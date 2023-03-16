Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco announced Wednesday that an international operation had taken down ChipMixer, an international cryptocurrency platform accused of laundering more than $3 billion worth of bitcoin. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 16 (UPI) -- International authorities have conducted a takedown of ChipMixer, a darknet cryptocurrency mixing service that they accuse of laundering and hiding the origins of billions of dollars in bitcoin for criminal organizations, North Korean hackers and the Russian Intelligence Service. The Justice Department announced the coordinated law enforcement action Wednesday, stating they seized of two domains that directed users to the ChipMixer service and a Github Internet hosting service account, while German police took down the ChipMixer back-end servers and more than $46 million in cryptocurrency. Advertisement

"This morning, working with partners at home and abroad, the Department of Justice disabled a prolific cryptocurrency mixer, which has fueled ransomware attacks, state-sponsored crypto-heists and darknet purchases across the globe," Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said in a statement.

A cryptocurrency mixing service obfuscates the origins of cryptocurrency by commingling the illicitly earned funds with other streams of cryptocurrency, and ChipMixer is one of the most widely used by bad actors to launder their funds, authorities said.

Federal prosecutors said ChipMixer offered its clients numerous other services to conceal their bitcoin deposits from law enforcement and is responsible for laundering more than $3 billion worth of digital monies since 2017.

They also charged Minh Quoc Nguyen in a criminal complaint on Wednesday as the 49-year-old Vietnamese operator of ChipMixer with money laundering, operating an unlicensed money transmitting business and identity theft.

Prosecutors accuse the service of processing some $17 million in bitcoin connected to 37 ransomware strains and more than $700 million in bitcoin associated with stolen digital wallets, some which were thieved in heists by North Korean cyberactors from online video game network Axie Infinity last year and in 2020.

Russian General Staff Main Intelligence Directorate also used the service to purchase Drovorub malware, they said.

Europol said in a statement that it supported the German and U.S. law enforcement effort that also included investigative support from Belgium, Poland and Switzerland.

"Today's coordinated operation reinforces our consistent message: we will use all our authorities to protect victims and take the fight to our adversaries," Monaco said. "Cybercrime seeks to exploit boundaries, but the Department of Justice's network of alliances transcends borders and enables disruption of the criminal activity that jeopardizes our global cybersecurity."