
EU sanctions 7 Iranians over human rights abuses committed against protesters
World News // 8 hours ago
EU sanctions 7 Iranians over human rights abuses committed against protesters
June 27 (UPI) -- European lawmakers blacklisted seven Iranian officials on Monday over committing human rights abuses against protesters.
Angry Vladimir Putin vows 'justice' for organizers of mercenaries' uprising
World News // 15 hours ago
Angry Vladimir Putin vows 'justice' for organizers of mercenaries' uprising
June 26 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke out Monday for the first time since armed Wagner mercenaries challenged Russia's military leadership, calling on rebellion organizers to be "brought to justice."
Muslims making Hajj pilgrimage expected to be most since COVID-19
World News // 17 hours ago
Muslims making Hajj pilgrimage expected to be most since COVID-19
June 26 (UPI) -- More than 2 million Muslims are making the annual Hajj pilgrimage, the most since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Prigozhin: Wagner revolt aimed to oppose military contract, not topple Putin
World News // 1 day ago
Prigozhin: Wagner revolt aimed to oppose military contract, not topple Putin
June 26 (UPI) -- Yevgeny Prigozhin said in an 11-minute video interview on Monday that his mercenaries were not trying to topple the leadership of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Court denies Russia's bid to block Australian law blocking proposed embassy site
World News // 23 hours ago
Court denies Russia's bid to block Australian law blocking proposed embassy site
June 26 (UPI) -- Australia's High Court dismissed a challenge by Moscow to a new law there that prevented Russia from taking control of a site where they wanted to build a new embassy after Australian officials cited security concerns.
Duchess of York recovering at home in Windsor after breast cancer surgery
World News // 23 hours ago
Duchess of York recovering at home in Windsor after breast cancer surgery
June 26 (UPI) -- Sarah Ferguson, the duchess of York, is recovering at home after undergoing successful surgery for breast cancer, her spokesperson said Monday.
OPEC: Oil demand to reach 110 million barrels by 2045
World News // 1 day ago
OPEC: Oil demand to reach 110 million barrels by 2045
June 26 (UPI) -- Oil will remain a major fuel source for the world well into the 2040s with demand set to rise to 110 million barrels a day, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais told an energy conference in Malaysia on Monday.
1 dead, several injured after Swedish roller coaster derails
World News // 1 day ago
1 dead, several injured after Swedish roller coaster derails
June 26 (UPI) -- A roller coaster in Sweden derailed over the weekend, killing one person and injuring several others, the amusement park said.
Mitsotakis wins second term as prime minister of Greece
World News // 1 day ago
Mitsotakis wins second term as prime minister of Greece
June 25 (UPI) -- Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he will bring "major changes" to Greece after securing a second term as Prime Minister on Sunday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

No murder charge for Florida woman accused of shooting, killing Black neighbor
No murder charge for Florida woman accused of shooting, killing Black neighbor
Supreme Court declines to hear case connected to Trump's former D.C. hotel
Supreme Court declines to hear case connected to Trump's former D.C. hotel
Prigozhin: Wagner revolt aimed to oppose military contract, not topple Putin
Prigozhin: Wagner revolt aimed to oppose military contract, not topple Putin
Angry Vladimir Putin vows 'justice' for organizers of mercenaries' uprising
Angry Vladimir Putin vows 'justice' for organizers of mercenaries' uprising
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis asks judge to throw out Disney lawsuit
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis asks judge to throw out Disney lawsuit
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement