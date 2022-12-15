Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 15, 2022 / 4:31 AM

Senate, growing number of states move to ban TikTok

By Darryl Coote
Senate lawmakers on Wednesday passed legislation to ban TikTok from government-issued devices. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/77937330cbb80d5879747fc4afc8bd7d/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Senate lawmakers on Wednesday passed legislation to ban TikTok from government-issued devices. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Senate lawmakers passed legislation to ban TikTok from government-issued devices Wednesday night, as a growing number of states move to restrict access to the China-based social media platform over fears Beijing may use it to spy on U.S. citizens.

The No TikTok on Government Devices Act by Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., was passed by unanimous consent, sending it on to the House for approval.

Advertisement

"TikTok is a Trojan Horse for the Chinese Communist Party," Hawley said in a statement after his measure was passed. "It's a major security risk to the United States and until it is forced to sever ties with China completely, it has no place on government devices."

The wildly popular video-sharing platform that boasts more than 85 million U.S. users has increasingly come under scrutiny amid fraying relations between Washington, D.C., and Beijing due it to being owned by Chinese company ByteDance.

RELATED Allies, ex-rivals praise Pelosi as official House speaker portrait unveiled

For years, Republicans have been warning about the national security risks it may pose, but moves to limit access to it have ramped up recently following reports that state U.S. data it holds has been accessed from China.

Last month, FBI Director Christopher Wray admitted the platform poses several security concerns while Federal Communications Commission head Brendan Carr continues to repeatedly voice support for efforts to ban it.

Advertisement

"The speed and bipartisan unanimity demonstrated here by the Senate shows the seriousness with which Republicans and Democrats alike now take the threats posed by TikTok," Carr said following Wednesday's vote.

RELATED House passes stopgap spending bill amid negotiations on omnibus package

Sen. Marco Rubio also introduced legislation on Tuesday that goes even further than Hawley's bill and would ban any social media company connected to the governments of China, Russia and several other so-called countries of concern.

"The federal government has yet to take a single meaningful action to protect American users from the threat of TikTok," Rubio said in a statement. "This isn't about creative videos -- this is about an app that is collecting data on tens of millions of American children and adults every day."

States have also taken the issue into its own hands and have moved to keep the social media platform off government-issued devices via executive orders.

RELATED Senate report finds VA technology inaccessible to those with disabilities

The list of states to prohibit TikTok continues to grow with Gov. Brad Little adding Idaho on Wednesday and Gov. Doug Burgum adding North Dakota and Gov. Kim Reynolds adding Iowa on Tuesday.

On Monday, Utah and Alabama banned the service after Texas last week and Maryland, South Carolina and South Dakota before that.

Advertisement

Nebraska banned the smartphone application all the way back in August of 2020.

Latest Headlines

Drought emergency declared for Southern California
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Drought emergency declared for Southern California
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Officials have declared a drought emergency for all of Southern California, warning millions of residents that water conservation measures could become mandatory if conditions don't improve.
Allies, ex-rivals praise Pelosi as official House speaker portrait unveiled
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Allies, ex-rivals praise Pelosi as official House speaker portrait unveiled
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The official portrait of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was unveiled as both allies and former rivals praised the first woman elected to hold the gavel for the accomplishments she's achieved in her career.
Academy Mortgage to pay U.S. $38.5M in False Claims Act settlement
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Academy Mortgage to pay U.S. $38.5M in False Claims Act settlement
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Academy Mortgage Corporation has agreed to pay $38.5 million to settle a False Claims Act lawsuit that claimed the mortgage company improperly underwrote mortgages insured by the Federal Housing Administration.
EV battery recycling startup to build $3.5B factory in South Carolina
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
EV battery recycling startup to build $3.5B factory in South Carolina
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Electric vehicle battery recycling startup, Redwood Materials, announced plans Wednesday to break ground on a $3.5 billion factory in South Carolina early next year.
House passes stopgap spending bill amid negotiations on omnibus package
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
House passes stopgap spending bill amid negotiations on omnibus package
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- House lawmakers on Wednesday voted to extend funding one week to award leadership more time to finish hashing out a $1.7 trillion spending package for the next fiscal year.
Mississippi executes Thomas Loden for killing 16-year-old in 2000
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Mississippi executes Thomas Loden for killing 16-year-old in 2000
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Mississippi executed Thomas Loden on Wednesday for the 2000 rape and killing of 16-year-old Leesa Gray.
Eggo criminally charged for releasing ammonia from San Jose plant in 2021
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Eggo criminally charged for releasing ammonia from San Jose plant in 2021
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Leading frozen waffle-maker the Eggo Company was fined $85,000 for releasing a large amount of ammonia from its plant in San Jose, Calif., then failing to report it.
2 Mississippi police officers killed by gunfire in incident at hotel
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
2 Mississippi police officers killed by gunfire in incident at hotel
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Two police officers were killed in the parking lot of a Mississippi Motel 6 early Wednesday morning when a woman opened fire on them before killing herself.
Tornadoes in Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma kill 2, destroy buildings
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Tornadoes in Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma kill 2, destroy buildings
A marathon of severe weather rampaged through the southern Plains, spawning multiple tornadoes, injuring multiple people and killing at least two.
Justice Department deal repeals crime-free ordinance over discrimination
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Justice Department deal repeals crime-free ordinance over discrimination
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday resolved a lawsuit against a California city and law enforcement agency that alleged "modern-day racial segregation."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. launches Space Force in South Korea to deter North Korean missile threats
U.S. launches Space Force in South Korea to deter North Korean missile threats
Mississippi executes Thomas Loden for killing 16-year-old in 2000
Mississippi executes Thomas Loden for killing 16-year-old in 2000
Biden calls for assault gun ban in 10th anniversary of Sandy Hook shooting
Biden calls for assault gun ban in 10th anniversary of Sandy Hook shooting
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown commutes all 17 state death sentences
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown commutes all 17 state death sentences
Coast Guard: Missing sailors found safe hundreds of miles off Delaware's coast
Coast Guard: Missing sailors found safe hundreds of miles off Delaware's coast
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement