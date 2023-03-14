Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 14, 2023 / 9:24 AM

Britain weighing ban on TikTok app on government phones

By Paul Godfrey
1/2
British Security Minister Tom Tugendhat said Tuesday he had asked the country's National Cyber Security Center to investigate and report back to him on potential threats to national security posed by the popular video-sharing app TikTok. File photo by Alex Plavevski/EPA-EFE
British Security Minister Tom Tugendhat said Tuesday he had asked the country's National Cyber Security Center to investigate and report back to him on potential threats to national security posed by the popular video-sharing app TikTok. File photo by Alex Plavevski/EPA-EFE

March 14 (UPI) -- Britain may follow the United States, European Union and Canada in banning TikTok from government phones, according to the country's security minister who is looking at possible security risks posed by the Chinese-owned app.

Minister of State for Security Tom Tugendhat said Tuesday that he had asked the National Cyber Security Center to look into TikTok saying it was "absolutely essential" to keep Britain's "diplomatic processes free and safe".

Advertisement

"We need to make sure our phones are not spyware. Understanding exactly what the challenges that these apps pose, what they are asking for and how they're reaching into our lives is incredibly important," he said.

"What certainly clear is that, for many young people, TikTok is now a news source. And just as is quite right that we know who owns the news sources in the U.K. ... it's important that we know who owns news sources that are feeding into our phones."

RELATED Canadian government bans TikTok from all devices

Tugendhat, an army veteran of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, did not rule out banning it on government phones, but said he wanted to wait for the conclusions of the NCSC.

Parliament has already closed its own TikTok account after MPs raised concerns about security last year.

Advertisement

Tuesday's announcement came one day after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Britain would look at the bans the United States, EU and Canada had implemented for government phones.

RELATED White House gives agencies 30 days to purge TikTok from gov't devices

TikTok is facing intense scrutiny from Western governments over security and data privacy worries amid fears the app could be used to collect and pass on user data to Beijing or promote a pro-China agenda.

The company denies allegations that it transfers data to the Chinese government and insists it operates no differently than other social media platforms.

The EU Commission and more than half of U.S. states have already introduced a ban over concerns around potential cyber-attacks.

RELATED Congress to grill TikTok on list of concerns from spying to child safety

In a Feb. 27 memo, the White House's Office of Management and Budget gave federal agencies 30 days to delete TikTok from staff and contractors' work devices.

The U.S. Senate passed legislation in December banning TikTok from government-issued devices. The No TikTok on Government Devices Act by Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., was passed by unanimous consent, sending it on to the House for approval.

President Joe Biden signed it into law Dec. 29 as part of the federal government's fiscal 2023 spending bill.

Last month, the European Commission ordered its 32,000 staff to remove the TikTok app from devices as soon as possible and no later than March 15.

Advertisement

A 2020 attempt by President Donald Trump to introduce an outright ban was later blocked in the courts.

Latest Headlines

Biden to visit Northern Ireland for 25th anniversary of Good Friday Agreement
World News // 1 hour ago
Biden to visit Northern Ireland for 25th anniversary of Good Friday Agreement
March 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will travel to Northern Ireland next month to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement that ended the three-decade-long "troubles" in which 3,500 people died.
China to re-open visa applications after strict COVID-19 policies
World News // 2 hours ago
China to re-open visa applications after strict COVID-19 policies
March 14 (UPI) -- China on Wednesday will fully open its borders to foreign travelers after imposing strict restrictions to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
Amnesty International: Security forces routinely misuse rubber bullets
World News // 3 hours ago
Amnesty International: Security forces routinely misuse rubber bullets
March 14 (UPI) -- The international trade in rubber bullets and other weapons used by riot police and security forces should be regulated to reduce the number of peaceful protestors being killed and injured, Amnesty International said.
North Korea fires two ballistic missiles amid U.S.-South Korea drills
World News // 5 hours ago
North Korea fires two ballistic missiles amid U.S.-South Korea drills
SEOUL, March 14 (UPI) -- North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea on Tuesday morning, Seoul's military said, one day after the United States and South Korea kicked off their largest joint military exercise in years.
2 dead, 9 injured after pickup hits pedestrians in Quebec
World News // 11 hours ago
2 dead, 9 injured after pickup hits pedestrians in Quebec
March 13 (UPI) -- A pickup truck drove into pedestrians in the Quebec town of Amqui on Monday afternoon, sending 12 people to the hospital, including two who died, authorities said.
Volkswagen to build new electric vehicle battery factory in Canada
World News // 14 hours ago
Volkswagen to build new electric vehicle battery factory in Canada
March 13 (UPI) -- Volkswagen has chosen Canada for the site of its new electric vehicle battery factory, its first in North America.
Russia extends Black Sea grain agreement by 60 days
World News // 17 hours ago
Russia extends Black Sea grain agreement by 60 days
March 13 (UPI) -- Russia announced Monday that it will extend the Black Sea Initiative, allowing grain exports to pass through the Black Sea for an additional 60 days.
Iran says it has pardoned 20,000 in wake of protests over oppression, treatment of women
World News // 19 hours ago
Iran says it has pardoned 20,000 in wake of protests over oppression, treatment of women
March 13 (UPI) -- Iran claims to have pardoned more than 22,000 people who were arrested during nationwide protests last fall.
Strike action forces Berlin airport to cancel almost 200 flights
World News // 1 day ago
Strike action forces Berlin airport to cancel almost 200 flights
March 13 (UPI) -- Berlin airport was forced to cancel up to 200 flights affecting about 27,000 passengers Monday after security staff walked out in a dispute over pay.
Xi vows to strengthen military, reunify Taiwan in speech opening third term
World News // 1 day ago
Xi vows to strengthen military, reunify Taiwan in speech opening third term
March 13 (UPI) -- In a defiant speech to open his third term, Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed to build his military and move toward "reunification" with Taiwan after decades of tensions with the United States over the small island.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Chinook salmon fishing season canceled off coasts of Oregon, California
Chinook salmon fishing season canceled off coasts of Oregon, California
Volodymyr Zelensky: 1,100 Russian soldiers killed in Bakhmut, Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelensky: 1,100 Russian soldiers killed in Bakhmut, Ukraine
White House approves ConocoPhillips Alaska oil drilling project
White House approves ConocoPhillips Alaska oil drilling project
Judge issues arrest warrant for former Maryland chief of staff Roy McGrath
Judge issues arrest warrant for former Maryland chief of staff Roy McGrath
Xi vows to strengthen military, reunify Taiwan in speech opening third term
Xi vows to strengthen military, reunify Taiwan in speech opening third term
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement