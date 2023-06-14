Trending
June 14, 2023 / 7:38 AM

Chinese foreign minister says U.S. must 'show respect' for China's interests

By Clyde Hughes
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that the United States must respect China's interest in a phone call Tuesday. Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that the United States must respect China's interest in a phone call Tuesday. Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang told Secretary of State Antony Blinken that the United States should "show respect" to Beijing's interests including its claims over Taiwan.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said the two held a call Tuesday during which Blinken stressed open communications between the two countries.

"The secretary discussed the importance of maintaining open lines of communication to responsibly manage the U.S.-PRC relationship to avoid miscalculation and conflict, addressed a range of bilateral and global issues, and made clear the U.S. would continue to use diplomatic engagements to raise areas of concern as well as areas of potential cooperation," he said.

China's readout of the call, however, reflected a much more forceful tone from Beijing, noting that Qin told Blinken the U.S. government should "stop undermining China's sovereignty, security and development interests in the name of competition."

The remarks come amid increased tensions between the two nations, with China condemning a trade agreement between the United States and Taiwan this month which aimed to "strengthen and deepen the economic and trade relationship between."

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning at the time said the deal "gravely violates" Beijing's "one-China" policy under which it views Taiwan as a wayward province and has vowed to retake it by force, if necessary.

Blinken also canceled a planned February trip to China after the U.S. said a Chinese spy balloon was spotted flying over Montana, although Beijing maintained the aircraft was a meteorological research device that veered off course.

In the readout of Tuesday's call, Qin alluded to a meeting between U.S. leaders in Bali as an opportunity to smooth relations.

"I hope that the U.S. side will take practical actions to implement the important consensus of the meeting between the two heads of state in Bali, move in the same direction as the Chinese side, effectively manage differences, promote exchanges and cooperation, and promote the stabilization of China-U.S. relations," Qin said.

