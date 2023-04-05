Former Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon's husband, Peter Murrell, was arrested Wednesday in connection with an investigation into the party's finances. File Photo by Robert Perry/EPA

April 5 (UPI) -- Peter Murrell, the husband of former Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon, was reportedly arrested on Wednesday in connection with an investigation into the party's fundraising and finances. While not using Murrell's name in the announcement, Police Scotland said in a statement that a "58-year-old man" was "arrested as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party." Advertisement

The police said he was being questioned by detectives while conducting "a number of locations."

Murrell and Sturgeon's home was sealed off with police tape and police were also seen searching the SNP offices.

"A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service," Police Scotland said. "The matter is active for the purposes of the Contempt of Court Act 1981 and the public are therefore advised to exercise caution if discussing it on social media."

Murrell controlled the internal operation of the party for nearly 24 years until leaving his position in the latest leadership shakeup that saw Sturgeon retire in March, giving way to Humza Yousaf being elected as party leader and first minister of Scotland.

Advertisement

Police Scotland started its probe after questions were raised over the handling of nearly $750,000 in donations made to the SNP to hold a second referendum for independence.

"Clearly it would not be appropriate to comment on any live police investigation, but the SNP has been cooperating fully with this investigation and will continue to do so," a party spokesperson said.

"At its meeting on Saturday, the governing body of the SNP, the NEC, agreed to a review of governance and transparency -- that will be taken forward in the coming weeks."

The resignation of Sturgeon, a longtime Brexit foe who embraced Scottish independence, was seen by many in Britain as a surprise last month. She led the Scottish National Party for eight years.

Yousaf took over last week, becoming the first Muslim to lead the SNP and serve as Scotland's first minister.

"The news this morning, it's challenging and it's difficult," Yousaf told reporters Wednesday. "The SNP has fully cooperated with the investigation and it will continue to do so."