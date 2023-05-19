Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 19, 2023 / 8:52 AM / Updated at 9:02 AM

Britain unveils $1.25 billion semiconductor strategy

By Paul Godfrey
Britain on Friday announced a $1.25 billion investment in its semiconductor industry as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak struck a deal with Japan to invest $2.5 million in early-stage semiconductor research starting next year. Photo by Japan's PM Press Office/UPI
Britain on Friday announced a $1.25 billion investment in its semiconductor industry as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak struck a deal with Japan to invest $2.5 million in early-stage semiconductor research starting next year. Photo by Japan's PM Press Office/UPI | License Photo

May 19 (UPI) -- Britain unveiled plans Friday to invest up to $1.25 billion in microchip design, research and development and compound semiconductors to help the country's chip sector grab a larger slice of the global semiconductor market.

Under the National Semiconductor Strategy, the government will invest up to $250 million over the next two years to improve industry access to infrastructure, power more research and development and facilitate greater international cooperation. Over the next decade, it will put a further $750 million into a range of measures to secure Britain's global first-mover advantage, grow the domestic sector, mitigate supply chain disruptions and protect national security.

Advertisement

"By increasing the capabilities and resilience of our world-leading semiconductor industry, we will grow our economy, create new jobs and stay at the forefront of new technological breakthroughs," Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said.

The British government said its strategy is built upon consistent support to the semiconductor industry with $670 million in grants for research and $266 million directly to SMEs in the sector over the past 10 years, as well as funding 450 Ph.D. students since 2017.

RELATED British telecommunications company BT to cut up to 55,000 jobs, replace 20% with AI

It will also be backed by universities throughout the nation that are global leaders in the field, including in Cambridge which is home to semiconductor designer, Arm, whose microchips are used in up to 95% of all smartphones.

Advertisement

Sunak was in Hiroshima for the G7 summit Friday where Britain and Japan reached a deal to invest $2.5 million in early-stage semiconductor research starting next year.

"Semiconductors underpin the devices we use every day and will be crucial to advancing the technologies of tomorrow," he said. "Our new strategy focuses our efforts on where our strengths lie, in areas like research and design, so we can build our competitive edge on the global stage."

RELATED Biden administration launches applications for $500M 'Tech Hubs' program

The strategy is a response to similar multibillion-dollar packages in the United States and European Union after industry leaders warned warned that British chip makers could be lured across the Atlantic, or to other countries with more competitive offers.

Competitors around the world have been ramping up investment to reduce their dependence on global supply chains of critically important semiconductors which were badly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic which saw production in major producers Japan, China and South Korea fall dramatically.

U.S. President Joe Biden signed the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act in August, including $52 billion of funding to boost domestic manufacturing of semiconductor chips and other technologies critical to many U.S.-based supply chains.

Advertisement

Days later the EU responded by approving a $47 billion package aimed at boosting the bloc's 10% share of the global semiconductor market to 20% by 2030.

Read More

Samsung bans AI tools like ChatGPT in workplace

Latest Headlines

7.7-magnitude earthquake in South Pacific briefly sparks tsunami warning
World News // 1 hour ago
7.7-magnitude earthquake in South Pacific briefly sparks tsunami warning
May 19 (UPI) -- Earthquake officials called off tsunami warnings in the South Pacific Friday afternoon after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake sparked concerns huge waves could affect islands there.
Australian Dr. Kenneth Elliot released from captivity in Burkina Faso
World News // 2 hours ago
Australian Dr. Kenneth Elliot released from captivity in Burkina Faso
May 19 (UPI) -- An elderly Australian doctor has been freed after being held hostage for more than seven years by al-Qaida in war-torn West Africa, Canberra said Friday.
Britain unveils new sanctions targeting Russia as G7 summit kicks off
World News // 9 hours ago
Britain unveils new sanctions targeting Russia as G7 summit kicks off
May 18 (UPI) -- Britain unveiled fresh sanctions targeting Russia on Friday as the leaders of the G7 congregate in Japan for a summit where Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to call for the redoubling of support for Ukraine.
Queen Elizabeth's funeral cost British government $200M
World News // 10 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth's funeral cost British government $200M
May 18 (UPI) -- The British government revealed Thursday that the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II cost taxpayers more than $200 million.
At least 13 dead as Italy experiences worst flooding in a century
World News // 20 hours ago
At least 13 dead as Italy experiences worst flooding in a century
May 18 (UPI) -- At least 13 people have died in Italy as of Thursday as the country faces its worst flooding in a century.
IMF approves $3 billion credit loan to help stabilize Ghana's economy
World News // 21 hours ago
IMF approves $3 billion credit loan to help stabilize Ghana's economy
May 18 (UPI) -- In a bid to "restore macroeconomic stability," the International Monetary Fund confirmed Thursday it is extending the government of Ghana approximately $3 billion worth of credit.
British telecommunications company BT to cut up to 55,000 jobs, replace 20% with AI
World News // 22 hours ago
British telecommunications company BT to cut up to 55,000 jobs, replace 20% with AI
May 18 (UPI) -- The British telecommunications company BT says it will eliminate between 40,000 and 55,000 jobs by 2030, with up to 20% to be replaced by AI.
Royal Mail parent blames $1.3 billion loss on strikes, lagging productivity
World News // 23 hours ago
Royal Mail parent blames $1.3 billion loss on strikes, lagging productivity
May 18 (UPI) -- The parent company of Britain's Royal Mail blamed strikes by postal workers and a dearth of productivity gains for a $1.3 billion loss in its domestic mail business Thursday.
G7 summit: Biden, Kishida affirm efforts for peace in Indo-Pacific, Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
G7 summit: Biden, Kishida affirm efforts for peace in Indo-Pacific, Ukraine
May 18 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida reaffirmed their commitment to settling tensions in the Indo-Pacific region and achieving peace in Ukraine on the sidelines of the G7 summit.
New Zealand police arrest suspect in Wellington hostel fire
World News // 1 day ago
New Zealand police arrest suspect in Wellington hostel fire
May 18 (UPI) -- New Zealand police probing an arson attack that killed six people at a hostel in Wellington arrested and charged a man Thursday as the operation as the recovery phase of the operation wound down.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

At least 13 dead as Italy experiences worst flooding in a century
At least 13 dead as Italy experiences worst flooding in a century
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene moves to file impeachment articles against Joe Biden
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene moves to file impeachment articles against Joe Biden
Florida beach praised for its 'sugary fine' sand tops list of best U.S. beaches for 2023
Florida beach praised for its 'sugary fine' sand tops list of best U.S. beaches for 2023
Disney backs out of plan to build massive employee campus in Florida
Disney backs out of plan to build massive employee campus in Florida
Boy who disappeared in NYC found dead while friend remains missing
Boy who disappeared in NYC found dead while friend remains missing
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement