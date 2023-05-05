Trending
U.S. News
May 5, 2023 / 5:43 PM

Police identify suspect in death of Arizona hiker

By Patrick Hilsman

May 5 (UPI) -- Police have named the suspect arrested in connection with the death of Lauren Heike, a hiker who was found dead in the desert outside Phoenix in April.

"Phoenix police have taken a man into custody in connection with the murder of 29-year-old Lauren Heike," Phoenix Police tweeted Thursday.

On Friday, police named Zion William Teasley, 22, as the suspect, and said he was charged with suspicion of first-degree murder. Bond was set at $1 million.

Police identified Heike on May 1 after finding her body days earlier. Authorities said she was killed on April 28 after being attacked from behind on a hiking trail.

Law enforcement officials released surveillance video footage of a man, later identified as Teasley, running through the desert near the hiking trail where Heike was found.

In court, Maricopa County prosecutor Ryan Green said Teasley was identified by witnesses, cell phone evidence and DNA. The prosecution also said there was evidence the attack may have been premeditated.

Though Heike is known to have died of injuries sustained from the attack, and police said her injuries were consistent with a knife that was found in Teasley's possession, they have not divulged the exact cause of death.

The prosecution said Teasley had been convicted of armed robbery but was released in November.

Reportedly, Teasley recently had been fired from his job on suspicion of theft and for being "aggressive towards female employees."

