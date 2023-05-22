Advertisement
World News
May 22, 2023 / 9:19 AM

Irish privacy regulator fines Meta $1.3B for 'illegal' data transfers

By Paul Godfrey
Meta was fined $1.3 billion by Ireland's privacy regulator Monday for violating European Union data protection laws in connection with its EU Facebook account holders. The company said it would appeal. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
Meta was fined $1.3 billion by Ireland's privacy regulator Monday for violating European Union data protection laws in connection with its EU Facebook account holders. The company said it would appeal. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

May 22 (UPI) -- Ireland's Data Protection Commission on Monday fined Meta $1.3 billion for privacy violations and ordered the U.S. tech giant to stop transferring user data across the Atlantic by October.

The penalty was imposed following a three-year investigation into how Meta Ireland sends personal data from the European Union to the United States in the delivery of its Facebook service, according to a news release from the DPC, which has regulatory jurisdiction because Meta's European operation is headquartered in Dublin.

Advertisement

The DPC had proposed a much smaller fine and placed a block on the illegal transfer of data in contravention of the EU's 2016 General Data Protection Regulation. But a spat among regulators elsewhere in the 27-country bloc saw the European Data Protection Board overrule it.

The ruling found that Meta Ireland infringed on GDPR when it continued to transfer personal data from the EU to the United States even after the EU Court of Justice ruled against Facebook Ireland in a case brought by the Data Protection Commissioner in July 2020.

RELATED Vice Media files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, faces sale to creditors

"While Meta Ireland effected those transfers on the basis of the updated Standard Contractual Clauses that were adopted by the European Commission in 2021 in conjunction with additional supplementary measures that were implemented by Meta Ireland, the DPC found that these arrangements did not address the risks to the fundamental rights and freedoms of data subjects that were identified by the CJEU in its judgment."

Advertisement

Monday's DPC order also requires Meta to halt the U.S. processing and storage of transferred data within six months.

Meta, which said there would be no immediate disruption to Facebook in Europe, pledged to appeal the ruling, including the "unjustified and unnecessary fine," and seek a stay of the orders through the courts, saying it set a "dangerous precedent" for companies that transfer data between the EU and the United States.

RELATED Federal Trade Commission wants to ban Facebook from profiting from kids' data

"The ability for data to be transferred across borders is fundamental to how the global open Internet works. Thousands of businesses and other organizations rely on the ability to transfer data between the EU and the U.S. in order to operate and provide services that people use every day," Meta Global Affairs President Nick Clegg wrote.

"Without the ability to transfer data across borders, the Internet risks being carved up into national and regional silos, restricting the global economy and leaving citizens in different countries unable to access many of the shared services we have come to rely on."

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, had previously been found in violation of EU privacy laws for its handling of user data. The DPC imposed fines on Meta Ireland totaling $414 million in January for GDPR violations by Facebook and Instagram.

Advertisement

Read More

Arkansas sues Meta, TikTok over putting children, personal data at risk

Latest Headlines

Ireland becomes first nation to require cancer warning labels on alcohol
World News // 3 minutes ago
Ireland becomes first nation to require cancer warning labels on alcohol
May 22 (UPI) -- Ireland has approved a new law making the country first in the world to require cancer warning labels on alcoholic beverages.
U.S. signs new defense agreement with Papua New Guinea
World News // 2 hours ago
U.S. signs new defense agreement with Papua New Guinea
May 22 (UPI) -- The United States and Papua New Guinea signed a new defense agreement Monday as the Pentagon works to increase its influence in the Asia Pacific against China.
Fire ravages century-old Manila Central Post Office
World News // 2 hours ago
Fire ravages century-old Manila Central Post Office
May 22 (UPI) -- A fire gutted the nearly 100-year-old Manila Central Post Office on Sunday night, leaving only the shell of the historic building standing.
Report: Regulators covered up efforts by central banks to rig interest rates
World News // 3 hours ago
Report: Regulators covered up efforts by central banks to rig interest rates
May 22 (UPI) -- Regulators on both sides of the Atlantic covered up efforts by government and central banks to get lenders to cut financial crisis-era benchmark interest rates, leaving individual traders to take the fall.
Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses power for seventh time under Russian shelling
World News // 4 hours ago
Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses power for seventh time under Russian shelling
May 22 (UPI) -- Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant lost external power due to early Monday shelling, prompting the United Nations' atomic watchdog to warn that the situation at the plant has become "extremely vulnerable."
China bans some Micron chip sales, citing nat'l security risks
World News // 6 hours ago
China bans some Micron chip sales, citing nat'l security risks
May 22 (UPI) -- China has banned domestic companies working in the critical information security sector from buying products manufactured by U.S. firm Micron Technology, saying they pose security risks.
Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis claims victory in general elections
World News // 8 hours ago
Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis claims victory in general elections
May 22 (UPI) -- Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has claimed victory in the nation's general elections, though his party fell just short of securing a majority government.
Security minister Ben Gvir says Israel 'in charge' in controversial Temple Mount visit
World News // 22 hours ago
Security minister Ben Gvir says Israel 'in charge' in controversial Temple Mount visit
May 21 (UPI) -- Israel's security minister Itamar Ben Gvir is drawing criticism following a visit to the Temple Mount in Jerusalem on Sunday and remarks that encourage breaking a more than half-century-old agreement.
Rally held in Moldova in favor of European Union membership
World News // 18 hours ago
Rally held in Moldova in favor of European Union membership
May 21 (UPI) -- More than 70,000 people in Chisinau, Moldova rallied together on Sunday in support of the nation's candidacy for European Union membership.
Climate activists dump charcoal into Italy's Trevi Fountain, turning water black
World News // 21 hours ago
Climate activists dump charcoal into Italy's Trevi Fountain, turning water black
May 21 (UPI) -- Climate activists with the group Last Generation dumped diluted vegetable charcoal into the water of Rome's famed Trevi Fountain in Italy on Sunday, turning the water black.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NAACP issues travel advisory for Florida over DeSantis policies
NAACP issues travel advisory for Florida over DeSantis policies
Climate activists dump charcoal into Italy's Trevi Fountain, turning water black
Climate activists dump charcoal into Italy's Trevi Fountain, turning water black
Mexico prosecutors drop charges against woman who killed her rapist as he attacked her
Mexico prosecutors drop charges against woman who killed her rapist as he attacked her
Grenade detonates at Indiana home, killing a father and injuring his two children
Grenade detonates at Indiana home, killing a father and injuring his two children
2 dead after small plane traveling to Hawaii crashes off California coast
2 dead after small plane traveling to Hawaii crashes off California coast
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement