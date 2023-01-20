As Zelensky calls urgently for Western tanks, U.S. asks allies to 'dig deeper'

1/3

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin Friday told the more than 50-nation Ukraine Defense Contact Group it's time to "dig deeper" to increase military support for Ukraine. Photo by Ronald Wittek/EPA-EFE

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, in Germany for the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting, said Thursday Russia's war on Ukraine is at a crucial moment. In opening remarks at the gathering at Ramstein Air Base, Austin urged allies to redouble their efforts to support Ukraine. Advertisement

"Russia is regrouping, recruiting, and trying to re-equip. This is not a moment to slow down. It's a time to dig deeper," he said. "The Ukrainian people are watching us. The Kremlin is watching us. And history is watching us. So we won't let up. And we won't waver in our determination to help Ukraine defend itself from Russia's imperial aggression."

Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky is urging the more than 50 nations in the Ukraine Defense Contact Group to urgently send tanks because Russia is preparing another major offensive.

"I can thank you hundreds of times and it will be absolutely just and fair, given all that we have already done -- but hundreds of "thank you" are not hundreds of tanks," Zelensky said in his speech to the Ramstein meeting. "I cannot put words instead of guns that are needed against Russian artillery, or instead of the anti-aircraft missiles that are needed to protect people from Russian airstrikes."

On Thursday the United States announced $2.5 billion more in a military package for Ukraine that will send hundreds of armored vehicles to Ukraine, but no heavy Abrams tanks.

Austin told the Ramstein meeting that the latest U.S. military support for Ukraine brings total military assistance to more than $26.7 billion since Russia's unprovoked invasion last February.

"Our new package provides even more air-defense capabilities to help Ukraine defend its cities and its skies. And that includes NASAMS munitions and eight Avenger air-defense systems," Austin said. "This new assistance package also helps meet Ukraine's urgent need for armor and combat vehicles. So we're providing 59 more Bradleys, 90 Strykers, 53 MRAPs, and 350 up-armored Humvees. And this new package will also provide thousands more rounds of artillery."

So far only Britain is sending heavy tanks to Ukraine, with Germany still holding back on permission to provide Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

Poland has said it is ready to donate a company of Leopard 2 tanks, but needs Germany's permission.

On Thursday Britain, Estonia, Poland, Latvia and Lithuania, Denmark, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, and Slovakia announced more military aid that includes tanks from Britain and other weapons.

"The new level of required combat power is only achieved by combinations of main battle tank squadrons, beneath air and missile defense, operating alongside divisional artillery groups, and further deep precision fires enabling targeting of Russian logistics and command nodes in occupied territory," those nations said in a joint statement.

Russian spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters that western nations will "regret" military support for Ukraine.

"We see a growing indirect and sometimes direct involvement of Nato countries in this conflict ... We see a devotion to the dramatic delusion that Ukraine can succeed on the battlefield," Peskov said. "This is a dramatic delusion of the western community that will more than once be cause for regret, we are sure of that."