Advertisement
World News
April 23, 2022 / 9:56 AM

Mariupol evacuations to resume; Ukraine official warns of trap corridors

By Sommer Brokaw
Mariupol evacuations to resume; Ukraine official warns of trap corridors
Refugees from the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol and the Russian-backed, self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic gather at a school in Taganrog, Russia. Photo by Arkady Budnitsky/EPA-EFE

April 23 (UPI) -- A humanitarian corridor is planned Saturday for civilians to get out of the besieged southern city of Mariupol, but a Ukraine official warned of possible traps.

"Today we are again trying to evacuate the women, children and the elderly again," Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a Telegram post on Saturday. "Now we start to gather...near the shopping center, 'Port City.' If everything goes according to plan, we will start the evacuation about noon."

Advertisement

Vereshchuk warned of a "parallel" trap corridor in a subsequent Telegram post.

"We have just received information that the occupiers may be trying to organize their own corridor for evacuation to Russia in parallel with us," she said. "So please be careful and vigilant. Do not succumb to deception and provocation."

RELATED U.N. leader to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, call for peace in Ukraine

A small convoy of buses carried women, children and the elderly out of the city on Wednesday, but Ukrainian officials said the effort was largely unsuccessful because of the lack of a genuine cease-fire. Russian forces had bombed the city all day despite agreeing to the escape corridor.

A Russian military chief said Friday that Russia aimed to take control of southern and eastern Ukraine and connect the Donbas region with Crimea through a ground corridor in a new phase of the war after retreating from Kyiv region earlier this month.

Advertisement

Though the Russian government has claimed control of the strategic port of Mariupol, it has only partial control of southern Ukraine. Some Ukrainian fighters have held out in Mariupol's steel plant, and the Ukrainian government is still in control of Mykolaiv and Odessa.

RELATED Rebuilding Ukraine will cost $600B, says Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal

"Despite their stated conquest of Mariupol, heavy fighting continues to take place frustrating Russian attempts to capture the city thus further slowing their desired progress in Donbas," the British ministry of defense said in an intelligence update posted to Twitter on Saturday.

"Russian forces have made no major gains in the last 24 hours as Ukrainian counter-attacks to continue to hinder their efforts," the ministry said.

Since the war began on Feb. 24, there have been 5,381 civilian casualties in Ukraine and 2,946 injured, the United Nations reported in an update Friday. More than 5.1 million refugees have fled the country, according to the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees.

RELATED Ukraine zoo confirms deaths of two employees in Russian invasion

The United Nations human rights office said Friday it has seen evidence of war crimes, noting that at least 50 civilians were unlawfully killed in the town of Bucha, near Kyiv, where Ukrainian forces found mass graves.

Scenes from Ukraine: Destruction, atrocities in Borodianka, Bucha

Yryna Chebotok, age 26, is hugged by her grandmother at the grave of her grandfather, Volodymyr Rubaylo, age 71, at the cemetery in Bucha, Ukraine on April 21, 2022. He was shot in the head by Russian soldiers when he left his house to buy cigarettes. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

RELATED Ukrainian officials report evidence of mass graves outside of Mariupol

RELATED Russian forces retreat from Kyiv region, Ukrainian military says

Latest Headlines

U.N. leader to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, call for peace in Ukraine
World News // 18 hours ago
U.N. leader to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, call for peace in Ukraine
April 22 (UPI) -- United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on Tuesday.
Dalai Lama calls for reduced fossil fuel use, more tree planting in Earth Day message
World News // 21 hours ago
Dalai Lama calls for reduced fossil fuel use, more tree planting in Earth Day message
April 22 (UPI) -- The Dalai Lama called for reduced fossil fuel use in favor of renewable energy sources across the globe in his climate crisis-focused Earth Day message on Friday.
U.S. delegation meets with Solomon Island officials over China
World News // 21 hours ago
U.S. delegation meets with Solomon Island officials over China
April 22 (UPI) -- Solomon Island Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare told a high-level U.S. delegation on Friday that its agreement with China did not include a long-term military presence or military bases there.
French authorities seek Carlos Ghosn, former auto executive turned fugitive
World News // 23 hours ago
French authorities seek Carlos Ghosn, former auto executive turned fugitive
April 22 (UPI) -- Carlos Ghosn, a former executive at Nissan and Renault, is being sought by prosecutors in France, who issued an arrest warrant Friday as part of an investigation into alleged money laundering and corporate asset abuse.
South Korean telecom firm launches quantum-resistant crypto service
World News // 1 day ago
South Korean telecom firm launches quantum-resistant crypto service
SEOUL, April 22 (UPI) -- South Korean telecom operator LG Uplus said it has commercially launched a quantum-resistant cryptography technology.
GM Korea aims to double production in next two years
World News // 1 day ago
GM Korea aims to double production in next two years
SEOUL, April 22 (UPI) -- General Motors Korea said it aims to double its production in the next two years.
Suspect named in 2007 disappearance of British toddler Madeline McCann
World News // 1 day ago
Suspect named in 2007 disappearance of British toddler Madeline McCann
April 22 (UPI) -- Portuguese prosecutors Thursday named a suspect in the Madeline McCann disappearance 15 years ago.
France election: Macron, Le Pen enter final day of campaigning before Sunday vote
World News // 1 day ago
France election: Macron, Le Pen enter final day of campaigning before Sunday vote
April 22 (UPI) -- Coming off a strong debate performance on Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron appears to have built a solid lead over far-right rival Marine Le Pen going into France's presidential election this weekend.
Military chief says Russia aiming for southern, eastern Ukraine in new phase of war
World News // 1 day ago
Military chief says Russia aiming for southern, eastern Ukraine in new phase of war
April 22 (UPI) -- A military commander in Moscow said on Friday that the goal of Russia's new phase of the war is to take full control of southern and eastern Ukraine and connecting the Donbas region with Crimea via land.
U.S. favorability ratings in Asia soar under Biden: Gallup
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. favorability ratings in Asia soar under Biden: Gallup
April 22 (UPI) -- Asia's approval of U.S. leadership rose to its highest level in years in 2021, according to a survey released by pollster Gallup on Friday, jumping by 10 percentage points during President Joe Biden's first year.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Johnny Depp trial breaks till Monday after intense cross-examination
Johnny Depp trial breaks till Monday after intense cross-examination
Suspect named in 2007 disappearance of British toddler Madeline McCann
Suspect named in 2007 disappearance of British toddler Madeline McCann
FAA says YouTuber crashed his plane on purpose, revokes pilot's license
FAA says YouTuber crashed his plane on purpose, revokes pilot's license
Tennessee passes bill to force drunk drivers to pay victims' child support
Tennessee passes bill to force drunk drivers to pay victims' child support
Marjorie Taylor Greene denies in court involvement in Jan. 6 insurrection
Marjorie Taylor Greene denies in court involvement in Jan. 6 insurrection
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement