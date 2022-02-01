Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 1, 2022 / 6:46 AM

Myanmar rife with crisis, violence, rebellion one year after military takeover

By Daniel Uria
1/5
Myanmar rife with crisis, violence, rebellion one year after military takeover
A military vehicle patrols on the streets on Tuesday in Yangon, Myanmar -- exactly one year to the day after the country's military junta seized government power in a coup that overthrew civilian leaders like Aung San Suu Kyi. Photo by EPA-EFE

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary since the military takeover of the civilian government in Myanmar that's so far killed thousands, locked up former leaders and left the country in a state of economic and political upheaval.

On Feb. 1, 2021, military leaders in the Asian nation seized control of the government, announced a national emergency and detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other top officials -- saying that they were all elected through an illegitimate and fraudulent election. The elections in November 2020 were the second since Myanmar transitioned from a military dictatorship to a democracy.

Advertisement

Activists on Tuesday planned to hold a "silent strike" and called on the public to stay home during the late morning and early afternoon. As part of the protest, they clapped and banged pots as a form of protest against the military junta.

Advertisement

Myanmar's military has warned that people who participate in such protests will face legal charges, and business owners have been sent notices warning that their property could be seized.

RELATED U.N. human rights chief calls on Myanmar to restore civilian rule

Protesters gather and shout at security forces during a demonstration about a week after the military government takeover, in Yangon, Myanmar, on February 8, 2021. File Photo by Xiao Long/ UPI

However, despite having a full 12 months to wield power, the Myanmar military has failed to consolidate control nationwide -- due partly to widespread opposition, hatred for the junta and a shadow National Unity Government headed by some ousted civilian leaders.

"Since the early days of the coup, when protests were concentrated in the cities, the conflict has spread to the rest of the country," Khu Ree Du, a spokesman for the opposition Karenni Nationalities Defense Force, said according to The New York Times.

"The shape of the conflict will be more intense in the coming year because what the Myanmar military has done is unforgivable."

RELATED U.S. warns of heightened businesses risks in Myanmar

"The coup has not succeeded in the past year," Yanghee Lee, co-founder of the Special Advisory Group on Myanmar and former U.N. special rapporteur for human rights, told CNN. "And that is why they are taking even more drastic measures to finish out the coup."

Advertisement

Min Zin, executive director of Myanmar's Institute for Strategy and Policy think tank, said that the military over the past 12 months has mostly secured control over central Myanmar and most towns and cities, but has struggled to control the countryside in the northwest.

"When you go up in the north, like Sagaing, Magwe, especially the northern parts of these regions, I think the rural areas are more or less being controlled by the resistance movement," he said, according to Voice of America.

RELATED Aid group says 2 workers among adults and children killed in Myanmar on Christmas Eve

Over the past year, at least 1,500 people have been killed in efforts by the military "to crush dissent" and almost 12,000 have been arbitrarily detained for peacefully protesting. Another 9,000 remain in custody and hundreds are dying, experts say.

An injured man is helped by others during protests in the streets of Mandalay, Myanmar, almost a month after the military government takeover on February 28, 2021. File Photo by Xiao Long/UPI

Additionally, the United Nations and other organizations have reported that more than 400,000 people have been driven from their homes since the coup as the military indiscriminately makes ground assaults, rocket attacks and airstrikes on areas held by the opposition.

Advertisement

According to U.N. experts, the fallout of the coup and impact of COVID-19 has pushed nearly half of Myanmar's 55 million people into poverty -- a level not seen in over 15 years.

Suu Kyi, a Nobel laureate who'd previously spent 15 years under house arrest, was installed to lead the country's first civilian government in 2015 as her National League of Democracy Party won 390 seats. Since she was overthrown, she's been charged with a number of offenses by the new military regime, including flouting COVID-19 regulations and possessing unlawful walkie talkies.

So far, the 76-year-old former leader been sentenced to six years in prison for the walkie talkies, COVID-19 violations and other supposed crimes.

Latest Headlines

U.S.' Blinken, Russia's Lavrov to speak again on Tuesday about Ukraine crisis
World News // 8 minutes ago
U.S.' Blinken, Russia's Lavrov to speak again on Tuesday about Ukraine crisis
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- A day after the U.S. and Russia clashed over Ukraine at the United Nations Security Council, the countries' top two diplomats were scheduled to speak Tuesday to address escalating fears about Moscow ordering an invasion.
U.S., Russia clash at U.N. Security Council over Ukraine; Moscow says U.S. 'provoking' crisis
World News // 1 day ago
U.S., Russia clash at U.N. Security Council over Ukraine; Moscow says U.S. 'provoking' crisis
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Russia clashed fiercely with the U.S. on Monday at a United Nations Security Council meeting convened to address the crisis in Ukraine, where Moscow has placed thousands of troops and spurred fears of an invasion.
Police: Suspect arrested for drone flights over Sweden's royal castle
World News // 11 hours ago
Police: Suspect arrested for drone flights over Sweden's royal castle
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- One person has been arrested in connection with a series of mysterious drone flights spotted in recent days over Sweden's Royal Palace near Stockholm, authorities say.
Mali expels French ambassador after severing diplomatic ties
World News // 16 hours ago
Mali expels French ambassador after severing diplomatic ties
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Mali's ruling military junta expelled the French ambassador to the country Monday, giving him 72 hours to leave the country.
18 rescued after cargo ship collides with oil tanker off Dutch coast
World News // 17 hours ago
18 rescued after cargo ship collides with oil tanker off Dutch coast
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- A cargo ship with 18 people aboard sank after colliding into the Netherlands coast of IJmuiden.
Canada's Justin Trudeau gets COVID-19, as vaccine mandate protests go on
World News // 17 hours ago
Canada's Justin Trudeau gets COVID-19, as vaccine mandate protests go on
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday he has a breakthrough case of COVID-19 and protests of vaccine mandates continued at Canada's capital.
China sees COVID-19 surge as Olympics approach
World News // 17 hours ago
China sees COVID-19 surge as Olympics approach
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Two days before the start of the Beijing Winter Olympics, organizers are experiencing an increase in coronavirus cases linked to the sporting event, according to officials.
Asian nations welcome lunar new year -- or Year of the Tiger
World News // 19 hours ago
Asian nations welcome lunar new year -- or Year of the Tiger
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Monday marks the end of the Year of the Ox, as we usher in the 2022 Lunar New Year Tuesday, with the third in the 12-animal Chinese zodiac cycle, the tiger.
Tax 'haven' UAE to impose corporate taxes for the first time in its history
World News // 19 hours ago
Tax 'haven' UAE to impose corporate taxes for the first time in its history
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- For the first time, the UAE is introducing a corporate tax rate -- a shift for the Middle East country that's known for attracting some of the world's largest corporations because of its long-held exempt status.
Cyprus court exonerates British woman from lying about gang rape
World News // 19 hours ago
Cyprus court exonerates British woman from lying about gang rape
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- The Cyprus Supreme Court on Monday overturned the conviction of a British woman accused of lying about being gang raped in the country.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Groundhog Day storm to spread snow, ice across 2,000-mile swath of U.S.
Groundhog Day storm to spread snow, ice across 2,000-mile swath of U.S.
Canada's Justin Trudeau gets COVID-19, as vaccine mandate protests go on
Canada's Justin Trudeau gets COVID-19, as vaccine mandate protests go on
Beachfront home left teetering in wake of historic winter storm
Beachfront home left teetering in wake of historic winter storm
Atlanta prosecutor asks FBI for security after Trump's remarks at Texas rally
Atlanta prosecutor asks FBI for security after Trump's remarks at Texas rally
U.S., Russia clash at U.N. Security Council over Ukraine; Moscow says U.S. 'provoking' crisis
U.S., Russia clash at U.N. Security Council over Ukraine; Moscow says U.S. 'provoking' crisis
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement