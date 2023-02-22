Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 22, 2023 / 11:57 PM

Russian founders of Forsage charged with running Ponzi scheme

By Darryl Coote

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- A federal grand jury on Wednesday charged the founders of Forsage with running a sophisticated multi-hundred-million-dollar international Ponzi scheme under the guise of a decentralized cryptocurrency investment platform.

The indictment returned in the District of Oregon charges each of the company's four Russian founders -- Vladimir Okhotnikov, Olena Oblamska, Mikhail Sergeev and Sergey Maslakov -- with conspiracy to commit wire fraud. If convicted, they could face a maximum of 20 years' imprisonment.

Advertisement

"These individuals are alleged to have used trendy technology and opaque language to swindle investors out of their hard-earned cash," Special Agent in Chard Ivan Arvelo of Homeland Security Investigations, New York, said in a statement. "But, as the indictment alleges, all they were doing was running a classic Ponzi scheme.

"The technology may change but the scams remain the same, and with the collaboration amongst all our partners, we're able to see through the phony promises and bring the schemes to light."

RELATED Man convicted of killing L.A. rapper Nipsey Hussle gets 60 years

A Ponzi scheme as defined by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is an investment fund where returns to existing investors come from new victims.

Court documents state that the Forsage platform presented itself as a decentralized matrix project based on so-called smart contracts, which are self-executing contracts on a shared ledger that records transactions known as the blockchain.

Advertisement

However, investigators pouring through the platform's coding found that it was actually programmed so that when an investor invests in the fund, through purchasing a so-called slot in a Forsage smart contract, that money is diverted to earlier investors.

RELATED Texas man sentenced to 38 months for assaulting police in U.S. Capitol riot

Federal prosecutors accuse the Russian quartet of extensively advertising their platform on social media as a low-risk investment, generating some $340 million from victims worldwide.

Investors in Forsage are being encouraged to identify themselves to the Justice Department as potential victims and gain more information about their rights, including the ability to submit a victim impact statement.

In August, the SEC charged 11 people, including the four Russians, for their roles in the alleged Ponzi and pyramid scheme.

RELATED Former public security chief of Mexico is convicted of helping El Chapo's drug cartel

The document states Okhotnikov's last known residence was Tbilisi, Georgia. Oblamska, who was identified by the Lola Ferrari alias, was last known to be living in Bali, Indonesia, while Sergeev and Maslakov were believed to be in Moscow.

Latest Headlines

Texas man sentenced to 38 months for assaulting police in U.S. Capitol riot
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Texas man sentenced to 38 months for assaulting police in U.S. Capitol riot
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Garret Miller, 36, of Richardson, Texas, has been sentenced to 38 months in prison for assaulting police officers at the U.S. Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021, and threatening Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after the attack.
Man convicted of killing L.A. rapper Nipsey Hussle gets 60 years
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Man convicted of killing L.A. rapper Nipsey Hussle gets 60 years
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The man convicted of fatally shooting Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle nearly four years ago was sentenced Wednesday to 60 years to life in prison for the killing.
Supreme Court rules spouses liable for fraud committed by partners
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Supreme Court rules spouses liable for fraud committed by partners
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- In a unanimous ruling Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court found a woman in California cannot use bankruptcy proceedings to shield herself from debt fraudulently accrued by her husband.
Pete Buttigieg to visit site of East Palestine toxic train derailment Thursday
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Pete Buttigieg to visit site of East Palestine toxic train derailment Thursday
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will visit East Palestine, Ohio, to meet residents affected by a hazardous train derailment earlier this month on the heels of the Environmental Protection Agency getting involved.
Microsoft preview of Bing, other apps reveals AI chatbot capabilities for smartphones
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Microsoft preview of Bing, other apps reveals AI chatbot capabilities for smartphones
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Microsoft has launched the preview release of its new Bing search engine, Edge browser and Skype apps for iPhones and Android mobile devices. The new apps feature voice input and access to A.I. chatbot ChatGPT.
Vice president touts new FHA mortgage insurance changes, cost savings for families
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Vice president touts new FHA mortgage insurance changes, cost savings for families
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris applauded the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's announcement Wednesday that it will cut annual mortgage insurance premiums to save the average family about $800 a year.
Suspect charged in killing of Bishop David O'Connell in Los Angeles
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Suspect charged in killing of Bishop David O'Connell in Los Angeles
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The suspect in the shooting death of Auxiliary Bishop David O'Connell is charged with one count of murder.
Alabama basketball player brought gun to fatal shooting, police say
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Alabama basketball player brought gun to fatal shooting, police say
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Alabama police testified in court that Crimson Tide basketball player Brandon Miller brought the gun that was used in the killing of a woman, which led to capital murder charges for two other men.
Ohio-bound plane crashes in Little Rock, killing all 5 aboard
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Ohio-bound plane crashes in Little Rock, killing all 5 aboard
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- A twin-engine plane crashed near the Clinton National Airport in Little Rock, Ark., on Wednesday afternoon, killing all five people on board.
Major winter storm disrupts thousands of flights at U.S. airports
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Major winter storm disrupts thousands of flights at U.S. airports
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- More than 3,000 flights were delayed or canceled by Wednesday afternoon, because of a blast of winter weather across large parts of the Untied States.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Major winter storm disrupts thousands of flights at U.S. airports
Major winter storm disrupts thousands of flights at U.S. airports
Supreme Court rules spouses liable for fraud committed by partners
Supreme Court rules spouses liable for fraud committed by partners
2 dead in explosion at Florida business
2 dead in explosion at Florida business
Joe Biden tells NATO, Bucharest Nine democracy is at stake in Ukraine war
Joe Biden tells NATO, Bucharest Nine democracy is at stake in Ukraine war
Seattle becomes first U.S. city to ban caste-based discrimination
Seattle becomes first U.S. city to ban caste-based discrimination
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement