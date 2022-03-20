Advertisement
World News
March 20, 2022 / 11:53 AM

Pope Francis calls Russian invasion of Ukraine 'senseless massacre'

By Adam Schrader
Pope Francis calls Russian invasion of Ukraine 'senseless massacre'
Pope Francis on Sunday escalated his condemnation of Russia in an address to visitors at St. Peter’s Square. He is pictured at the Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital in Rome on Saturday where he met with children injured during the war in Ukraine. Photo courtesy Vatican Media

March 20 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Sunday escalated his condemnation of Russia while calling the invasion of Ukraine a "senseless massacre" in an address to visitors at St. Peter's Square.

Francis said that "there is a repetition of slaughter and atrocities" by Russian forces every day of the invasion, according to Vatican News, a state-run broadcaster owned by the Holy See.

"There is no justification for this! I plead with all those involved in the international community to truly commit to ending this abhorrent war," Francis said.

"All this is inhuman! Indeed, it is also sacrilegious because it goes against the sacredness of human life, especially against defenseless human life, which must be respected and protected, not eliminated, and this comes before any strategy! Let us not forget it is inhuman and sacrilegious cruelty!"

RELATED Russian forces bomb civilians in Ukraine school; humanitarian corridors save thousands

Francis told the crowd that he had visited the Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital in Rome on Saturday where he met with one child who lost an arm and another with a head injury caused by the Russian attack, adding that children are left to "die under the bombs without being able to receive help."

His comments came after he condemned the Russian invasion last Sunday as he urged for a diplomatic end to the war and the establishment of humanitarian corridors.

"In the name of God, let the cries of those who suffer be heard and let the bombings and attacks cease! Let there be a real and decisive focus on negotiation, and let the humanitarian corridors be effective and safe," Pope Francis said. "In the name of God, I ask you: stop this massacre!"

RELATED Russia dismisses controversy over flight suits colored like Ukrainian flag

Francis also said that Mariupol has "become a city of martyrs" amid the constant shelling by Russian forces that had previously disrupted most humanitarian corridors established to evacuate and help civilians in the country.

Russian forces on Sunday bombed a drama school in the besieged city of Mariupol where about 400 civilians had been sheltering from the fighting, Ukrainian officials said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his overnight address to the nation that the terror caused by Russian forces shelling and bombing Mariupol "will be remembered for centuries to come."

RELATED Boris Johnson draws criticism after comparing Brexit to Ukraine defense

Latest Headlines

Zelensky urges Russia to negotiate peace to avoid 'a third World War'
World News // 29 minutes ago
Zelensky urges Russia to negotiate peace to avoid 'a third World War'
March 20 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday to negotiate a peaceful end to the invasion ito avoid "a third World War."
Russian forces bomb 400 civilians sheltering in Ukraine school
World News // 2 hours ago
Russian forces bomb 400 civilians sheltering in Ukraine school
March 20 (UPI) -- Russian forces bombed a drama school in the besieged city of Mariupol where about 400 civilians had been sheltering from the fighting, Ukrainian officials said.
Six killed after car drives into crowd preparing for parade in Belgium
World News // 3 hours ago
Six killed after car drives into crowd preparing for parade in Belgium
March 20 (UPI) -- A car drove into a crowd of people planning to participate in a carnival parade in southern Belgium on Sunday morning, killing at least six and injuring several others, including 10 seriously, officials said.
Boris Johnson draws criticism after comparing Brexit to Ukraine defense
World News // 14 hours ago
Boris Johnson draws criticism after comparing Brexit to Ukraine defense
March 19 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson compared Brexit to Ukraine's defense against a Russian invasion in a speech on Saturday, claiming both decisions reflect an instinct to "choose freedom."
Russia dismisses controversy over flight suits colored like Ukrainian flag
World News // 15 hours ago
Russia dismisses controversy over flight suits colored like Ukrainian flag
March 19 (UPI) -- The Russian space agency Roscosmos fought back against reports that three Russian cosmonauts who wore yellow suits trimmed with blue while boarding the International Space Station on Friday did so in support of Ukraine.
Mariupol residents being forcibly taken to Russia, city council reports
World News // 15 hours ago
Mariupol residents being forcibly taken to Russia, city council reports
March 19 (UPI) -- Residents of Mariupol, Ukraine, are being forcibly relocated to Russian territory against their will, according to a statement Saturday from the Mariupol City Council.
Man with hatchet detained by worshippers at Canadian mosque
World News // 16 hours ago
Man with hatchet detained by worshippers at Canadian mosque
March 19 (UPI) -- A man wielding a hatchet was restrained by worshippers at a mosque in Canada who held him until police were able to arrest him.
Children fleeing Ukraine at risk of human trafficking, U.N. warns
World News // 18 hours ago
Children fleeing Ukraine at risk of human trafficking, U.N. warns
March 19 (UPI) -- The United Nations Children's Fund warned Saturday that children fleeing the war in Ukraine are at a high risk for human trafficking and exploitation.
At least 847 Ukrainian civilians killed since start of Russian invasion, U.N. says
World News // 1 day ago
At least 847 Ukrainian civilians killed since start of Russian invasion, U.N. says
March 19 (UPI) -- The Russian invasion of Ukraine has killed at least 847 civilians since the war began and dozens of Ukrainian troops, the United Nations and local officials said Saturday.
Prince William, Kate Middleton cancel Belize farm trip after protests
World News // 22 hours ago
Prince William, Kate Middleton cancel Belize farm trip after protests
March 19 (UPI) -- Prince William and Kate Middleton canceled their scheduled trip to visit a cacao farm in Belize after local residents protested.
