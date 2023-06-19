Advertisement
World News
June 19, 2023 / 1:31 AM

U.S.-China hold 'candid, substantive' talks during Blinken's visit to Beijing

By Darryl Coote
U.S. Secretary of State Blinken meets with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Sunday, in Beijing. Blinken, whose February 2023 trip was postponed following the reveal of an alleged Chinese spy balloon flying over U.S. airspace, is the first U.S. secretary of state to visit China in five years. Photo via U.S. Department of State/UPI
U.S. Secretary of State Blinken meets with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Sunday, in Beijing. Blinken, whose February 2023 trip was postponed following the reveal of an alleged Chinese spy balloon flying over U.S. airspace, is the first U.S. secretary of state to visit China in five years. Photo via U.S. Department of State/UPI

June 19 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he has held "candid, substantive and constructive talks" with his Chinese counterpart as he visits the Asian country amid rising tensions between Beijing and Washington.

Blinken and China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang held talks in Beijing on Sunday, with the State Department saying in a statement that the secretary emphasized to the foreign minister "the importance of diplomacy and maintaining open channels of communication ... to reduce the risk of misperception and miscalculation."

"The secretary raised a number of issues of concern, as well as opportunities to explore cooperation on shared transnational issues with the PRC where our interests align," the State Department said, while referring to China by the initials of its official name, the People's Republic of China.

"The secretary made clear that the United States will always stand up for the interests and values of the American people and work with its allies and partners to advance our vision for a world that is free, open and upholds the international rules-based order."

RELATED Blinken speaks to Japanese, S. Korean counterparts ahead of China visit

Blinken's trip to China is the first by a U.S. secretary of state in about five years and comes months after he in February postponed a planned visit to Beijing after a Chinese spy balloon was discovered flying over the United States.

The two-day visit of high-level talks and meetings comes as competition between China and the United States climbs and as they navigate through potential areas of conflict, such as Taiwan.

Last week, U.S. officials explained to reporters in Washington that the purpose of Blinken's visit is to advance the Biden administration's policy on China, which is to manage competition while working together where interests align.

RELATED N. Korean ruling party's central committee convenes to discuss defense

The officials said Blinken will seek to establish communication channels and empower those that already exists, stand up for U.S. values and explore potential areas of cooperation, such as climate change and global macroeconomic stability.

Following their meeting on Sunday, China's foreign ministry said in a statement that Qin told Blinken that Beijing is committed to building "a stable, predictable and constructive relationship" with the United States but raised "clear demands on the Taiwan question."

Though Taiwan has never been a part of mainland People's Republic China, which was founded in 1949, China considers the democratic island of 23 million a wayward province and has vowed to seize control of it by force if necessary.

RELATED United States affirms cooperation with Japan, Philippines in Tokyo

However, Biden has repeatedly said that the United States would defend the democratic island against an attempted China invasion.

Qin told Blinken, according to China's foreign ministry, that the issue of Taiwan is core to China's interests and "the most pronounced risk" in the U.S.-China relationship.

"The Chinese side urged the U.S. side to abide by the one-China principle," it said.

Blinken's trip is to conclude following further meetings with Chinese officials on Monday.

