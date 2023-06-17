Advertisement
U.S. News
June 17, 2023 / 2:53 PM

Blinken speaks to Japanese, S. Korean counterparts ahead of China visit

By Patrick Hilsman
Secretary of State Anthony Blinken's high profile trip to China this weekend was preceded by phone conversations with top diplomats from Japan and South Korea on Saturday. File Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI
Secretary of State Anthony Blinken's high profile trip to China this weekend was preceded by phone conversations with top diplomats from Japan and South Korea on Saturday. File Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI | License Photo

June 17 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin and Japanese Foreign Affairs Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa on Saturday ahead of a closely watched trip to China.

Blinken departed for his trip Friday night amid speculation that he could meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping after arriving in China on Sunday.

Advertisement

The conversations with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts focused heavily on concerns regarding North Korea's ballistic missile program, according to the State Department.

"The Secretary and the Foreign Minister condemned [North Korea's] continued unlawful ballistic missile launches and noted the need for the [China] to use its influence to encourage Pyongyang to engage in serious and sustained diplomacy," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement describing the conversation with Park.

RELATED Blinken to travel to Beijing after postponing trip over spy balloon row

Defense issues featured prominently in Blinken's conversation with Japan's Yoshimasa as well.

"The secretary condemned [the North's] continued unlawful ballistic missile launches into the Sea of Japan and reaffirmed the United States' ironclad commitment to the defense of Japan," the State Department said.

Advertisement

Blinken and Yoshimasa noted the "unprecedented frequency" of the launches, declaring they constitute "a grave and imminent threat to the regional security and pose a clear and serious challenge to the international community."

RELATED Blinken, Saudi crown prince discuss cooperation on security in Jeddah

"Intense competition requires sustained diplomacy to ensure that competition does not veer into confrontation or conflict," Blinken told reporters in Washington Friday after meeting diplomats from Singapore. "This is an important, but in a sense, insufficient step because there's a lot of work to be done."

Blinken's trip, which was agreed upon in November, was originally planned for February, but was delayed when a Chinese spy balloon passed over the United States.

RELATED Blinken to discuss NATO membership for Sweden Monday

Latest Headlines

Collapsed I-95 section in Philadelphia set to reopen in 2 weeks, gov says
U.S. News // 31 minutes ago
Collapsed I-95 section in Philadelphia set to reopen in 2 weeks, gov says
June 17 (UPI) -- Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said Saturday the collapsed section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia will reopen to traffic within two weeks as President Joe Biden flew over the site ahead of a campaign rally.
Seattle man charged with murder in random killing of pregnant woman
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Seattle man charged with murder in random killing of pregnant woman
June 17 (UPI) -- A Seattle man has been charged with murder in the random shooting of a pregnant woman who was killed in her car while waiting at a red light this week.
Mich. man arrested after referencing mass shootings, mentioning synagogue
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Mich. man arrested after referencing mass shootings, mentioning synagogue
June 17 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who has expressed anti-Semitic views has been charged transmitting threats after federal officials found references to past mass shootings and a local Jewish synagogue on his phone.
Federal judge temporarily blocks most aspects of Indiana anti-trans law
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Federal judge temporarily blocks most aspects of Indiana anti-trans law
June 17 (UPI) -- A ruling issued by a federal judge has temporarily blocked most aspects of an Indiana law banning puberty blockers, gender reassignment surgery and hormone therapy care for minors.
Pensacola, Fla., surveys damage after deadly tornado, record rainfall
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Pensacola, Fla., surveys damage after deadly tornado, record rainfall
Northwestern Florida is picking up the pieces Saturday in the wake of deadly storms and record rainfall that killed one person and caused heavy damage across the area.
Justice Department requests protective order on evidence in Trump documents case
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Justice Department requests protective order on evidence in Trump documents case
June 16 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Friday asked asked the judge overseeing former President Donald Trump's classified documents case to impose a protective order over the evidence.
Arizona man was sitting in chair before bear attacked and killed him
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Arizona man was sitting in chair before bear attacked and killed him
June 16 (UPI) -- An Arizona man was killed on Friday after he was attacked by a bear, authorities said.
Murder-suicide rampage leaves 6 dead, including gunman, 3 children
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Murder-suicide rampage leaves 6 dead, including gunman, 3 children
June 16 (UPI) -- The lifeless bodies of six people, including three children, were discovered in a Tennessee home after an apparent murder-suicide Thursday.
Ohio man charged in the execution-style murder of 3 sons, ages 3-7
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Ohio man charged in the execution-style murder of 3 sons, ages 3-7
June 16 (UPI) -- An Ohio man was charged with three counts of aggravated murder on Friday, after police found him at the scene of a triple homicide.
Daniel Ellsberg, who exposed U.S. failures in Vietnam in Pentagon Papers, dies at 92
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Daniel Ellsberg, who exposed U.S. failures in Vietnam in Pentagon Papers, dies at 92
June 16 (UPI) -- Daniel Ellsberg, the military analyst who famously leaked the trove of Vietnam war documents known as the Pentagon Papers, died on Friday at his home in California. He was 92.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Korean convenience stores selling gold bars in vending machines
Korean convenience stores selling gold bars in vending machines
Arizona man was sitting in chair before bear attacked and killed him
Arizona man was sitting in chair before bear attacked and killed him
Ohio man charged in the execution-style murder of 3 sons, ages 3-7
Ohio man charged in the execution-style murder of 3 sons, ages 3-7
Justice Department requests protective order on evidence in Trump documents case
Justice Department requests protective order on evidence in Trump documents case
Murder-suicide rampage leaves 6 dead, including gunman, 3 children
Murder-suicide rampage leaves 6 dead, including gunman, 3 children
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement