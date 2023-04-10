Advertisement
World News
April 10, 2023 / 4:13 AM

China conducts simulated airstrikes on Taiwan targets

By Darryl Coote
Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense said its military remains on high alert following simulated strikes on the island by China, which is conducting military exercises around the island. Photo courtesy of Taiwan Ministry of National Defense/Twitter
April 10 (UPI) -- China said its military conducted simulated strikes on key Taiwanese targets on Monday, as the People's Liberation Army continued with a third day of live-fire military exercises around the democratic island in response to President Tsai Ing-wen's recent visit to the United States.

The United Sword exercises were announced in a statement from the People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theater Command, which said the Shandong aircraft carrier was involved in the Monday mission.

The exercises were conducted in "close coordination of all military services," it said.

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense said Monday evening that its air defense units were on "high alert."

RELATED Taiwan says it won't respond as Chinese navy drills to 'encircle' island

Early Monday, the ministry said that within the past 24 hours it had detected 70 warplanes and 11 ships of the Chinese military within its air defense identification zone, with 35 of the planes having crossed the median line, the de facto border between China and Taiwan within the Taiwan Strait.

State-run China Daily reported that the Monday exercises included "multi-wave simulated strikes on important targets on Taiwan island."

Beijing views Taiwan as a wayward province and has vowed to seize control of it by force if necessary despite the island never having been part of the People's Republic of China, which was founded in 1949.

The exercises were launched as Tsia returned to Taiwan following a 10-day international trip that included stops in the United States.

Chinese aircraft and vessels frequently make incursions into Taiwan's ADIZ in a tactic Taipei's military calls "gray zone" warfare intended to sap its military of defense resources and morale.

It has also conducted bombastic military exercises in protest against diplomatic exchanges between the United States and Taiwan. Following a visit to the island by then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in August, Beijing conducted its largest-ever war games around Taiwan.

RELATED China sanctions Reagan Library, Hudson Institute over Taiwan president visit

France, China jointly call for Ukraine peace as Macron departs Beijing

Ireland marks 25 years of peace as Good Friday deal endures
World News // 1 hour ago
Ireland marks 25 years of peace as Good Friday deal endures
April 10 (UPI) -- The Good Friday peace agreement, which ended "the Troubles" in Northern Ireland in 1998 after decades of violence, marks its anniversary Monday, withstanding 25 years of challenges.
At least 4 killed in French Alps avalanche
World News // 4 hours ago
At least 4 killed in French Alps avalanche
April 10 (UPI) -- At least four people were killed and several others were injured in an avalanche that occurred in French Alps, officials said.
Two bodies found in rubble of collapsed building in France
World News // 11 hours ago
Two bodies found in rubble of collapsed building in France
April 9 (UPI) -- Two bodies have been found in the rubble of a building that collapsed Sunday due to an explosion in the French city of Marseille, authorities said, as rescue efforts continued for several people still unaccounted for.
Wagner Group boss says 'we acted honestly' as he calls prisoners fighting Ukraine war 'heroes'
World News // 13 hours ago
Wagner Group boss says 'we acted honestly' as he calls prisoners fighting Ukraine war 'heroes'
April 9 (UPI) -- Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Russia's Wagner Group, said Sunday that the mercenary group "acted honestly" by hiring prisoners to fight in Ukraine as he branded the convicts "heroes."
Blinken reiterates 'two-state solution' to Israel, Palestine conflict
World News // 14 hours ago
Blinken reiterates 'two-state solution' to Israel, Palestine conflict
April 9 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken continued to reaffirm the U.S. commitment to a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine during a call with UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Pope Francis calls for Ukraine-Russia peace, end to Middle East conflict in Easter message
World News // 19 hours ago
Pope Francis calls for Ukraine-Russia peace, end to Middle East conflict in Easter message
April 9 (UPI) -- Pope Francis delivered a message Easter Sunday encouraging peace between warring nations and comforting refugees, deportees and political prisoners across the world.
Russian fugitive forms 'Club of Angry Patriots' fearing military defeat in Ukraine
World News // 14 hours ago
Russian fugitive forms 'Club of Angry Patriots' fearing military defeat in Ukraine
April 9 (UPI) -- A group of prominent Russian nationalists has announced the formation of a so-called "Club of Angry Patriots" to support a faction of pro-war officials within the Kremlin.
At least 4 dead in French Alps avalanche
World News // 15 hours ago
At least 4 dead in French Alps avalanche
April 9 (UPI) -- An avalanche in the French Alps has left at least four people dead Sunday, according to officials.
Israel claims Muslims barricaded in Al-Aqsa Mosque are 'dangerous mob' after Jordan warning
World News // 1 day ago
Israel claims Muslims barricaded in Al-Aqsa Mosque are 'dangerous mob' after Jordan warning
April 8 (UPI) -- Israel claimed without providing evidence Saturday that Muslims barricaded inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem are a "dangerous mob."
Art market attracts organized crime and terrorists, report finds
World News // 1 day ago
Art market attracts organized crime and terrorists, report finds
April 8 (UPI) -- Criminal organizations and terrorist groups are attracted to the art market as a way to fund their activities and launder money, according to a recent report from an intergovernmental agency linked to the Group of Seven.
