Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 4, 2023 / 3:28 PM

Irish data commission issues $400 million in fines to Meta

By Joe Fisher
1/3
Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has been found in violation of European Union privacy laws for its handling of user data. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/f25972633e426ee2392548be833bc860/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has been found in violation of European Union privacy laws for its handling of user data. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has been found in violation of European Union privacy laws for its handling of user data.

The Irish Data Protection Commission announced two fines against Meta Ireland on Wednesday, totaling about $414 million. The first fine is in regards to Facebook violating General Data Protection Regulation rules. The second is for similar violations through Instagram.

Advertisement

"Meta Ireland has also been directed to bring its data processing operations into compliance within a period of 3 months," a press release from the IDPC said.

The DPC investigated complaints made in 2018, relating to both social media platforms, one from Austria and another from Belgium. Facebook and Instagram were accused of requiring users to consent to its data processing practices to use the services, in essence "forcing" their consent.

RELATED Facebook agrees to pay $725 million to settle Cambridge Analytica lawsuit

Data was then used by advertisers to engage in "behavioral" and "personalized" advertising targeted at users.

The DPC determined that Meta Ireland breached transparency requirements by not clearly defining what was being done with user data upon consent. It also found that Meta relied on the presumption that users were entering a contract by using its services, which Meta used to reason that it could process data without consent.

Advertisement

The agency said the personalized services tailored to users by processing their data is not necessary to provide service.

RELATED Amazon reaches deal with European Union to end antitrust investigation

The DPC and GDPR were unable to reach a consensus on the findings alone. The European Data Protection Board was consulted and the terms of sanctions against Meta Ireland were changed, increasing the severity of fines to $414 million. The requirement for Meta to bring its practices into compliance within three months also remained as part of the sanctions.

"There has been a lack of regulatory clarity on this issue, and the debate among regulators and policymakers around which legal basis is most appropriate in a given situation has been ongoing for some time," Meta told CNBC through a spokesperson.

"That's why we strongly disagree with the DPC's final decision, and believe we fully comply with GDPR by relying on Contractual Necessity for behavioral ads given the nature of our services. As a result, we will appeal the substance of the decision."

RELATED Meta accused of violating EU antitrust laws over Facebook Marketplace

The EDPB directed the DPC to launch a new, full investigation into Facebook and Instagram data processing practices.

Latest Headlines

Iranian movie star Taraneh Alidoosti released from prison
World News // 1 hour ago
Iranian movie star Taraneh Alidoosti released from prison
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning Iranian actressr Taraneh Alidoosti, who was arrested for statements supporting anti-government protests, has been released from prison, her family announced Wednesday, saying bail was posted.
Russia strikes eastern Ukrainian cities, blames cell phones for its recent mass casualties
World News // 4 hours ago
Russia strikes eastern Ukrainian cities, blames cell phones for its recent mass casualties
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- On Wednesday Ukrainian officials said Russia unleashed a series of strikes against the cities of Kherson, Kramatorsk and Zaporizhzhia. Russian officials are blaming cell phone use for a deadly strike on their troops.
UBS sees oil prices topping $100 per barrel this year
World News // 4 hours ago
UBS sees oil prices topping $100 per barrel this year
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- UBS predicts oil prices will return to triple digits this year, a long way to climb from current levels of around $75 per barrel.
Japanese workers pray for prosperity on their first day back to work in 2023
World News // 4 hours ago
Japanese workers pray for prosperity on their first day back to work in 2023
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Many Japanese returned to work for the first time in 2023 on Wednesday with some making the pilgrimage to Tokyo's oldest shrines for their annual prayer for prosperity over the incoming year.
Energy crisis hitting French cuisine
World News // 5 hours ago
Energy crisis hitting French cuisine
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A "help desk" is available to support French bakers and restaurants struggling with higher wheat and energy costs.
European Union now considering pre-screening Chinese travelers
World News // 8 hours ago
European Union now considering pre-screening Chinese travelers
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Pushed by a handful of member states taking their own actions, the Europe Union is now considering taking travel measures in response to Chinese travelers, where COVID-19 is currently surging.
China says COVID-19 restrictions against its travelers are politically motivated
World News // 1 day ago
China says COVID-19 restrictions against its travelers are politically motivated
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said Tuesday that COVID-19 restrictions taken by some countries against their travelers are not supported by research and are instead politically motivated.
Portugal rated best country to move to in 2023
World News // 19 hours ago
Portugal rated best country to move to in 2023
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The combination of an inexpensive cost of living, beautiful scenery and traveler-friendly visa options make Portugal the best country to move to in 2023.
Spanish police recover one of largest illegal archaeological collections
World News // 20 hours ago
Spanish police recover one of largest illegal archaeological collections
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Spain's national police force has recovered "one of the largest illegal private collections in the province of Alicante," made up of hundreds of archaeological artifacts.
Canada sets immigration record as country works to fill labor shortages
World News // 22 hours ago
Canada sets immigration record as country works to fill labor shortages
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Canada reached an immigration milestone last year with more new permanent residents in its history as the country works to fill labor shortages, according to Immigration,
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. purchases $30B in F-35 jets from Lockheed Martin
U.S. purchases $30B in F-35 jets from Lockheed Martin
Man arrested after driving Tesla off cliff with family inside car
Man arrested after driving Tesla off cliff with family inside car
Portugal rated best country to move to in 2023
Portugal rated best country to move to in 2023
Two men charged in attacks on Washington state power stations
Two men charged in attacks on Washington state power stations
California tech CEO faces voyeurism charges
California tech CEO faces voyeurism charges
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement