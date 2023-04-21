Lloyd Austin reaffirms support for Ukraine in meeting with allies in Germany

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III, in Germany for the 54-nation Ukraine allies meeting at Ramstein Air Base, said allies have delivered nine armored brigades worth of equipment and training to Ukraine. He said Abrams tanks will be delivered later this year. Photo by Ronald Wittek/EPA-EFE

April 21 (UPI) -- In Germany for a meeting of the 54-nation Ukraine Defense Contact Group, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III said allies have delivered nine armored brigades worth of equipment and training to Ukraine. U.S. Abrams tanks will be delivered later this year. Austin met with Ukraine Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov Friday ahead of the meeting at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Advertisement

Austin told the group that their united efforts to provide help for Ukraine's defense against the Russian invasion have greatly enhanced Ukraine's ability to defend itself from the invasion.

"Our common efforts have made a huge difference to Ukraine's defenders on the battlefield," Austin said. "And they underscore just how badly the Kremlin miscalculated. Putin thought that he could easily topple Kyiv's democratically elected government. He thought that the wider world would let him get away with it. He thought that our unity would splinter. But he was wrong -- on each and every count."

Austin said over the past months, the UDCG has given Ukraine enough equipment and training for nine additional armored brigades.

By the end of the year, 31 U.S. Abrams main battle tanks are expected to also be delivered.

In March the Pentagon said the Abrams tanks and Patriot air defense systems will be shipped to Ukraine sooner than expected because Ukrainian soldiers have excelled in learning their operations.

On Wednesday another $325 million security assistance package was announced for Ukraine. It includes HIMARS artillery ammunition, 155 mm and 105 mm artillery rounds, anti-armor weapon systems and over 9 million rounds of small arms ammunition.

According to Austin, the UDCG nations continue to provide more air defense systems to Ukraine. Those systems include Patriot systems from the United States, Germany and the Netherlands, National/Norwegian Advanced Surface to Air Missile systems from Canada and Norway; and SAMP/T systems from Italy and France.

Austin said that allied nations in and outside Europe are boosting production of ammunition for Ukraine. He said this UDCG meeting will focus on air defense and ammunition.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told the UDCG meeting that he just met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.

"My message to him was that NATO has stood by Ukraine for a long time. We continue to stand by Ukraine as they continue to repel the Russian aggression against their country," Stoltenberg said in prepared remarks at Ramstein Air Base. "And we will stand by Ukraine in the future to help to build a better and brighter future for the Ukrainian people."

Stoltenberg said he expects NATO allies will recommit to supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes with substantial military support "to ensure that Ukraine prevails as a sovereign, independent nation in Europe."

He said he also expects NATO allies to sign on to a multi-year program to help Ukraine transition from Soviet-era equipment, standards and doctrines to NATO standards.

The goal is to improve Ukraine's battle equipment and military interoperability with NATO.

Stoltenberg said Ukraine's allies are delivering a significant number of advanced NATO battle tanks and are sending a lot of armored personnel carriers and infantry fighting vehicles with ammunition and support equipment.

Austin said Ukraine is doing much more than defending its own territory.

"For more than a year, Ukraine's forces have defended their country and their fellow citizens," Austin said. "But they've also defended the basic principle that autocrats don't just get to assault their smaller neighbors. And the valor and skill of Ukraine's troops have inspired the world. From the battle of Kyiv to the liberation of Kherson, Ukraine has shown again and again the power of a free people fighting to defend their rights."

