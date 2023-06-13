Trending
Advertisement
Soccer
June 13, 2023 / 8:09 AM

U.S. Olympic medalist Tori Bowie died from childbirth complications, autopsy finds

By Alex Butler
1/5
Olympic sprinter Tori Bowie died last month from complications of childbirth. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Olympic sprinter Tori Bowie died last month from complications of childbirth. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- U.S. sprinter Tori Bowie, a three-time Olympic medalist, died from complications of childbirth, according to an autopsy report from the Orange County, Fla., Medical Examiner's Office.

The autopsy report was released Monday night. Bowie, 32, was found dead May 2 in bed in her Orange County home. She was estimated to be eight months pregnant and evidence showed she was undergoing labor with a "well-developed fetus" at the time of her death.

Advertisement

The findings stated that possible complications of the childbirth included respiratory distress and eclampsia, or seizures during pregnancy. Bowie's toxicology results were negative.

Bowie's death, which was ruled "natural," was announced May 3. Orange County Sheriff's Department officers found Bowie after they were asked to conduct a wellness check after she was not heard from for several days.

RELATED U.S. sprinter Tori Bowie, three-time Olympic medalist, dies at 32

Bowie attended the University of Southern Mississippi and turned professional in 2013. She competed in the long jump, in addition to sprinting events.

The Sand Hill, Miss., native was part of a gold medal-winning 4x100-meter relay team at the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro. She won a silver and bronze medal at the same Olympics in respective 100- and 200-meter events.

Advertisement

Bowie went on to win gold in the 100-meter and 4x100-meter races at the 2017 World Championships. She finished third in the 100-meter race at the 2015 World Championships in Beijing.

RELATED U.S. Olympian Tara Davis-Woodall stripped of title, suspended for doping

Bowie's funeral was held May 13 at the True Vine Baptist Church in Brandon, Miss. She was buried in Sandhill.

An obituary for Bowie said she was preceded in death by her daughter, Ariana Bowie. That obituary said Bowie also was volunteering at Eve's House, a transitional home for women re-entering society after incarceration, to fulfill course requirements for her social work degree from the Southern Mississippi.

Bowie also enrolled in Full Sail University in Winter Park, Fla., where she studied music until her death.

RELATED Skier Mikaela Shiffrin breaks Lindsey Vonn's World Cup victories record

Notable Deaths of 2023

Silvio Berlusconi
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi speaks at the 64th United Nations General Assembly in New York City on September 23, 2009. Berlusconi, who was also a billionaire media mogul, died at the age of 86 after a long battle with leukemia on June 12. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Man arrested in Nottingham after three killed, three hurt by van
World News // 10 minutes ago
Man arrested in Nottingham after three killed, three hurt by van
June 13 (UPI) -- A male suspect is being held on suspicion of murder after three people were killed and three others were injured in the early hours of Tuesday in the city of Nottingham, 130 miles north of London, police said.
British wage growth surges 7.2% amid fears inflation becoming embedded
World News // 1 hour ago
British wage growth surges 7.2% amid fears inflation becoming embedded
June 13 (UPI) -- The wages of British workers rose at a record level in the February to April period as high inflation fed through to demands for higher pay, estimates out Tuesday from the country's main statistical agency show.
FTC sues to stop Microsoft from acquiring Activision
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
FTC sues to stop Microsoft from acquiring Activision
June 13 (UPI) -- The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is suing to prevent Microsoft from acquiring video game developer Activision Blizzard in a nearly $70 billion deal that the regulator says will reduce competition.
Helicopter 'mishap' injures 22 U.S. service members in Syria, CENTCOM says
World News // 4 hours ago
Helicopter 'mishap' injures 22 U.S. service members in Syria, CENTCOM says
June 13 (UPI) -- Twenty-two U.S. service members were injured in a helicopter "mishap" in northeastern Syria, the U.S. military said late Monday.
Illinois prohibits book bans amid surge to remove titles from library shelves
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Illinois prohibits book bans amid surge to remove titles from library shelves
June 13 (UPI) -- Illinois has become the first U.S. state to prohibit the banning of books amid a surge in demands nationwide for books to be pulled from library shelves over their be pulled from library shelves.
Delta aircraft's emergency slide deploys after diverting to Salt Lake City
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Delta aircraft's emergency slide deploys after diverting to Salt Lake City
June 13 (UPI) -- A Delta Air Lines Boeing 767-300 was diverted for a maintenance issue Saturday to Salt Lake International Airport where the plane suffered an emergency slide malfunction at the gate.
NYC Mayor Eric Adams signs EO to protect access to gender-affirming care
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
NYC Mayor Eric Adams signs EO to protect access to gender-affirming care
June 13 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams signed an executive order Monday to protect access to gender-affirming care.
1 dead after tour boat capsizes inside underground cave in upstate New York
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
1 dead after tour boat capsizes inside underground cave in upstate New York
June 12 (UPI) -- One person was killed and more than a dozen others had to be rescued after a tour boat capsized inside of an underground cave used to carry water from New York's Erie Canal.
Mourners plead for change at funeral for Florida mother shot, killed
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Mourners plead for change at funeral for Florida mother shot, killed
June 12 (UPI) -- Hundreds gathered Monday to mourn Ajike "AJ" Shantrell Owens, a Florida mother of four who was shot and killed through a neighbor's door. Her family pleaded for the community to not let her "death go in vain."
Southern Baptists to vote on permanent ban of women pastors
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Southern Baptists to vote on permanent ban of women pastors
June 12 (UPI) -- Southern Baptists will vote this week on whether to permanently ban women pastors, after the SBC executive committee decided Monday to give its more than 12,000 members a voice on the topic when they meet in New Orleans.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Nikola Jokic's balance, savant-like mind drive Nuggets close to NBA title
Nikola Jokic's balance, savant-like mind drive Nuggets close to NBA title
Arcangelo's win in Belmont Stakes leaves 3-year-old championship up for grabs
Arcangelo's win in Belmont Stakes leaves 3-year-old championship up for grabs
Nick Taylor sinks 72-foot putt to win Canadian Open
Nick Taylor sinks 72-foot putt to win Canadian Open
Sen. Richard Blumenthal opens Senate investigation into PGA Tour, LIV Golf merger
Sen. Richard Blumenthal opens Senate investigation into PGA Tour, LIV Golf merger
Denver Nuggets beat Miami Heat in chaotic Game 5 for first NBA title
Denver Nuggets beat Miami Heat in chaotic Game 5 for first NBA title
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement