Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 20, 2022 / 7:26 AM

Possible escape route coming for Mariupol as Russia keeps hitting key battleground

By Clyde Hughes
Possible escape route coming for Mariupol as Russia keeps hitting key battleground
An image from drone video made available by municipal officials in Mariupol shows smoke rising from the Azovstal steel plant during Russian airstrikes in the southern port city on Monday. Much of the Ukrainian resistance is stationed inside the plant. Image by Mariupol City Council via EPA-EFE

April 20 (UPI) -- New hope arose on Wednesday for opening a humanitarian corridor in southern Ukraine to allow people trapped in Mariupol a way out of the fighting, as Russian forces kept up shelling in the strategic port city.

A Ukraine official said the Russians have agreed to open an escape route for women, children and the elderly in Mariupol, which has been under heavy attack for weeks. The city is a key battleground for Moscow and would facilitate its new offensive in the eastern part of Ukraine.

Advertisement

If verified, the agreement for the Mariupol corridor comes after Russia set a new deadline for Ukrainian troops to vacate the city or face a new military assault. Moscow had originally given Ukrainian forces until noon Tuesday to do so.

Ukraine Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said that, under the proposed corridor, trapped residents in Mariupol will be moved to Zaporizhzhia via Berdyansk. There have been repeated and unsuccessful efforts to evacuate civilians in Mariupol and other populated targets in Ukraine since the war began in February.

RELATED Journalists to paint bleak picture they face in reporting Ukraine's bloody war

"Due to the very difficult security situation, changes may occur during the corridor," Vereshchuk advised Ukrainians on Wednesday, according to The Guardian. "So, please follow the relevant official announcements. We will do our best to make everything work properly."

Advertisement

Moscow, meanwhile, is keeping up shelling on Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant, where much of the Ukrainian resistance is stationed. They have flatly refused Russian demands to surrender. And Ukrainian authorities are repeating pleas for aid and weapons to fend off Russian fighters.

"This could be the last appeal of our lives," Ukrainian Maj. Serhiy Volyna said, according to CNBC. "We are probably facing our last days, if not hours.

RELATED Shock and awe a la Kyiv: the sinking of Russian flagship Moskva

"The enemy is outnumbering us 10 to one. They have advantage in the air, in artillery, in their forces on land, in equipment and in tanks. We appeal and plead to all world leaders to help us."

British intelligence reports say that Ukrainian forces have been able to hold off increasing Russian efforts to advance in the Donbas region in the east as Moscow's new phase of the war kicks into higher gear.

"Russia's ability to progress continues to be impacted by the environmental, logistical and technical challenges that have beset them so far, combined with the resilience of the highly-motivated Ukrainian armed forces," Britain's defense ministry said in a tweet Wednesday.

RELATED Canada blacklists Putin's daughters, 12 others over Ukraine war

Charles Michel, president of the European Council, made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Wednesday to meet with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Advertisement

Scenes from Ukraine: Destruction, atrocities in Borodianka, Bucha

Relatives and friends attend the funeral ceremony for a Ukrainian Ruslan Nechyporenko, who was killed March 17 by Russian soldiers in the recaptured city of Bucha, north of Kyiv, Ukraine on April 18. Photo by Vladyslav Musiienko/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Taiwan TV station errs in reporting Chinese attacks, apologizes for causing alarm
World News // 1 hour ago
Taiwan TV station errs in reporting Chinese attacks, apologizes for causing alarm
April 20 (UPI) -- A Taiwanese television station has apologized after issuing erroneous reports of Chinese missile attacks during its morning broadcast on Wednesday, which spurred concern online.
Canada blacklists Putin's daughters, 12 others over Ukraine war
World News // 3 hours ago
Canada blacklists Putin's daughters, 12 others over Ukraine war
April 20 (UPI) -- Canada sanctioned 14 people affiliated with the Kremlin, including the two adult daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.
U.N. head calls for Ukraine cease-fire during Orthodox Easter weekend
World News // 5 hours ago
U.N. head calls for Ukraine cease-fire during Orthodox Easter weekend
April 20 (UPI) -- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for a four-day pause in the fighting in Ukraine during the upcoming Orthodox Easter to allow citizens in besieged cities to flee to safety.
Bombings target education centers in Kabul; several dead
World News // 21 hours ago
Bombings target education centers in Kabul; several dead
April 19 (UPI) -- Multiple explosions targeting education centers in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Tuesday killed several people, including students, officials said.
Russian military captures city of Kreminna in Donbas offensive
World News // 12 hours ago
Russian military captures city of Kreminna in Donbas offensive
April 19 (UPI) -- Ukrainian military forces have lost control of the city of Kreminna as Russia moves forward with its offensive in the country's eastern Donbas region, Ukrainian officials confirmed Tuesday.
5.3-magnitude earthquake hits Japan, no damage reported
World News // 19 hours ago
5.3-magnitude earthquake hits Japan, no damage reported
April 19 (UPI) -- A 5.3-magnitude earthquake shook the Ibaraki and Fukushima prefectures in Japan on Tuesday morning but no damage or injuries were reported.
IMF cuts worldwide growth projections in face of Russia's war on Ukraine
World News // 19 hours ago
IMF cuts worldwide growth projections in face of Russia's war on Ukraine
April 19 (UPI) -- The International Monetary Fund said Tuesday it has slashed its worldwide growth projections for 2022 because of the economic impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
South Korea telecom firm aims to launch AI kiosks for customer service
World News // 22 hours ago
South Korea telecom firm aims to launch AI kiosks for customer service
SEOUL, April 19 (UPI) -- South Korea's largest telecom company, KT, has announced plans to launch kiosks that can communicate with humans this year.
Russia demands that Ukraine give up Mariupol as new phase of war begins
World News // 1 day ago
Russia demands that Ukraine give up Mariupol as new phase of war begins
April 19 (UPI) -- Russian forces on Tuesday called on Ukrainian troops to give up the remaining vestiges of defense in the key city of Mariupol in southern Ukraine, where a steel plant was under attack.
North Korean crypto hacks a growing threat, U.S. warns
World News // 1 day ago
North Korean crypto hacks a growing threat, U.S. warns
SEOUL, April 19 (UPI) -- A trio of U.S. agencies have issued a joint advisory to warn of escalating North Korean cyberattacks on cryptocurrency and blockchain platforms in the wake of a $620 million heist by the secretive regime's Lazarus Group.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

15-year-old girl fatally stabbed at high school
15-year-old girl fatally stabbed at high school
Wildfire in central Arizona burns hundreds of acres; residents evacuated
Wildfire in central Arizona burns hundreds of acres; residents evacuated
Moderna: Redesigned COVID-19 booster protects better against variants
Moderna: Redesigned COVID-19 booster protects better against variants
North Korean crypto hacks a growing threat, U.S. warns
North Korean crypto hacks a growing threat, U.S. warns
Department of Education forgiving at least 40,000 student loans
Department of Education forgiving at least 40,000 student loans
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement