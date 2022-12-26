Advertisement
World News
Dec. 26, 2022 / 10:25 AM

China sends 71 planes into Taiwan airspace, largest incursion since Pelosi trip

By Adam Schrader
1/2
Taiwan Navy's Chi Yang-class frigate Ning Yang is shown anchored at a harbor in Keelung city, Taiwan, on Aug. 5. File Photo by Ritchie B. Tongo/EPA-EFE
Taiwan Navy's Chi Yang-class frigate Ning Yang is shown anchored at a harbor in Keelung city, Taiwan, on Aug. 5. File Photo by Ritchie B. Tongo/EPA-EFE

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Taiwan said Monday at least 71 Chinese planes and seven naval ships were detected around the self-governing island, marking Beijing's largest incursion since U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited.

Of those planes, 47 were detected crossing the medial line of the Taiwan Strait into the air space of the island claimed by China, Taiwan's Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Advertisement

President Tsai Ing-wen of Taiwan will call a high-level national security meeting Tuesday morning for talks about reinforcing the island's civil defense system.

Speaking at a military ceremony on Monday, Tsai emphasized that the expansion of authoritarianism has continuously affected the international order and regional peace and stability.

RELATED Hong Kong leaders announce plans to open border with China next month

A top Chinese military official said Beijing was "provoked" into making the moves.

"This was a firm response to the current escalation of collusion and provocations by the U.S. and Taiwan," Senior Col. Shi Yi, a spokesman for China's Eastern Theater Command, said in a statement

Tensions between Taiwan and Beijing escalated after Pelosi visited the island on Aug. 2, sparking military drills by China, including what Taiwan claimed was a "possible simulated attack."

Advertisement

The Pentagon said in a report released last month that an attempt by China to seize control of Taiwan would prove difficult for China's President Xi Jinping.

"An attempt to invade Taiwan would likely strain [China's] armed forces and invite international intervention," the report concluded. "Combined with inevitable force attrition, complexity of urban warfare, and potential insurgency, these factors make an amphibious invasion of Taiwan a significant political and military risk for Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party."

Mainland China and the island of Taiwan were both ruled by the Republic of China before the ROC lost the Chinese Civil War to the Chinese Communist Party, which established the new government of the People's Republic of China in October 1949.

RELATED Biden doesn't foresee new cold war after Xi Jinping meeting

The ROC in turn established a temporary capital in Taipei on the island of Taiwan, a former Japanese territory, in December 1949 and served as the seat for China at the United Nations until it was replaced by the People's Republic of China in 1971 as foreign countries switched their diplomatic relations.

China views Taiwan and its 23 million residents as a wayward province and has vowed to retake it by force, if necessary. Many supporters of Taiwan have since argued that it is already an independent sovereign state separate from mainland China, which has never controlled Taiwan.

Advertisement

Read More

U.S., Japan hold joint exercise in shadow of China

Latest Headlines

Moscow: 3 killed in Ukraine drone strike at Russian air force base
World News // 1 hour ago
Moscow: 3 killed in Ukraine drone strike at Russian air force base
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Three military personnel were killed after Ukraine conducted a drone strike on an air base behind Russia's borders, the Russian Defense Ministry said Monday.
S. Korea scrambles jets, copters after North sends drones over border
World News // 1 hour ago
S. Korea scrambles jets, copters after North sends drones over border
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- North Korea sent drones over the demarcation line separating it from South Korea on Monday, prompting Seoul to scramble jet fighters and other aircraft to intercept them, military officials said. 
COVID-19 ravages China with estimated 250 million cases in 20 days; world weekly up 9%
World News // 21 hours ago
COVID-19 ravages China with estimated 250 million cases in 20 days; world weekly up 9%
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Mainland China is experiencing its first major COVID-19 surge since the pandemic originerated there three years ago with an estimated 250 million people infected with the virus in the first 20 days of the month as the "z
6 million illegal Captagon pills seized at Jordan-Iraq border
World News // 15 hours ago
6 million illegal Captagon pills seized at Jordan-Iraq border
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- The Jordanian Customs Department seized one of its largest hauls of illegal drugs ever, stopping 6 million pills of Captagon at the border of Iraq.
2 people remain missing after avalanche in Austria
World News // 19 hours ago
2 people remain missing after avalanche in Austria
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Two people remain missing after an avalanche in Austria and the chances of finding them remain slim, authorities said Sunday.
Communist leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal appointed prime minister of Nepal
World News // 20 hours ago
Communist leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal appointed prime minister of Nepal
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- The leader of the Communist Party of Nepal, Pushpa Kamal Dahal will serve his third term as prime minister of Nepal.
3 non-government organizations shut down work in Afghanistan due to Taliban order
World News // 22 hours ago
3 non-government organizations shut down work in Afghanistan due to Taliban order
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Three non-governmental organizations have ceased operations in Afghanistan after the Taliban announced a ban on women employees.
Putin again claims he's open to negotiation as Ukrainian soldiers celebrate Christmas on frontlines
World News // 21 hours ago
Putin again claims he's open to negotiation as Ukrainian soldiers celebrate Christmas on frontlines
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin once again claimed on Sunday that he is open to negotiation over his invasion of Ukraine as Ukrainian soldiers celebrated Christmas on the frontlines of the war.
King Charles' first Christmas address calls for solidarity against hunger and poverty
World News // 22 hours ago
King Charles' first Christmas address calls for solidarity against hunger and poverty
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- King Charles III delivered his first Christmas Day message Sunday from St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, remembering his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Pope Francis says Earth is experiencing 'Third World War' in Christmas message
World News // 23 hours ago
Pope Francis says Earth is experiencing 'Third World War' in Christmas message
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Pope Francis said that Earth is experiencing a "Third World War" as he delivered his Christmas message from St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City on Sunday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Pope Francis says Earth is experiencing 'Third World War' in Christmas message
Pope Francis says Earth is experiencing 'Third World War' in Christmas message
Apparent murder-suicide leaves 2 dead at Jehovah's Witness hall in Colorado
Apparent murder-suicide leaves 2 dead at Jehovah's Witness hall in Colorado
More migrants dropped off in freezing weather outside vice president's home
More migrants dropped off in freezing weather outside vice president's home
COVID-19 ravages China with estimated 250 million cases in 20 days; world weekly up 9%
COVID-19 ravages China with estimated 250 million cases in 20 days; world weekly up 9%
Five arrested in fatal Mall of America shooting
Five arrested in fatal Mall of America shooting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement