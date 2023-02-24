Trending
Feb. 24, 2023 / 11:34 AM

Poland delivers first Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

By Clyde Hughes
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki traveled to Kyiv on Friday where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as his nation delivered its first Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Photo by Stepan Franko/EPA-EFE
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki traveled to Kyiv on Friday where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as his nation delivered its first Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Photo by Stepan Franko/EPA-EFE

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The Polish government confirmed on Friday that it has delivered the first round of advanced German Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine on the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of the country, following through on a promise to help beef up Kyiv's defenses.

Poland's Secretary of State Piotr Muller confirmed on Twitter Friday that the tanks had been delivered to Ukrainian hands.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki traveled to Kyiv on Friday where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"On the anniversary of Russia's horrific attack on Ukraine, I came to Kyiv to give a clear message of continued support for Ukraine," Morawiecki wrote on Twitter.

Speaking alongside Zelensky at a press conference, Morawiecki said more tanks would arrive in Ukraine "in a few days."

"Poland and Europe stand by your side," he said. "We definitely will not leave you, we will support Ukraine until complete victory over Russia."

Morawiecki said last month he was seeking Berlin's approval to send some of its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine but warned he would send a total of 14 of them even without the okay because of Kyiv's great need for them.

The Swedish government said it was also adding Leopard tanks to its package of help for Ukraine but it did not say how many. The Swedes said they would additionally send"air defense components."

Last month, U.S. President Joe Biden said the Pentagon would send 31 of its advanced Abrams tanks to Ukraine, along with parts, for its defense, but that delivery could take up to six months as Ukrainian soldiers train in the more sophisticated tank.

Britain has also pledged 14 Challenger 2 tanks, while Germany will send 14 more Leopard 2 tanks and Spain will provide six Leopard 2s as well.

Zelensky declares 'year of invincibility' on anniversary of Russian invasion

