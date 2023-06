Kimberley Royal Canadian Mounted Police said Tuesday that the body of a missing Australian hiker has been found. Photo by RCMP/ Twitter

June 14 (UPI) -- Authorities said an 25-year-old Australian woman reported missing in Canada's western province of British Columbia over the weekend has been found dead. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement Tuesday that it was notified of the woman's disappearance on Sunday. The woman's roommate had called authorities to report that she had not heard from her Australian roommate, who enjoyed hiking and the outdoors, since a day prior. Advertisement

Search and Rescue operations were launched, and responders found her car parked near Bear Lake, which is located about 45 miles north of Prince George.

"Unfortunately, searchers found the woman, deceased," the RCMP said.

Though the cause of death was not released, authorities said that it "is not considered suspicious.

"The RCMP continues to support the BC Coroner Service during their investigation," the statement said. "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the decease.

Drones and the RCMP's police dog services were deployed in the search for the woman authorities said was visiting the area from her native Australia.

Australian media, citing family, identified the woman as Julia-Mary Lane.

RCMP Cpl. James Grandy told Australia's Nine News that Lane appeared to have been alone and traveling on steep terrain when she died.

"It looks like it was accidental," Grandy said.