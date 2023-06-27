Putin: Wagner fighters can join Russian army, move to Belarus or go home

1/3

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said that members of the Wagner Group can join the Russian army, move to Belarus or go home following a revolt that saw the mercenaries march on Moscow over the weekend. Photo by Sputnik/Kremlin/Pool/EPA-EFE

June 27 (UPI) -- Mercenaries fighting for the Wagner Group have been given a choice of signing up for the Russian army or joining its founder Yevgeny Prigozhin in Belarus after a called-off mutiny that saw its militants march on Moscow over the weekend. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he did not know how many of the fighters, who had proven critical during Russia's invasion of Ukraine for the past year, will join Russian defenses, move to Belarus or simply go home. Advertisement

The treatment of Wagner Group fighters is part of a deal struck by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prigozhin to end the uprising on Saturday where the mercenaries took control of a Russian town and began marching toward Moscow. It was an embarrassing turn for Russia, which continues to struggle to make new advances in Ukraine in a conflict that has gone on for more than a year.

On Tuesday, Putin praised Russian security services for preventing "a civil war."

"The people and the army were not on the side of the mutineers," Putin said outside the Kremlin, flanked by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, who Prigozhin wanted to remove.

Putin also acknowledged that Russian army pilots were killed by Wagner mercenaries in the uprising with a moment of silence. Putin did not how many died, but pro-military bloggers said about 13 were killed.

A jet connected to Prigozhin was spotted landing in Belarus, but it was not clear if he was on the aircraft. Russian officials claimed that they did not know of Prigozhin's whereabouts.

Russia's Federal Security Services said on Tuesday that criminal charges against the Wagner Group in connection with the rebellion have been dropped.

"Taking into account this and other circumstances relevant to the investigation, the investigative authority issued a resolution to terminate the criminal case on June 27," the FSB's public relations center said, according to the state-run news agency TASS.

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said in a speech on Tuesday it was "painful" to watch events unfold in Russia, and tha the had put Belarusian troops and police on full alert during the crisis.

In an address on Monday, Putin accused Ukraine and its Western allies of wanting Russians to "kill each other," adding that Russia remained unified in the invasion and Prigozhin's mutiny was "doomed to fail."