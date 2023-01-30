Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 30, 2023 / 11:10 AM

Congress to grill TikTok on list of concerns from spying to child safety

By Paul Godfrey
Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.), chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee has summoned the CEO of TikTok to testify just days after a bill was introduced that would see the app banned from the United States. File photo by Erin Schaff/UPI
Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.), chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee has summoned the CEO of TikTok to testify just days after a bill was introduced that would see the app banned from the United States. File photo by Erin Schaff/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- The CEO of TikTok will testify before Congress to address concerns surrounding the social media app's links to the Chinese Communist Party and its impact on children, the House Energy and Commerce Committee announced Monday.

Committee members will also question about TikTok's consumer privacy and data security practices when he appears before the panel on Capitol Hill in March.

Advertisement

The committee's chair, Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.), said that big tech had increasingly become a "destructive force" in American society.

She said her committee had been at the forefront of asking the CEOs of the technology giants -- from Facebook to Twitter to Google -- to answer for the actions of their companies and that these efforts would continue with TikTok.

RELATED TikTok bans spur discussion about national security risks

''ByteDance-owned TikTok has knowingly allowed the ability for the Chinese Communist Party to access American user data. Americans deserve to know how these actions impact their privacy and data security, as well as what actions TikTok is taking to keep our kids safe from online and offline harms.

Advertisement

''We've made our concerns clear with TikTok. It is now time to continue the committee's efforts to hold Big Tech accountable by bringing TikTok before the committee to provide complete and honest answers for people."

TikTok is one of the world's most popular apps, with more than a billion users, including 135 million in the United States. The app, however, has faced increased scrutiny amid national security fears over its links to China. U.S. agencies are concerned the data TikTok collects is open to misuse by the Chinese government.

RELATED Jennifer Coolidge recruits Jennifer Lopez for her first TikTok video

At least a dozen states -- Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, North Dakota, Iowa, Utah, Alabama, Idaho, New Jersey, Wisconsin and Kentucky -- have moved to ban the app on government-issued devices citing privacy concerns in recent months.

Last month, the Senate passed legislation to ban TikTok from government-issued devices. The No TikTok on Government Devices Act by Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., was passed by unanimous consent.

"TikTok is a Trojan Horse for the Chinese Communist Party," Hawley said in a statement after his measure was passed. "It's a major security risk to the United States and until it is forced to sever ties with China completely, it has no place on government devices."

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Ken Buck (R-Colo.) and Hawley introduced a bill to the House for a total ban. The No TikTok on the United States Devices Act would prohibit TikTok from being downloaded on U.S. devices and ban commercial activity with TikTok's parent company, ByteDance.

In August 2020, then-President Donald Trump went as far as to issue an executive order prohibiting any U.S. business with ByteDance after threatening to pull TikTok from U.S. digital storefronts unless the company sold its U.S. business to Microsoft.

At the time, Trump said TikTok and the Chinese messaging app WeChat, which he also sought to ban, automatically capture vast swaths of information from their users, which could potentially be used by Beijing for purposes including spying on Chinese nationals in the United States.

However, some experts have suggested such concerns are overblown. A study by Milton Mueller and Karim Farhat, professors at the Georgia Institute of Technology School of Public Policy's Internet Governance Project, found that much of the data collected by TikTok would not be useful for espionage purposes. Mueller told UPI that much of the outrage is a cover for anti-China policies.

Read More

Research finds TikTok shows new users harmful content quickly

Latest Headlines

TravelCenters of America to install EV chargers
U.S. News // 1 minute ago
TravelCenters of America to install EV chargers
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- The amount of infrastructure needed to keep pace with the growing number of electric vehicles on the road is expanding.
U.S. braces for winter storm across country, leaving ice and flooding
U.S. News // 18 minutes ago
U.S. braces for winter storm across country, leaving ice and flooding
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- From the Rocky Mountains to the East Coast, the United States will be hit with a wintery storm system that could usher in flooding in the South and snow in the North.
Exxon planning largest hydrogen production facility in the world
U.S. News // 51 minutes ago
Exxon planning largest hydrogen production facility in the world
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Exxon is planning to produce so-called blue hydrogen, which utilizes technology to capture any of the associated carbon emissions.
Stable retail gasoline prices might not last
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Stable retail gasoline prices might not last
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- A busy period of refinery maintenance should support higher prices at the pump over the coming weeks and months.
Utah Gov. bans gender-affirming surgeries for minors
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Utah Gov. bans gender-affirming surgeries for minors
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Utah Gov. Spencer Cox signed a bill Saturday that bars minors from receiving gender-affirming treatments such as surgeries and hormone therapy.
Synagogue undamaged after Molotov cocktail hurled at temple in New Jersey
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Synagogue undamaged after Molotov cocktail hurled at temple in New Jersey
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- A synagogue was left undamaged after a Molotov cocktail was thrown toward the temple in New Jersey on Sunday morning, police said.
Attempted murder suspect on the run still using dating apps
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Attempted murder suspect on the run still using dating apps
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- A Nevada man accused of attempted murder and torturing a woman in Oregon is on the run and still active on dating sites, police say.
Gov. Abbott to abortion opponents: 'All of you are life savers'
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Gov. Abbott to abortion opponents: 'All of you are life savers'
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Gov. Greg Abbott on Saturday thanked hundreds of anti-abortion advocates who gathered in Austin to celebrate both last year's U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.
6 killed, more injured in New York bus crash
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
6 killed, more injured in New York bus crash
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Six people are dead and another three are injured after a box truck and a bus collided head-on in New York.
Jewish family sues NYC's Guggenheim Museum seeking return of Picasso painting
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Jewish family sues NYC's Guggenheim Museum seeking return of Picasso painting
Jan. 29 (UPI) -- A Jewish family has filed a lawsuit against the Guggenheim Museum in New York City seeking the repatriation of an iconic painting by Pablo Picasso that they allege was sold to allow the family to escape Nazi Germany.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

6 killed, more injured in New York bus crash
6 killed, more injured in New York bus crash
Attempted murder suspect on the run still using dating apps
Attempted murder suspect on the run still using dating apps
North Korea denies supplying Russia with weapons, issues veiled warning to U.S.
North Korea denies supplying Russia with weapons, issues veiled warning to U.S.
Turkey issues travel warning for U.S., Europe after protests
Turkey issues travel warning for U.S., Europe after protests
Jewish family sues NYC's Guggenheim Museum seeking return of Picasso painting
Jewish family sues NYC's Guggenheim Museum seeking return of Picasso painting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement