U.S. News
June 13, 2023 / 1:13 PM

Secretary of State Antony Blinken calls for Sweden's membership at meeting with NATO chief

By Simon Druker
1/3
Outgoing NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (R) met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken Tuesday, ahead of a rescheduled meeting with president Joe Biden. File Photo courtesy of NATO
Outgoing NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (R) met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken Tuesday, ahead of a rescheduled meeting with president Joe Biden. File Photo courtesy of NATO | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- Outgoing NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken Tuesday, ahead of a rescheduled meeting with the president.

"Because of his (Stoltenberg) strong and steady hand, our alliance is stronger and it's more unified than it's ever been," Blinken said during the brief exchange at the State Department.

The two discussed the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, next month.

"And I think we can say with conviction, that you will see at the summit the alliance reaffirm its commitment, of course its shared commitment of defending every inch of NATO territory," Blinken said Tuesday.

RELATED Second day of dental work forces Joe Biden to cancel White House events

Blinken also said the time is right for Sweden to join NATO, after its neighbor Finland officially became the alliance's 31st member in April.

"We believe as well that now is the time to welcome Sweden as the next member of the alliance after having had an important, and I think very appropriate process...to address appropriate concerns," Blinken told reporters.

Stoltenberg, a former Norwegian prime minister, will discuss the same topic with U.S. President Joe Biden Tuesday afternoon.

RELATED Biden's dental procedure delays meeting with NATO Secretary Jens Stoltenberg

The pair had been scheduled to meet on Monday but Biden was forced to cancel at the last minute to undergo a dental procedure.

Both men will also discuss the latest situation in Ukraine when they meet at the White House.

The Vilnius Summit is scheduled to take place July 11-12 in the Lithuanian capital.

RELATED Major dam in Russia-occupied Ukraine destroyed; thousands evacuated

Stoltenberg is scheduled to step down at the end of September and has already committed to leading Norway's central bank.

