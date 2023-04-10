China conducts simulated airstrikes on Taiwan targets

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense said its military remains on high alert following simulated strikes on the island by China, which is conducting military exercises around the island. Photo courtesy of Taiwan Ministry of National Defense/ Twitter

April 10 (UPI) -- China said its military conducted simulated strikes on key Taiwanese targets on Monday, as the People's Liberation Army continued with a third day of live-fire military exercises around the democratic island in response to President Tsai Ing-wen's recent visit to the United States. The United Sword exercises were announced in a statement from the People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theater Command, which said the Shandong aircraft carrier was involved in the Monday mission. Advertisement

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense said Monday evening that its air defense units were on "high alert."

Early Monday, the ministry said that within the past 24 hours it had detected 70 warplanes and 11 ships of the Chinese military within its air defense identification zone, with 35 of the planes having crossed the median line, the de facto border between China and Taiwan within the Taiwan Strait.

State-run China Daily reported that the Monday exercises included "multi-wave simulated strikes on important targets on Taiwan island."

Beijing views Taiwan as a wayward province and has vowed to seize control of it by force if necessary despite the island never having been part of the People's Republic of China, which was founded in 1949.

The exercises were launched as Tsia returned to Taiwan following a 10-day international trip that included stops in the United States.

Chinese aircraft and vessels frequently make incursions into Taiwan's ADIZ in a tactic Taipei's military calls "gray zone" warfare intended to sap its military of defense resources and morale.

It has also conducted bombastic military exercises in protest against diplomatic exchanges between the United States and Taiwan. Following a visit to the island by then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in August, Beijing conducted its largest-ever war games around Taiwan.