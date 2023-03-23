Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 23, 2023 / 3:34 PM

Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon arrested at Montenegro airport

By Joe Fisher
1/2
Do Kwon, the creator of the now-defunct Terra blockchain, has been arrested at an airport in Montenegro. File photo by Dave Hunt/EPA-EFE
Do Kwon, the creator of the now-defunct Terra blockchain, has been arrested at an airport in Montenegro. File photo by Dave Hunt/EPA-EFE

March 23 (UPI) -- Do Kwon, the creator of the now-defunct Terra blockchain, has been arrested at an airport in Montenegro.

The founder of Terraform Labs was taken into custody by the Montenegrin police, Filip Adzic, Montenegro's minister of the interior, tweeted on Thursday.

Advertisement

Kwon has reportedly been at the center of several investigations for alleged fraud and tax evasion since the collapse of Terra nearly a year ago, CoinDesk reported. The cryptocurrency was discontinued in November.

"Montenegrin police have detained a person suspected of being one of the most wanted fugitives, South Korean citizen Do Kwon, co-founder and CEO of Singapore-based Terraform Labs," Adzic tweeted.

RELATED Int'l operation takes down ChipMixer money laundering service

The arrest took place in Montenegro's capital city Podgorica on Thursday morning. Kwon was allegedly in possession of falsified documents at the time, TechCrunch reported.

There was initial hesitation about the identity of the person in custody but Korean news agency Yonhap reported that authorities have confirmed the suspect's passport name, age and country of birth are a match.

The stablecoin Terra was created in 2018. When it failed, an estimated $40 billion in cryptocurrency was lost, TechCrunch said.

RELATED Major crypto lender Silvergate Bank announces 'wind down' to liquidate assets

Kwon's whereabouts had been difficult to track for international agencies in recent months, leading Interpol to reportedly place a "red notice" for any law enforcement agencies who may encounter him to detain him. Kwon meanwhile disputed claims that he was running or hiding from law enforcement.

Advertisement

"I am not 'on the run' or anything similar -- for any government agency that has shown interest to communicate, we are in full cooperation and we don't have anything to hide," Kwon tweeted in September.

In February, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged Terraform and Kwon for allegedly defrauding investors in "crypto schemes."

RELATED Russian founders of Forsage charged with running Ponzi scheme

"We allege that Terraform and Do Kwon failed to provide the public with full, fair, and truthful disclosure as required for a host of crypto asset securities, most notably for LUNA and Terra USD," SEC Chair Gary Gensler said in a statement.

"We also allege that they committed fraud by repeating false and misleading statements to build trust before causing devastating losses for investors."

Latest Headlines

U.N. Secretary-General Guterres calls for an end to the 'war on nature'
World News // 3 hours ago
U.N. Secretary-General Guterres calls for an end to the 'war on nature'
March 23 (UPI) -- Pointing to long-term trends that could make the planet uninhabitable for humans, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Thursday it was time to end the "war on nature."
Norway's Equinor responding to 'weaponization' of energy
World News // 4 hours ago
Norway's Equinor responding to 'weaponization' of energy
March 23 (UPI) -- With natural gas production on the rise, Norwegian energy company Equinor said it has the responsibility to ensure adequate supplies to a European economy fighting Russia's "weaponization" of energy.
Prince William makes unannounced visit to British troops in Poland
World News // 5 hours ago
Prince William makes unannounced visit to British troops in Poland
March 23 (UPI) -- Prince William paid an unannounced visit to British troops deployed near the Ukrainian border in Poland Wednesday.
Bank of England hikes rates by 0.25 percentage points amid higher-than-expected inflation
World News // 6 hours ago
Bank of England hikes rates by 0.25 percentage points amid higher-than-expected inflation
March 23 (UPI) -- Following its peer economies, the Bank of England on Thursday opted for a 0.25 percentage point increase in its rates despite lingering concerns about the health of the global financial sector.
Switzerland hikes interest rate to 1.5%, says Credit Suisse takeover halted 'crisis'
World News // 6 hours ago
Switzerland hikes interest rate to 1.5%, says Credit Suisse takeover halted 'crisis'
March 23 (UPI) -- Switzerland's central bank raised its key interest rate by 0.5 percentage points Thursday amid renewed inflationary pressures and in the wake of the rescue of the country's second-largest bank at the weekend.
France extends protests as Macron stands by pension change decision
World News // 8 hours ago
France extends protests as Macron stands by pension change decision
March 23 (UPI) -- A ninth day of strikes in France over President Emmanuel Macron's changes to the country's pension system wrought widespread disruption across the country Thursday, with trains and planes canceled and refineries blocked.
Canada's annual population rise tops 1 million mark for first time
World News // 10 hours ago
Canada's annual population rise tops 1 million mark for first time
March 23 (UPI) -- Canada's population posted a record rise last year as the government's strategy to ease labor shortages and an aging population through immigration stepped up a gear, according to the country's main statistical agency.
Andrew Tate, brother to remain jailed for fourth month in Romania
World News // 20 hours ago
Andrew Tate, brother to remain jailed for fourth month in Romania
March 22 (UPI) -- Social media influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan will remain in custody in Romania for a fourth month as investigators look into allegations of sex trafficking, a court ruled Wednesday.
Dry-docked ship dislodges in Scotland, injures 25 people
World News // 21 hours ago
Dry-docked ship dislodges in Scotland, injures 25 people
March 22 (UPI) -- A dry-docked ship dislodged at the Imperial Dock in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Wednesday, injuring 25 people.
Russian drone strike kills 4 in Kyiv region, missiles hit Zaporizhzhia, Odesa
World News // 1 day ago
Russian drone strike kills 4 in Kyiv region, missiles hit Zaporizhzhia, Odesa
March 22 (UPI) -- A Russian drone strike has killed four people south of Kyiv as Russian forces damaged an apartment building in Zaporizhzhia and struck a Russian-Orthodox monastery in the southern city of Odesa, officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Social media firm fires CEO after putting off merger with Trump's Truth Social
Social media firm fires CEO after putting off merger with Trump's Truth Social
Massive explosion, fire at Texas chemical plant injures one person
Massive explosion, fire at Texas chemical plant injures one person
Dry-docked ship dislodges in Scotland, injures 25 people
Dry-docked ship dislodges in Scotland, injures 25 people
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs law restricting which bathrooms trans students can use
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs law restricting which bathrooms trans students can use
Arizona Supreme Court says it won't force Gov. Katie Hobbs to carry out execution
Arizona Supreme Court says it won't force Gov. Katie Hobbs to carry out execution
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement