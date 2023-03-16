Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 16, 2023 / 5:29 AM

Int'l operation takes down ChipMixer money laundering service

By Darryl Coote
Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco announced Wednesday that an international operation had taken down ChipMixer, an international cryptocurrency platform accused of laundering more than $3 billion worth of bitcoin. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco announced Wednesday that an international operation had taken down ChipMixer, an international cryptocurrency platform accused of laundering more than $3 billion worth of bitcoin. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 16 (UPI) -- International authorities have conducted a takedown of ChipMixer, a darknet cryptocurrency mixing service that they accuse of laundering and hiding the origins of billions of dollars in bitcoin for criminal organizations, North Korean hackers and the Russian Intelligence Service.

The Justice Department announced the coordinated law enforcement action Wednesday, stating they seized of two domains that directed users to the ChipMixer service and a Github Internet hosting service account, while German police took down the ChipMixer back-end servers and more than $46 million in cryptocurrency.

Advertisement

"This morning, working with partners at home and abroad, the Department of Justice disabled a prolific cryptocurrency mixer, which has fueled ransomware attacks, state-sponsored crypto-heists and darknet purchases across the globe," Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said in a statement.

A cryptocurrency mixing service obfuscates the origins of cryptocurrency by commingling the illicitly earned funds with other streams of cryptocurrency, and ChipMixer is one of the most widely used by bad actors to launder their funds, authorities said.

RELATED Wisconsin man pleads guilty over Michigan governor kidnapping plot

Federal prosecutors said ChipMixer offered its clients numerous other services to conceal their bitcoin deposits from law enforcement and is responsible for laundering more than $3 billion worth of digital monies since 2017.

Advertisement

They also charged Minh Quoc Nguyen in a criminal complaint on Wednesday as the 49-year-old Vietnamese operator of ChipMixer with money laundering, operating an unlicensed money transmitting business and identity theft.

Prosecutors accuse the service of processing some $17 million in bitcoin connected to 37 ransomware strains and more than $700 million in bitcoin associated with stolen digital wallets, some which were thieved in heists by North Korean cyberactors from online video game network Axie Infinity last year and in 2020.

RELATED U.S. hits 3 Bosnia and Herzegovina nationals over corruption

Russian General Staff Main Intelligence Directorate also used the service to purchase Drovorub malware, they said.

Europol said in a statement that it supported the German and U.S. law enforcement effort that also included investigative support from Belgium, Poland and Switzerland.

"Today's coordinated operation reinforces our consistent message: we will use all our authorities to protect victims and take the fight to our adversaries," Monaco said. "Cybercrime seeks to exploit boundaries, but the Department of Justice's network of alliances transcends borders and enables disruption of the criminal activity that jeopardizes our global cybersecurity."

RELATED Michigan bank holding company pleads guilty in $69M securities fraud case

Latest Headlines

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox signs bill to ban abortion clinics
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox signs bill to ban abortion clinics
March 16 (UPI) -- Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has signed legislation banning all abortion clinics by next year, making it the latest Republican-led state to restrict the medical procedure following the overturning of Roe vs. Wade.
Wisconsin man pleads guilty over Michigan governor kidnapping plot
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Wisconsin man pleads guilty over Michigan governor kidnapping plot
March 16 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin man has pleaded guilty to his role in a domestic terrorism plot to kidnap the state's Democratic governor and has agreed to testify against his fellow co-conspirators in exchange for a lighter sentence.
U.S. hits 3 Bosnia and Herzegovina nationals over corruption
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. hits 3 Bosnia and Herzegovina nationals over corruption
March 16 (UPI) -- The United States on Wednesday slapped new sanctions against three Bosnia and Herzegovina nationals as it seeks to punish those it accuses of threatening the fragile stability of the Balkan nation.
U.S. threatens TikTok ban, demands Chinese owners sell stakes
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. threatens TikTok ban, demands Chinese owners sell stakes
March 16 (UPI) -- The Biden administration is threatening to ban TikTok in the United States, over national security concerns, if the video app's Chinese owners refuse to sell their stakes, the company has acknowledged.
British, German fighter jets intercept Russian aircraft near Estonia
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
British, German fighter jets intercept Russian aircraft near Estonia
March 15 (UPI) -- British and German fighter jets were scrambled to intercept Russian aircraft flying close to Estonia airspace, officials said Wednesday.
Google discontinues sales of its Google Glass AR smart glasses
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Google discontinues sales of its Google Glass AR smart glasses
March 15 (UPI) -- Google has announced it stopped selling its Glass Enterprise augmented reality glasses Wednesday in a move that discontinues the headset for the second time in 10 years.
Florida amusement park settles lawsuit over teen's death, dismantles FreeFall ride
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Florida amusement park settles lawsuit over teen's death, dismantles FreeFall ride
March 15 (UPI) -- ICON Park in Orlando began tearing down a ride from which a Missouri teen fell to his death nearly a year ago.
Texas takes control of Houston's public schools, will install new superintendent, board
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Texas takes control of Houston's public schools, will install new superintendent, board
March 15 (UPI) -- Education officials in Texas have seized control of the largest school district in the state and will replace the leaders of the Houston Independent School District with a new superintendent and board.
1 person in critical condition after tree falls at San Antonio Zoo, injuring 7
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
1 person in critical condition after tree falls at San Antonio Zoo, injuring 7
March 15 (UPI) -- Seven people were hospitalized Wednesday after a tree fell on them at the San Antonio Zoo, leaving one person in critical condition.
Michigan bank holding company pleads guilty in $69M securities fraud case
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Michigan bank holding company pleads guilty in $69M securities fraud case
March 15 (UPI) -- Financial services firm Sterling Bancorp agreed Wednesday to plead guilty to security fraud, including a $27.2 million fine, which will go towards paying restitution.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Korea confirms missile launches, says it will 'annihilate the enemy'
North Korea confirms missile launches, says it will 'annihilate the enemy'
Two people dead in shooting near Portland International Airport
Two people dead in shooting near Portland International Airport
British Supreme Court sides with Ukraine in $3 billion loan dispute with Russia
British Supreme Court sides with Ukraine in $3 billion loan dispute with Russia
Credit Suisse stock triggers trading pause after Saudi bank cuts support
Credit Suisse stock triggers trading pause after Saudi bank cuts support
Michigan bank holding company pleads guilty in $69M securities fraud case
Michigan bank holding company pleads guilty in $69M securities fraud case
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement