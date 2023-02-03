China: Balloon in U.S. airspace is civilian weather airship that blew off course

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- China's Foreign Ministry said Friday that the Chinese balloon seen flying over Montana is a civilian airship used mainly for meteorological research that deviated from its planned course.
"The airship is from China. It is a civilian airship used for research, mainly meteorological, purposes. Affected by the Westerlies and with limited self-steering capability, the airship deviated far from its planned course," the Chinese statement said. "The Chinese side regrets the unintended entry of the airship into US airspace due to force majeure."