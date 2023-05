British telecommunications company BT Group announced that it will cut up to 55,000 jobs by 2030 and that up to 20% will be replaced by AI. Photo courtesy BT Group

May 18 (UPI) -- British telecommunications company BT said Thursday it will eliminate between 40,000 and 55,000 jobs by 2030, with up to 20% to be replaced by artificial intelligence. The layoffs, which are expected to largely affect customer service employees and contractors, will take place incrementally between 2028 and 2030, amounting to up to 42% of the company's workforce.

"By continuing to build and connect like fury, digitize the way we work and simplify our structure, by the end of the 2020s BT Group will rely on a much smaller workforce and a significantly reduced cost base. New BT Group will be a leaner business with a brighter future," BT CEO Philip Jansen said.

"Whenever you get new technologies you can get big changes."

The company announced the layoffs while reporting a 5% increase in full-year core earnings through March at $9.8 billion, while pre-tax profit fell 12% to $2.15 billion.

The Communications and Workers Union, which represents workers in the telecommunications industry, called on the company to keep as many jobs in place as possible.

"The introduction of new technologies across the company, across the company, along with the completion of the fiber infrastructure build replacing the copper network, was always going to result in less labor costs for the company in the coming years," said a spokesperson for the union.

