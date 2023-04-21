Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 21, 2023 / 9:29 AM

Lloyd Austin reaffirms support for Ukraine in meeting with allies in Germany

By Doug Cunningham
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III, in Germany for the 54-nation Ukraine allies meeting at Ramstein Air Base, said allies have delivered nine armored brigades worth of equipment and training to Ukraine. He said Abrams tanks will be delivered later this year. Photo by Ronald Wittek/EPA-EFE
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III, in Germany for the 54-nation Ukraine allies meeting at Ramstein Air Base, said allies have delivered nine armored brigades worth of equipment and training to Ukraine. He said Abrams tanks will be delivered later this year. Photo by Ronald Wittek/EPA-EFE

April 21 (UPI) -- In Germany for a meeting of the 54-nation Ukraine Defense Contact Group, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III said allies have delivered nine armored brigades worth of equipment and training to Ukraine. U.S. Abrams tanks will be delivered later this year.

Austin met with Ukraine Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov Friday ahead of the meeting at Ramstein Air Base, Germany.

Advertisement

Austin told the group that their united efforts to provide help for Ukraine's defense against the Russian invasion have greatly enhanced Ukraine's ability to defend itself from the invasion.

"Our common efforts have made a huge difference to Ukraine's defenders on the battlefield," Austin said. "And they underscore just how badly the Kremlin miscalculated. Putin thought that he could easily topple Kyiv's democratically elected government. He thought that the wider world would let him get away with it. He thought that our unity would splinter. But he was wrong -- on each and every count."

Advertisement

Austin said over the past months, the UDCG has given Ukraine enough equipment and training for nine additional armored brigades.

By the end of the year, 31 U.S. Abrams main battle tanks are expected to also be delivered.

In March the Pentagon said the Abrams tanks and Patriot air defense systems will be shipped to Ukraine sooner than expected because Ukrainian soldiers have excelled in learning their operations.

RELATED U.S. Defense chief Lloyd Austin rallies Europe to help Ukraine fight Russia

On Wednesday another $325 million security assistance package was announced for Ukraine. It includes HIMARS artillery ammunition, 155 mm and 105 mm artillery rounds, anti-armor weapon systems and over 9 million rounds of small arms ammunition.

According to Austin, the UDCG nations continue to provide more air defense systems to Ukraine. Those systems include Patriot systems from the United States, Germany and the Netherlands, National/Norwegian Advanced Surface to Air Missile systems from Canada and Norway; and SAMP/T systems from Italy and France.

Austin said that allied nations in and outside Europe are boosting production of ammunition for Ukraine. He said this UDCG meeting will focus on air defense and ammunition.

RELATED Germany to deliver anti-aircraft tanks to Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told the UDCG meeting that he just met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.

Advertisement

"My message to him was that NATO has stood by Ukraine for a long time. We continue to stand by Ukraine as they continue to repel the Russian aggression against their country," Stoltenberg said in prepared remarks at Ramstein Air Base. "And we will stand by Ukraine in the future to help to build a better and brighter future for the Ukrainian people."

Stoltenberg said he expects NATO allies will recommit to supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes with substantial military support "to ensure that Ukraine prevails as a sovereign, independent nation in Europe."

He said he also expects NATO allies to sign on to a multi-year program to help Ukraine transition from Soviet-era equipment, standards and doctrines to NATO standards.

The goal is to improve Ukraine's battle equipment and military interoperability with NATO.

Stoltenberg said Ukraine's allies are delivering a significant number of advanced NATO battle tanks and are sending a lot of armored personnel carriers and infantry fighting vehicles with ammunition and support equipment.

Austin said Ukraine is doing much more than defending its own territory.

"For more than a year, Ukraine's forces have defended their country and their fellow citizens," Austin said. "But they've also defended the basic principle that autocrats don't just get to assault their smaller neighbors. And the valor and skill of Ukraine's troops have inspired the world. From the battle of Kyiv to the liberation of Kherson, Ukraine has shown again and again the power of a free people fighting to defend their rights."

Advertisement

Read More

Ukraine allies in Germany fail to reach deal to provide more tanks

Latest Headlines

Russian military plane accidentally bombs its own city Belgorod
World News // 10 hours ago
Russian military plane accidentally bombs its own city Belgorod
April 20 (UPI) -- The Russian city of Belgorod was accidentally bombed by the Russian military on Thursday, reports said.
Sudan's RSF agrees to Eid cease-fire but fighting continues
World News // 1 hour ago
Sudan's RSF agrees to Eid cease-fire but fighting continues
April 21 (UPI) -- Sudan's warring military rivals exchanged fire Friday in the capital of Khartoum, even though one side agreed to pause fighting in observance of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Fitr.
Britain's Deputy PM Dominic Raab quits after inquiry finds he bullied staff
World News // 1 hour ago
Britain's Deputy PM Dominic Raab quits after inquiry finds he bullied staff
April 21 (UPI) -- British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab quit Friday after the publication of a report into allegations he bullied civil servants working for him when he held three of the government's top portfolios.
British consumer spending dampened by rainy March
World News // 3 hours ago
British consumer spending dampened by rainy March
April 21 (UPI) -- Bad weather sent British retail sales into reverse in March, pulled down by a sharp fall in spending in department stores that nixed a two-month bull run, the country's main statistical agency said Friday.
North Korea says nuclear status is 'final and irreversible'
World News // 7 hours ago
North Korea says nuclear status is 'final and irreversible'
SEOUL, April 21 (UPI) -- North Korea's foreign minister on Friday dismissed recent calls for nuclear disarmament by the Group of Seven, claiming that the secretive regime's status as a nuclear power is "final and irreversible."
U.N. head implores Sudan's warring sides to agree to Eid cease-fire
World News // 10 hours ago
U.N. head implores Sudan's warring sides to agree to Eid cease-fire
April 20 (UPI) -- U.N. chief Antonio Guterres is imploring the warring sides in Sudan's conflict to agree to at least a three-day cease-fire to mark Eid al-Fitr holiday and allow those trapped in conflict zones to escape.
Fox boss drops defamation suit against Crikey after Dominion settlement
World News // 11 hours ago
Fox boss drops defamation suit against Crikey after Dominion settlement
April 20 (UPI) -- Lachlan Murdoch, the chief executive of Fox Corporation, has dropped his defamation lawsuit against the publisher of the Australian newspaper Crikey.
Denmark lifts maritime bans associated with Nord Stream pipeline disturbance
World News // 21 hours ago
Denmark lifts maritime bans associated with Nord Stream pipeline disturbance
April 20 (UPI) -- A ban on sailing in the Baltic Sea region near last year's leaks from the Nord Stream natural gas pipeline network is now lifted, the Danish Maritime Authority said Thursday.
Dutch salvage company to begin oil recovery from vessel offshore Yemen
World News // 21 hours ago
Dutch salvage company to begin oil recovery from vessel offshore Yemen
April 20 (UPI) -- Dutch maritime salvage company Boskalis said Thursday it would work in coordination with the United Nations to extract oil from a stranded tanker off the coast of Yemen.
EU Parliament votes for new legislation that would speed migrant relocation
World News // 22 hours ago
EU Parliament votes for new legislation that would speed migrant relocation
April 20 (UPI) -- The European Union Parliament Thursday voted 419-126 to enter negotiations with member states on new migration and asylum policies that would require screening of third-party nationals at EU borders.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

For trial on rape allegations, judge rejects Trump request to tell jury he's 'excused'
For trial on rape allegations, judge rejects Trump request to tell jury he's 'excused'
N.C. man turns himself in after shooting of adult, juvenile
N.C. man turns himself in after shooting of adult, juvenile
Trump ally Mike Lindell ordered to pay $5 million for election allegation challenge
Trump ally Mike Lindell ordered to pay $5 million for election allegation challenge
American Airlines employee dies on tarmac of Austin int'l airport
American Airlines employee dies on tarmac of Austin int'l airport
Russian military plane accidentally bombs its own city Belgorod
Russian military plane accidentally bombs its own city Belgorod
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement