Ukrainian President Zelensky invites Pope to Kyiv

1/3

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke by phone with Pope Francis (pictured in December) Tuesday. The pope offered to mediate between Ukraine and Russia to help end the ongoing invasion and Zelensky invited him to visit the capital, Kyiv. File Photo by Stefano Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke Tuesday with Pope Francis, who offered to mediate with Russia to help end the invasion, as Italy's prime minister voice support of Ukraine's bid to join the European Union. Zelensky addressed the Italian Parliament Tuesday and urged the country's lawmakers to freeze assets in that country owned by members of Russia's elite. Advertisement

"You know very well who orders troops to go to war and who propagates this. Almost all of them use Italy as a place to rest. Do not be a resort for murderers," Zelensky said during the address.

New visible gesture of support ofby Pope Francisco: just several min. ago HolyFather called toPres. Volod. Zelensky and had very promising talking. Pope said:is praying & doing everything possible for end of war; repeated that His Holiness is the most expected guest in. pic.twitter.com/4FD8otC8oz— Andrii Yurash (@AndriiYurash) March 22, 2022 RELATED Ukraine forces say they've retaken key Kyiv suburb; Biden warns of chemical weapons

Following Zelensky's speech, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi publicly endorsed Ukraine's membership bid to join the European Union.

"Told His Holiness about the difficult humanitarian situation and the blocking of rescue corridors by Russian troops. The mediating role of the Holy See in ending human suffering would be welcomed. He thanked for the prayers for Ukraine and peace," Zelensky tweeted, after his conversation with Pope Francis.

Advertisement

He also invited the pope to visit the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

RELATED EU approves security plan with rapid response force

On Sunday, Pope Francis escalated his condemnation of Russia while calling the invasion of Ukraine a "senseless massacre" in an address to visitors at St. Peter's Square.

"New visible gesture of support of (Ukraine) by Pope Francisco: just several min ago Holy Father called to Pres. Volod. Zelensky and had very promising talking. Pope said (Vatican) is praying & doing everything possible for end of war; (Zelensky) repeated that His Holiness is the most expected guest in (Ukraine)," tweeted Ukraine's ambassador to the Vatican, Andrii Yurash, after Zelensky's phone conversation.

This comes a day after U.S. President Joe Biden announced Russia had used hypersonic missiles against Ukraine after being slowed by stiff Ukrainian resistance.

RELATED LG Electronics suspends shipments to Russia

The accusation came after Pentagon officials said it was unclear whether Moscow had used hypersonic weaponry -- which travel at speeds of at least Mach 5 and are five times faster than the speed of sound and considerably faster than traditional missiles.

Поговорив із @Pontifex. Розповів Його Святості про складну гуманітарну ситуацію та про блокування російськими військами рятівних коридорів. Вітали б посередницьку роль Святого Престолу у припиненні людських страждань. Подякував за молитви за Україну та мир. pic.twitter.com/uXrOZpchUF— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 22, 2022 Advertisement