April 3, 2023 / 6:59 PM

U.S. military gets new training sites in Philippines as China tensions continue

By Simon Druker
The U.S. Department of Defense Monday confirmed the sites of four new locations in the Philippines where American military forces will begin building a larger presence. Two of the naval bases will be created in the Cagayan province of the Philippines (visited recently by USS Wayne E. Meyer, pictured), directly across from Taiwan in the South China Sea. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI
April 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Defense Monday confirmed the sites of four new locations in the Philippines where American military forces will begin building a larger presence.

"In addition to the five existing sites, these new locations will strengthen the interoperability of the United States and Philippine armed forces and allow us to respond more seamlessly together to address a range of shared challenges in the Indo-Pacific region, including natural and humanitarian disasters," Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters Monday at the Pentagon.

The Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement between the two countries went into effect on Feb. 1.

The four new sites are Naval Base Camilo Osias in Santa Ana, Cagayan; Camp Melchor Dela Cruz in Gamu, Isabela; Balabac Island in Palawan; and Lal-lo Airport in Cagayan.

Two of the naval bases will be created in the Cagayan province of the Philippines, directly across from Taiwan in the South China Sea.

"The sites will also provide excellent places for joint and combined training and will improve regional readiness," Singh said Monday.

The existing Cesar Basa Air Base in Pampanga, Fort Magsaysay Military Reservation, Lumbia Air Base, Antonio Bautista Air Base and Mactan Benito Ebuen Air Base were all already covered under the agreement.

The new military installations are meant to counteract a growing Chinese military presence in the region.

On Monday, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy confirmed he will meet with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday in California, resulting in China threatening retaliation.

The agreement will "seriously endanger regional peace and stability and drag the Philippines into the abyss of geopolitical strife and damage its economic development," a spokesperson for China's embassy in the Philippines told The Hill in a statement.

McCarthy, a Republican from California, is hosting a bipartisan meeting at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.

Taiwan's presidential office has not confirmed the meeting.

Latest Headlines

Finland's new LNG terminal gets its first shipment
World News // 5 hours ago
Finland's new LNG terminal gets its first shipment
April 3 (UPI) -- Dutch commodity trader Vitol said Monday it delivered the first-ever cargo of liquefied natural gas sourced from the United States to a terminal in Finland.
Korean defense firms get record orders amid Ukraine war
World News // 6 hours ago
Korean defense firms get record orders amid Ukraine war
SEOUL, April 3 (UPI) -- South Korean defense corporations are experiencing a massive backlog in orders in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi granted bail in defamation appeal case
World News // 7 hours ago
Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi granted bail in defamation appeal case
April 3 (UPI) -- India opposition leader Rahul Gandhi was granted bail Monday, while he moves to appeal a two-year prison sentence.
Finland to officially become part of NATO
World News // 8 hours ago
Finland to officially become part of NATO
April 3 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Monday that Finland will officially join the alliance on Tuesday.
Surprise OPEC+ cuts to usher in $100 crude oil
World News // 8 hours ago
Surprise OPEC+ cuts to usher in $100 crude oil
April 3 (UPI) -- Brent, the global benchmark for the price of oil, could easily top $100 per barrel in the wake of an OPEC-led decision to cut crude oil production come May, a consultant group said Monday.
Swiss prosecutor to investigate UBS takeover of Credit Suisse
World News // 9 hours ago
Swiss prosecutor to investigate UBS takeover of Credit Suisse
April 3 (UPI) -- Swiss legal authorities said they have launched a probe into possible law-breaking by officials, regulators and executives in the government-brokered rescue of the troubled banking giant Credit Suisse by UBS.
Paris residents vote overwhelmingly against e-scooters
World News // 10 hours ago
Paris residents vote overwhelmingly against e-scooters
April 3 (UPI) -- Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo promised to ban rented scooters after a nonbinding referendum on Sunday overwhelmingly voiced their disapproval of the ubiquitous rides that locals complain of cluttering streets and walkways.
Russian authorities arrest suspect in killing of pro-Kremlin war blogger
World News // 10 hours ago
Russian authorities arrest suspect in killing of pro-Kremlin war blogger
April 3 (UPI) -- Authorities investigating the bombing of a St. Petersburg cafe that killed Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky and injured at least 30 others said Monday that they had made an arrest.
Jeju Island mourns historic massacre victims amid controversy
World News // 11 hours ago
Jeju Island mourns historic massacre victims amid controversy
JEJU ISLAND, South Korea, April 3 (UPI) -- South Korea on Monday mourned the tens of thousands of Jeju islanders killed by government forces some seven decades ago during a memorial ceremony that was marked by controversy.
Finland elections: Petteri Orpo edges out win over 'rock star' PM Sanna Marin
World News // 12 hours ago
Finland elections: Petteri Orpo edges out win over 'rock star' PM Sanna Marin
April 3 (UPI) -- National Coalition Party leader Petteri Orpo is set to become Finland's next prime minister after a narrow victory over the center-left party of prime minister Sanna Marin.
