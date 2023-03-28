Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon leaves office after 8 years

1/2

Outgoing First Minister Nicola Sturgeon seen here greeting former Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the steps of Bute House in Edinburgh in 2019, officially resigned from office Tuesday. File Photo by Stewart Attwood/EPA-EFE

March 28 (UPI) -- Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon left Bute House in Edinburgh for the last time Tuesday after handing in her official resignation letter after more than eight years in office. Sturgeon vacated her official residence in Edinburgh ahead of a vote to formally elect her successor Hamza Yousaf as first minister. Advertisement

"Just signed my formal letter of resignation and departed Bute House for the final time," Sturgeon said in a Twitter post.

"Next stop will be the Scottish Parliament to vote proudly for Hamza Yousaf as Scotland's 6th First Minister. From me -- for now -- thank you Scotland, for the privilege."

In her resignation letter, which is addressed to King Charles III, Sturgeon said it had been her "pleasure" to serve the king and the late Queen Elizabeth II as first minister.

Yousaf, the former health secretary who was narrowly elected to replace Sturgeon as the leader of the Scottish Nationalist Party yesterday, is expected to be elected first minister on Tuesday afternoon following a vote in the Scottish Parliament.

If elected, Yousaf will be sworn in by Royal Warrant at the Court of Session in Edinburgh on Wednesday.

A staunch nationalist, Yousaf has pledged to continue to fight for Scotland to break free from the union with England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

In his campaign for leadership he said that Scotland could jettison the monarchy within five years of gaining independence.

"My solemn commitment to you is that I will kickstart our grassroots, civic-led movement and ensure our drive for independence is in fifth gear," Yousaf said in his victory speech.

"The people of Scotland need independence now more than ever before and we will be the generation that delivers it."

Yousaf is the first Muslim to be elected party leader and the youngest at 37 years old. On Monday he said that people should take pride in the fact that his election sent a clear message that the color of someone's skin, or their faith, were no barrier to "leading the country we all call home."

"From the Punjab to our parliament, this is a journey over generations that reminds us that we should celebrate migrants who contribute so much to our country."

Sturgeon resigned unexpectedly last month with the path to Scottish independence apparently blocked for the foreseeable future with the Westminster government's steadfast refusal to grant a second independence referendum. The Scottish people voted to remain part of Britain in a referendum in 2014.

Sturgeon gave her full backing to Yousaf on Monday sating he would be "an outstanding leader and first minister" and she could "not be prouder to have him succeed me."