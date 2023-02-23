Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 23, 2023 / 10:18 AM

Cheniere takes early steps to expand Sabine Pass LNG export terminal

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/2
Cheniere Energy said it took preliminary steps toward expanding its Sabine Pass LNG export terminal, the busiest facility of its kind in the United States. Photo courtesy of Cheniere Energy
Cheniere Energy said it took preliminary steps toward expanding its Sabine Pass LNG export terminal, the busiest facility of its kind in the United States. Photo courtesy of Cheniere Energy

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The operator of the busiest U.S. liquefied natural gas export terminal, Cheniere Energy said Thursday it started the preliminary permitting process to expand the Sabine Pass terminal.

The Sabine Pass terminal is typically the busiest export terminal for liquefied natural gas that's sourced primarily from inland shale basins. Of the 26 vessels laden with LNG that left export terminals over the seven-day period ending Feb. 16, nine of them left from Sabine Pass.

Advertisement

Cheniere said it started "the pre-filing review process" for its proposed expansion project at Sabine Pass (SPL Expansion Project), an expansion that would have a peak production capacity of 974 billion cubic feet of gas in the liquid form per year.

Exports for the week ending Feb. 16 were 98 billion cubic feet.

RELATED U.S. gas producer Tellurian reports four-fold increase in production

The expansion project includes three trains -- infrastructure that cools gas to its liquid form -- and includes two storage tanks with a peak capacity of 7.7 million cubic feet of natural gas.

Cheniere has already reached out to project management firm Bechtel Energy to conduct a front-end engineering and design study for the expansion.

"As the first and largest LNG export facility in the Lower 48, Sabine Pass has pioneered an industry critical to supplying reliable, flexible, and cleaner burning natural gas to markets and customers around the world, and we look forward to significantly growing those capabilities through the SPL Expansion Project," said Jack Fusco, the top brass at Cheniere.

Advertisement

During the Trump administration, then U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry said in 2018 that the nation's energy policy would be a deterrent against Russia.

"An energy policy where we can deliver energy to Eastern Europe, where we are a partner with people around the globe, where they know that we will supply them energy and there are no strings attached is one of the most powerful messages that we can send to Russia," Perry said.

It was in large part LNG that helped Europe in 2022 deal with the loss of Russian products due to Western-backed sanctions. Recent analysis from consultant group Wood Mackenzie, meanwhile, finds that the United States is on pace to be the world leader in LNG exports this year.

RELATED Flex LNG is fully booked and expects a profitable year

Cheniere sent out 112 cargoes of LNG during the three-month period ending in December, a 15% increase over year-ago levels. Net income of $2.5 billion for the fourth quarter was 396% above the same period in 2021.

Read More

Regulators approve Freeport LNG to resume producing and exporting natural gas

Latest Headlines

Extremist-related murders surging in the U.S., Anti-Defamation League warns
U.S. News // 19 minutes ago
Extremist-related murders surging in the U.S., Anti-Defamation League warns
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Extremist-related murders rose in the United States over the past decade, with a surge in mass killings motivated by ideology and White supremacists emerging as a more serious threat, the Anti-Defamation League says.
FBI arrests 'disruptive' passenger from diverted flight in N.C.
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
FBI arrests 'disruptive' passenger from diverted flight in N.C.
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Pilots diverted an American Airlines flight to Raleigh, N.C. on Wednesday afternoon because of an alleged disruptive passenger who tried to access the cockpit.
Pete Buttigieg arrives in East Palestine to survey toxic train derailment
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Pete Buttigieg arrives in East Palestine to survey toxic train derailment
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg arrived in East Palestine Thursday to meet with residents amid growing Republican criticism about the Biden administration's response to the toxic train derailment in the area.
Eight charged with conspiring to obstruct Michigan abortion clinics
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Eight charged with conspiring to obstruct Michigan abortion clinics
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Eight anti-abortion activists have been charged with federal civil rights offenses for blocking Michigan reproductive health clinics in 2020 and 2021.
U.S. targets Sinaloa Cartel 'super lab' suppliers with sanctions
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. targets Sinaloa Cartel 'super lab' suppliers with sanctions
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has sanctioned two Mexican businessmen and four members of the Sinaloa Cartel in connection with supplying materials to drug-producing "super labs."
Supreme Court paves way for Florida to execute first inmate 3 years
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Supreme Court paves way for Florida to execute first inmate 3 years
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court have paved the way for Florida to execute death row inmate Donald Dillbeck on Thursday, rejecting his request to intervene on the grounds that carrying out his sentence is unconstitutional.
Florida TV news reporter, 9-year-old killed in shooting near homicide scene
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Florida TV news reporter, 9-year-old killed in shooting near homicide scene
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A gunman opened fire on a news crew, covering an earlier shooting in Orlando Wednesday, according to deputies. A TV news reporter and a 9-year-old were killed. A TV photographer and the girl's mother were injured.
Russian founders of Forsage charged with running Ponzi scheme
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Russian founders of Forsage charged with running Ponzi scheme
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- A federal grand jury on Wednesday charged the founders of Forsage with running a sophisticated multi-hundred-million-dollar international Ponzi scheme under the guise of a decentralized cryptocurrency investment platform
Texas man sentenced to 38 months for assaulting police in U.S. Capitol riot
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Texas man sentenced to 38 months for assaulting police in U.S. Capitol riot
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Garret Miller, 36, of Richardson, Texas, has been sentenced to 38 months in prison for assaulting police officers at the U.S. Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021, and threatening Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after the attack.
Man convicted of killing L.A. rapper Nipsey Hussle gets 60 years
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Man convicted of killing L.A. rapper Nipsey Hussle gets 60 years
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The man convicted of fatally shooting Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle nearly four years ago was sentenced Wednesday to 60 years to life in prison for the killing.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Supreme Court rules spouses liable for fraud committed by partners
Supreme Court rules spouses liable for fraud committed by partners
Vice president touts new FHA mortgage insurance changes, cost savings for families
Vice president touts new FHA mortgage insurance changes, cost savings for families
Ohio-bound plane crashes in Little Rock, killing all 5 aboard
Ohio-bound plane crashes in Little Rock, killing all 5 aboard
Major winter storm disrupts thousands of flights at U.S. airports
Major winter storm disrupts thousands of flights at U.S. airports
Alabama basketball player brought gun to fatal shooting, police say
Alabama basketball player brought gun to fatal shooting, police say
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement