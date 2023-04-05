Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 5, 2023 / 7:29 AM

Police arrest husband of former Scottish National Party leader

By Clyde Hughes
Former Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon's husband, Peter Murrell, was arrested Wednesday in connection with an investigation into the party's finances. File Photo by Robert Perry/EPA
Former Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon's husband, Peter Murrell, was arrested Wednesday in connection with an investigation into the party's finances. File Photo by Robert Perry/EPA

April 5 (UPI) -- Peter Murrell, the husband of former Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon, was reportedly arrested on Wednesday in connection with an investigation into the party's fundraising and finances.

While not using Murrell's name in the announcement, Police Scotland said in a statement that a "58-year-old man" was "arrested as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party."

Advertisement

The police said he was being questioned by detectives while conducting "a number of locations."

Murrell and Sturgeon's home was sealed off with police tape and police were also seen searching the SNP offices.

RELATED Scottish energy company SSE makes $120M investment in hydro-storage facility

"A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service," Police Scotland said. "The matter is active for the purposes of the Contempt of Court Act 1981 and the public are therefore advised to exercise caution if discussing it on social media."

Murrell controlled the internal operation of the party for nearly 24 years until leaving his position in the latest leadership shakeup that saw Sturgeon retire in March, giving way to Humza Yousaf being elected as party leader and first minister of Scotland.

Advertisement

Police Scotland started its probe after questions were raised over the handling of nearly $750,000 in donations made to the SNP to hold a second referendum for independence.

RELATED British, German fighter aircraft to jointly police skies of NATO ally Estonia

"Clearly it would not be appropriate to comment on any live police investigation, but the SNP has been cooperating fully with this investigation and will continue to do so," a party spokesperson said.

"At its meeting on Saturday, the governing body of the SNP, the NEC, agreed to a review of governance and transparency -- that will be taken forward in the coming weeks."

The resignation of Sturgeon, a longtime Brexit foe who embraced Scottish independence, was seen by many in Britain as a surprise last month. She led the Scottish National Party for eight years.

RELATED Marriage age in England, Wales rises to 18

Yousaf took over last week, becoming the first Muslim to lead the SNP and serve as Scotland's first minister.

"The news this morning, it's challenging and it's difficult," Yousaf told reporters Wednesday. "The SNP has fully cooperated with the investigation and it will continue to do so."

Latest Headlines

British education system facing new wave of strikes as unions reject pay offer
World News // 52 minutes ago
British education system facing new wave of strikes as unions reject pay offer
April 5 (UPI) -- Britain's schools are facing a wave of strikes after a third teachers' union said Wednesday that its members had rejected the government's latest pay offer.
Israeli police storm Al-Aqsa mosque, arresting hundreds
World News // 1 hour ago
Israeli police storm Al-Aqsa mosque, arresting hundreds
April 5 (UPI) -- Israeli police stormed the Al-Aqsa on Tuesday night, arresting hundreds of people they said had barricaded themselves in the building.
President Biden to skip coronation of King Charles III; first lady will attend
World News // 10 hours ago
President Biden to skip coronation of King Charles III; first lady will attend
April 4 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will not attend King Charles III's upcoming coronation, but has informed the British monarch that the United States will be represented by first lady Jill Biden.
In new roles, Jacinda Ardern to tackle online extremism, guide environmental prize
World News // 12 hours ago
In new roles, Jacinda Ardern to tackle online extremism, guide environmental prize
April 4 (UPI) -- Former New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern will take on two new positions, following her resignation in January, as a new trustee to Earthshot Prize and as special envoy to fight extremist violence online.
Biden applauds as Finland officially joins NATO; Russia calls it a threat
World News // 20 hours ago
Biden applauds as Finland officially joins NATO; Russia calls it a threat
April 4 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden Tuesday, welcomed the news Finland officially became a member of NATO, enlarging the European military alliance to 31 countries while drawing threats from Russia.
Avalanche kills 7 tourists, injures 20 in India region near Tibet
World News // 17 hours ago
Avalanche kills 7 tourists, injures 20 in India region near Tibet
April 4 (UPI) -- At least seven tourists are dead and 20 injured in an avalanche in Sikkim, India, near the border with Chinese-administered Tibet.
On energy, Russia lost the war, Western leaders say
World News // 18 hours ago
On energy, Russia lost the war, Western leaders say
April 4 (UPI) -- While the situation has improved since last year, U.S. and European leaders Tuesday sharply condemned Russia's war in Ukraine for ushering in a global food and energy crisis.
German, Belgian police raid European People's Party headquarters
World News // 18 hours ago
German, Belgian police raid European People's Party headquarters
April 4 (UPI) -- Belgian and German police on Tuesday raided the Brussels headquarters of the European People's Party, which constitutes the largest single party in the European Parliament.
Temporary deal ensures Kurdish oil exports can continue
World News // 20 hours ago
Temporary deal ensures Kurdish oil exports can continue
April 4 (UPI) -- A temporary deal ensures that crude oil exports from the Kurdish north of Iraq can resume, the president of the regional government said Tuesday.
Britain fines TikTok $16M for misuse of child data; Australia announces ban on federal devices
World News // 1 day ago
Britain fines TikTok $16M for misuse of child data; Australia announces ban on federal devices
April 4 (UPI) -- Both Britain and Australia took action against TikTok on Tuesday as Western nations continue to crack down on the Chinese-owned video-sharing app over privacy concerns.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts in hush-money cases
Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts in hush-money cases
Beyond Stormy Daniels: 5 cases adding to Donald Trump's legal woes
Beyond Stormy Daniels: 5 cases adding to Donald Trump's legal woes
U.S. job openings cratered to two-year low in February
U.S. job openings cratered to two-year low in February
Brandon Johnson wins Chicago mayor's race
Brandon Johnson wins Chicago mayor's race
Jan. 6 rioter who said Trump gave him 'marching orders' convicted
Jan. 6 rioter who said Trump gave him 'marching orders' convicted
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement