June 17 (UPI) -- Diplomatic and defense strategies are expected to be among the topics in North Korea on Saturday as leader Kim Jong Un convened a central committee meeting of his communist Workers' Party. Economic issues are also on the table during the 8th enlarged plenary meeting of the party's 8th Central Committee, official media reported Saturday.

Key party members are attending the meeting, according to South Korea's Yonhap news agency, as the country looks to strengthen ties with Russia and China.

"The plenary meeting will review the work of all sectors including the economic sectors in the first half of 2023 for implementing the resolutions of the 6th and 7th plenary meetings of the 8th Party Central Committee and take relevant measures," according to the KCNA.

"It will also discuss and decide the policy issues of weighty significance in developing the Korean revolution including the issue of strengthening the Party and building the state and the issue of the state diplomatic and defense strategy to cope with the changed international situation."

The meeting comes after North Korea's failed launch attempt of a spy satellite late last month.

The remains of the rocket were recovered by South Korea.

North Korea announced at the end of May the meeting would be held this month.