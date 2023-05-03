Trending
May 3, 2023 / 4:13 PM

Federal Trade Commission wants to ban Facebook from profiting from kids' data

By Patrick Hilsman

May 3 (UPI) -- The Federal Trade Commission has proposed an update to its 2020 privacy order with Facebook after accusing the social media giant of failing to keep its promises regarding the privacy of children on the platform.

"As part of the proposed changes, Meta, which changed its name from Facebook in October 2021, would be prohibited from profiting from data it collects, including through its virtual reality products, from users under the age of 18," the FTC said in a press release Wednesday.

The FTC said that under the proposed changes, Meta "would also be subject to other expanded limitations, including in its use of facial recognition technology, and required to provide additional protections for users."

The FTC alleges "the company has failed to fully comply with the order, misled parents about their ability to control with whom their children communicated through its Messenger Kids app, and misrepresented the access it provided some app developers to private user data."

RELATED Meta first-quarter earnings show sales bump, operating loss for Reality Labs

An independent assessor determined that security gaps posed a risk to Facebook's users. The FTC has asked the company to address allegations that it "misrepresented that parents could control whom their children communicated with through its Messenger Kids product."

"Despite the company's promises that children using Messenger Kids would only be able to communicate with contacts approved by their parents, children in certain circumstances were able to communicate with unapproved contacts in group text chats and group video calls," the FTC said.

Samuel Levine, director of the FTC, said, "Facebook has repeatedly violated its privacy promises."

RELATED Half of U.S. parents worry about social media's toll on kids' mental health

"The company's recklessness has put young users at risk, and Facebook needs to answer for its failures," Levine continued.

The FTC has previously taken action against Facebook on two prior occasions. In 2011, the Commission filed a complaint which led to a 2012 court order barring the company from misrepresenting its privacy policy to customers. In 2019, Facebook agreed to a privacy order which went into effect in 2020 and required the company to pay a $5 billion penalty.

Social media companies have faced increased scrutiny for the safety of children on their platforms.

RELATED Senators reintroduce online safety act for kids that details content to moderate

On Tuesday, Senators Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn, and Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn, reintroduced the Kids Online Safety Act, which "requires independent audits by experts and academic researchers to ensure that social media platforms are taking meaningful steps to address risks to kids."

A previous version of the bill was criticized by advocacy groups for being too vague and too easy to misuse.

Latest Headlines

FDA approves first RSV vaccine for people older than 60
U.S. News // 25 minutes ago
FDA approves first RSV vaccine for people older than 60
May 3 (UPI) -- The FDA Wednesday approved Arexvy, the first vaccine for Respiratory Syncytial Virus for people 60 or older. RSV is a highly contagious respiratory tract disease and can be life-threatening.
Police searching for gunman after 1 killed, 4 wounded at Atlanta medical office
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Police searching for gunman after 1 killed, 4 wounded at Atlanta medical office
May 3 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Police Department said Wednesday one person was killed and four others were wounded by a gunman inside a downtown medical office building.
Federal Reserve raises interest rate by quarter point
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Federal Reserve raises interest rate by quarter point
May 3 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve announced a 10th interest rate hike on Wednesday, raising the rate to 5.25%.
Texas Rep. Colin Allred launches Senate bid to challenge Ted Cruz
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Texas Rep. Colin Allred launches Senate bid to challenge Ted Cruz
May 3 (UPI) -- Texas Democratic Rep. Colin Allred announced Wednesday that he would challenge Sen. Ted Cruz in 2024.
U.S. crude oil storage dips below 5-year average as energy demand 'fell off a cliff'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. crude oil storage dips below 5-year average as energy demand 'fell off a cliff'
May 3 (UPI) -- Storage levels of commercial crude oil dipped below the five-year average and data on the supply-side of the equation remains mixed, data show, while crude oil prices experienced a free fall on Wednesday.
History, civics scores decline among U.S. eighth-graders
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
History, civics scores decline among U.S. eighth-graders
May 3 (UPI) -- U.S. history and civics scores of eighth-graders declined between 2018 and 2022, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. A lack of critical thinking skills are partially to blame.
Wife of Texas massacre suspect arrested along with several others
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Wife of Texas massacre suspect arrested along with several others
May 3 (UPI) -- The wife of the Texas man who is accused of killing five neighbors, was arrested on Wednesday along with several others.
Mortgage applications slump despite lower rates
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Mortgage applications slump despite lower rates
May 3 (UPI) -- Even with a slight dip in lending rates, the Mortgage Bankers Association reported Wednesday that applications for a loan toward a home declined from week-ago levels.
Hiring remains strong, but wage growth is low, ADP says
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Hiring remains strong, but wage growth is low, ADP says
May 3 (UPI) -- Hiring remains strong in the U.S. economy, though those re-entering the workforce are getting paid less, data Wednesday from private payroll processor ADP showed.
Mississippi jail escapee found dead in Louisiana
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Mississippi jail escapee found dead in Louisiana
May 3 (UPI) -- One of four inmates who escaped from a Mississippi jail last month has been found dead in Louisiana, authorities said.
