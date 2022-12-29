Trending
U.S. State Department approves $180M sale sending anti-tank system to Taiwan

By Steven Ford
Taiwan's Navy has been confronted with China's incessant military drills in the region this year, including earlier this year after comments from U.S. President Joe Biden and a visit to Taiwan by then-U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in August, when the Taiwan frigate Ning Yank was on alert in Keelung City harbor. File Photo by Ritchie B. Tongo/EPA-EFE
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department on Thursday approved a $180M U.S. arms sale to Taiwan that would give Taipei an anti-tank system that automatically lays mines.

The proposed sale, which requires approval by Congress, includes Volcano anti-tank munition-laying systems and equipment that would help Taiwan "meet current and future threats," according to representatives of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office, which serves as Taiwan's diplomatic outpost in the United States.

The sale, which was submitted Wednesday, comes at a time when China is increasingly flexing its sovereignty claims on Taiwan by conducting almost constant military missions in the region. Tensions have been particularly roiled after U.S. President Joe Biden earlier this year reiterated the U.S. military would defend Taiwan against invasion attempts from China.

In a statement issued by the Taipei diplomatic office, the proposed sale is seen by Taiwan as a way to maintain "political stability, military balance and economic progress in the region."

The Volcano anti-tank munition-laying system is automated to lay minefields, observers say, and has mine canisters that disperse a wide range of projectiles to be used against enemy tanks and personnel. The technology was developed in the United States in the 1980s.

U.S. and Taiwan officials say the sale also includes 10-ton cargo trucks, spare parts, tools and equipment, and training and real munitions.

Contractors for the project are Virginia-based Northrup Grumman and Oshkosh Corp. in Wisconsin.

