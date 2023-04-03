U.S. military gets new training sites in Philippines as China tensions continue

1/2

The U.S. Department of Defense Monday confirmed the sites of four new locations in the Philippines where American military forces will begin building a larger presence. Two of the naval bases will be created in the Cagayan province of the Philippines (visited recently by USS Wayne E. Meyer, pictured), directly across from Taiwan in the South China Sea. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Defense Monday confirmed the sites of four new locations in the Philippines where American military forces will begin building a larger presence. "In addition to the five existing sites, these new locations will strengthen the interoperability of the United States and Philippine armed forces and allow us to respond more seamlessly together to address a range of shared challenges in the Indo-Pacific region, including natural and humanitarian disasters," Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters Monday at the Pentagon. Advertisement

The Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement between the two countries went into effect on Feb. 1.

The four new sites are Naval Base Camilo Osias in Santa Ana, Cagayan; Camp Melchor Dela Cruz in Gamu, Isabela; Balabac Island in Palawan; and Lal-lo Airport in Cagayan.

Two of the naval bases will be created in the Cagayan province of the Philippines, directly across from Taiwan in the South China Sea.

"The sites will also provide excellent places for joint and combined training and will improve regional readiness," Singh said Monday.

The existing Cesar Basa Air Base in Pampanga, Fort Magsaysay Military Reservation, Lumbia Air Base, Antonio Bautista Air Base and Mactan Benito Ebuen Air Base were all already covered under the agreement.

The new military installations are meant to counteract a growing Chinese military presence in the region.

On Monday, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy confirmed he will meet with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday in California, resulting in China threatening retaliation.

The agreement will "seriously endanger regional peace and stability and drag the Philippines into the abyss of geopolitical strife and damage its economic development," a spokesperson for China's embassy in the Philippines told The Hill in a statement.

McCarthy, a Republican from California, is hosting a bipartisan meeting at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.

Taiwan's presidential office has not confirmed the meeting.