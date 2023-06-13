U.S. Olympic medalist Tori Bowie died from childbirth complications, autopsy finds

1/5

Olympic sprinter Tori Bowie died last month from complications of childbirth. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- U.S. sprinter Tori Bowie, a three-time Olympic medalist, died from complications of childbirth, according to an autopsy report from the Orange County, Fla., Medical Examiner's Office. The autopsy report was released Monday night. Bowie, 32, was found dead May 2 in bed in her Orange County home. She was estimated to be eight months pregnant and evidence showed she was undergoing labor with a "well-developed fetus" at the time of her death. Advertisement

The findings stated that possible complications of the childbirth included respiratory distress and eclampsia, or seizures during pregnancy. Bowie's toxicology results were negative.

Bowie's death, which was ruled "natural," was announced May 3. Orange County Sheriff's Department officers found Bowie after they were asked to conduct a wellness check after she was not heard from for several days.

Bowie attended the University of Southern Mississippi and turned professional in 2013. She competed in the long jump, in addition to sprinting events.

The Sand Hill, Miss., native was part of a gold medal-winning 4x100-meter relay team at the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro. She won a silver and bronze medal at the same Olympics in respective 100- and 200-meter events.

Bowie went on to win gold in the 100-meter and 4x100-meter races at the 2017 World Championships. She finished third in the 100-meter race at the 2015 World Championships in Beijing.

Bowie's funeral was held May 13 at the True Vine Baptist Church in Brandon, Miss. She was buried in Sandhill.

An obituary for Bowie said she was preceded in death by her daughter, Ariana Bowie. That obituary said Bowie also was volunteering at Eve's House, a transitional home for women re-entering society after incarceration, to fulfill course requirements for her social work degree from the Southern Mississippi.

Bowie also enrolled in Full Sail University in Winter Park, Fla., where she studied music until her death.

