Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a House Committee on Financial Services Committee on Tuesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Congress on Tuesday that institutions such as the IMF and World Bank were important for serving to counter China's rising influence. Speaking before the House Financial Services Committee, Yellen urged more support for lending money to such organizations, so that developing countries can be less dependent on China. Advertisement

"Our leadership at these institutions is one of the core ways of engaging with emerging markets and developing countries," Yellen said.

She also added that she does not think that Beijing should qualify for the World Bank's loans.

CNN reported that between 2008 and 2021, China spent $240 billion bailing out 22 countries that are "almost exclusively" debtors in Xi Jinping's signature Belt and Road infrastructure project, including Argentina, Pakistan, Kenya and Turkey, according to a recent study.

Yellen also added that she was glad that lawmakers were able to raise the debt, but she warned about similar struggles in the future becoming normalized.

"This cannot be normalized as the way we do business in Washington," Yellen said. Waiting until the last minute hurts our global leadership and credibility on the world stage. We are a nation that keeps our word and pays our bills. We should never give anyone any reason to think otherwise."