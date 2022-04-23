Mariupol evacuations to resume; Ukraine official warns of trap corridors

Refugees from the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol and the Russian-backed, self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic gather at a school in Taganrog, Russia. Photo by Arkady Budnitsky/EPA-EFE

April 23 (UPI) -- A humanitarian corridor is planned Saturday for civilians to get out of the besieged southern city of Mariupol, but a Ukraine official warned of possible traps. "Today we are again trying to evacuate the women, children and the elderly again," Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a Telegram post on Saturday. "Now we start to gather...near the shopping center, 'Port City.' If everything goes according to plan, we will start the evacuation about noon." Advertisement

Vereshchuk warned of a "parallel" trap corridor in a subsequent Telegram post.

"We have just received information that the occupiers may be trying to organize their own corridor for evacuation to Russia in parallel with us," she said. "So please be careful and vigilant. Do not succumb to deception and provocation."

A small convoy of buses carried women, children and the elderly out of the city on Wednesday, but Ukrainian officials said the effort was largely unsuccessful because of the lack of a genuine cease-fire. Russian forces had bombed the city all day despite agreeing to the escape corridor.

A Russian military chief said Friday that Russia aimed to take control of southern and eastern Ukraine and connect the Donbas region with Crimea through a ground corridor in a new phase of the war after retreating from Kyiv region earlier this month.

Advertisement

Though the Russian government has claimed control of the strategic port of Mariupol, it has only partial control of southern Ukraine. Some Ukrainian fighters have held out in Mariupol's steel plant, and the Ukrainian government is still in control of Mykolaiv and Odessa.

"Despite their stated conquest of Mariupol, heavy fighting continues to take place frustrating Russian attempts to capture the city thus further slowing their desired progress in Donbas," the British ministry of defense said in an intelligence update posted to Twitter on Saturday.

"Russian forces have made no major gains in the last 24 hours as Ukrainian counter-attacks to continue to hinder their efforts," the ministry said.

Since the war began on Feb. 24, there have been 5,381 civilian casualties in Ukraine and 2,946 injured, the United Nations reported in an update Friday. More than 5.1 million refugees have fled the country, according to the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees.

RELATED Ukraine zoo confirms deaths of two employees in Russian invasion

The United Nations human rights office said Friday it has seen evidence of war crimes, noting that at least 50 civilians were unlawfully killed in the town of Bucha, near Kyiv, where Ukrainian forces found mass graves.

Scenes from Ukraine: Destruction, atrocities in Borodianka, Bucha

Yryna Chebotok, age 26, is hugged by her grandmother at the grave of her grandfather, Volodymyr Rubaylo, age 71, at the cemetery in Bucha, Ukraine on April 21, 2022. He was shot in the head by Russian soldiers when he left his house to buy cigarettes. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

RELATED Ukrainian officials report evidence of mass graves outside of Mariupol