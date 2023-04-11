U.S., Philippines reaffirm military ties as China increasingly ascendent

April 11 (UPI) -- U.S. officials and their counterparts from the Philippines on Tuesday reaffirmed the two nations' military alliance at a time when China has become more assertive in the region.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Tuesday made their remarks as the two countries conduct a major joint military exercise that is the largest ever between the two nations.

Blinken, Austin and their Philippines counterparts all touched on the potential military threat posed by China in the region, during what's referred to as the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue.

"Secretary of State Austin and I also reaffirmed the United States' unwavering commitment to standing with the Philippines against any intimidation or coercion, including [in] the South China Sea," Blinken said during the news conference, pointing out that the Philippines is the oldest American ally in the region.

"Our security alliance is an enduring source of strength for both of our nations. Today we focused on ways to continue our close partnership, under the enhanced cooperation agreement so that our forces can work even more closely together."

Austin also Tuesday briefly touched on last week's disclosure of leaked sensitive documents related to Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.

"I've directed an urgent cross-department effort. And we've referred the matter to the Department of Justice, which has opened a criminal investigation," Austin told reporters, confirming he became aware of the documents last Thursday.

The American and Philippines militaries Tuesday started their largest-ever joint military exercise. A combined 17,600 members of both militaries are taking part in the annual Balikata exercise, under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement.

Earlier this month, the Department of Defense announced funding to construct four new military installations in the Philippines, as well as money to enhance existing locations.

"The mutual defense treaty applies to armed attacks on either of our armed forces, aircraft or public vessels, including our Coast Guard, anywhere in the South China Sea," Austin told reporters.

"We discussed plans to conduct combined maritime activities with like-minded partners in the South China Sea later this year, as we work to enhance our collective deterrence."

He did not elaborate on who the "like-minded partners" may be.

Austin also was asked to clarify what American units will occupy the bases, and what role those sites would play should the United States find itself in an armed conflict with China.

"The addition of these EDCA sites puts us in a position to be able to not only train together, but to respond to meet the needs of the Philippines in the event of a crisis like a natural disaster," Austin told reporters, emphasizing any troop movements would be joint decisions.

"I think it's a bit early to try to discuss numbers and specific timing of rotations, but certainly these are things Secretary [Carlito] Galvez and I will continue to work on going forward."

Philippines Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique Manalo said the "basic elements of these sites would be to address humanitarian, disaster-related events, and improve interoperability for training."

The United States expects to invest about $100 million by the end of this year on military infrastructure in the Philippines.

The American military also will facilitate the transfer of defense platforms over the next five years, prioritizing radar, unmanned aerial systems, military transport aircraft, and coastal and air defense systems.

"This meeting holds particular significance as it further reaffirms our shared commitment to advancing our shared commitments to advancing our common priorities, as treaty allies and close partners amidst evolving regional and global security challenges," Manalo said earlier in the briefing, without specifically mentioning China.

"At today's meeting, we re-doubled our commitment to modernizing the Philippine-U.S. alliance, recognizing that our partnership will need to play a stronger role in preserving an international law-based international order. This means ensuring the conduct of high-level, and high-impact, high-valued joint exercises, training and related activities."