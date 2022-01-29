Advertisement
World News
Jan. 29, 2022 / 11:38 AM

U.N. human rights chief calls on Myanmar to restore civilian rule

By Sommer Brokaw
U.N. human rights chief calls on Myanmar to restore civilian rule
Armed anti-riot police stand guard as demonstrators flash the three-finger salute, a symbol of resistance, during a protest against the military, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. Photo by Stringer/EPA-EFE

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- As the one-year anniversary of the Myanmar coup nears, U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet is urging the international community to pressure the country to return to civilian rule.

"I urge governments -- in the region and beyond -- as well as businesses, to listen to this plea," Bachelet said in her appeal to the international community Friday. "It is time for urgent, renewed effort to restore human rights and democracy in Myanmar and ensure the perpetrators of systemic human rights violations and abuses are held to account."

Advertisement

Since the Feb. 1 coup, the military's effort "to crush dissent has led to the killing of at least 1,500 people," she added.

The U.N. Human Rights Office has also documented daily human rights violations.

RELATED U.S. warns of heightened businesses risks in Myanmar

At least 11,787 people have been arbitrarily detained for peacefully protesting the coup, with 8,729 remaining in custody, and at least 290 dying in detention, many likely due to torture, according to the U.N. figures.

Advertisement

The U.N. office has also documented village burnings, including places of worship and medical clinics, mass arrests, summary executions and use of torture, amid "assumed support of armed elements," in clashes between civilian militant groups and military forces.

Areas of highest intense military activity include the Sagaing region, and Chin, Kachin, Kayah and Kayin states, according to Bachelet's address, which noted that the U.N. human rights office would publish a report in March detailing the human rights situation since the coup.

RELATED Military court sentences deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi to 4 more years in prison

While the coup has drawn near universal condemnation, Bachelet said the response has been "ineffectual and lacks a sense of urgency commensurate to the magnitude of the crisis."

Bachelet added that the current human rights crisis was "built upon the impunity with which the military leadership perpetrated the shocking campaign of violence resulting in gross human rights violations against the Rohingya communities of Myanmar four years ago -- and other ethnic minorities over many decades beforehand."

"As long as impunity prevails, stability in Myanmar will be a fiction," Bachelet said. "Accountability of the military remains crucial to any solution going forward -- the people overwhelmingly demand this."

RELATED Aid group says 2 workers among adults and children killed in Myanmar on Christmas Eve

The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the crisis from the coup with projections that nearly half of the population of 54 million may be driven into poverty this year.

Advertisement

"Members of Myanmar civil society have told me first-hand what the impact of the last year has been on their lives and those of their families and communities," Bachelet said. "The people have shown extraordinary courage and resilience in standing up for their basic human rights and support each other. Now the international community must show its resolve to support them through concrete actions to end this crisis."

The Myanmar military took over the government and detained its civilian leader, Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, and other high-ranking democratically elected officials, in the coup.

Suu Kyi was sentenced earlier this month to an additional four years in prison for illegally possessing walkie-talkies and violating COVID-19 health restrictions. She was also given a four-year sentence last month on a different pair of convictions, a term that was later reduced to two years.

Protesters have demanded that Suu Kyi be released along with other members of the National League for Democracy Party.

The military, also known as the Tatmadaw, made unsubstantiated claims of fraud after November 2020 general elections, in which Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy won a landslide over the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party, picking up 396 of the 476 contested seats in parliament.

Advertisement

The country's election committee, independent observers, and numerous Western nations, have refuted the claims of election fraud.

Latest Headlines

Pope Francis says COVID-19 'fake news' is spreading
World News // 12 hours ago
Pope Francis says COVID-19 'fake news' is spreading
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Pope Francis said that "fake news" about COVID-19 is spreading and that access to truthful information is a "human right" during an address to Catholic journalists Friday.
Pentagon 'strongly encourages' Russia to stand down on Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
Pentagon 'strongly encourages' Russia to stand down on Ukraine
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- The Pentagon called Friday on Russian President Putin to have his military stand down on Ukraine.
Britain to distribute new Pfizer COVID-19 antiviral drug Paxlovid
World News // 20 hours ago
Britain to distribute new Pfizer COVID-19 antiviral drug Paxlovid
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Britain will distribute a second antiviral to those most at-risk to COVID-19, the country's Department of Health and Social Care said Friday.
Report: Severe hunger affects 40% of Tigray region
World News // 23 hours ago
Report: Severe hunger affects 40% of Tigray region
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Severe hunger in the Tigray region -- which has been subject to constant conflict for 15 months -- affects almost 40% of all people who live there, a new assessment shows.
Police ask for details on Boris Johnson's lockdown parties to be withheld
World News // 23 hours ago
Police ask for details on Boris Johnson's lockdown parties to be withheld
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- British police confirmed Friday that they requested details to be withheld from a report documenting Prime Minister Boris Johnson's attendance of parties during COVID-19 lockdowns.
Truckers to converge on Ottawa for protest against vaccine mandates
World News // 1 day ago
Truckers to converge on Ottawa for protest against vaccine mandates
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Truckers are expected to converge on the Canadian capital of Ottawa Friday to protest vaccine mandates and other coronavirus restrictions.
North Korea confirms latest missile tests while Kim Jong Un visits weapons factory
World News // 1 day ago
North Korea confirms latest missile tests while Kim Jong Un visits weapons factory
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (UPI) -- North Korea said that it successfully tested tactical guided missiles and long-range cruise missiles this week, while leader Kim Jong Un called for bolster the country's weapons program during a visit to a weapons plant.
John Kerry warns top polluters are 'not on a good track' to combating climate change
World News // 1 day ago
John Kerry warns top polluters are 'not on a good track' to combating climate change
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- U.S. global climate envoy John Kerry on Thursday warned representatives from some of the world's top polluting countries that they are "not on a good track" to stemming fossil fuel use to combat climate change.
United States calls for U.N. Security Council meeting on Russian threat to Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
United States calls for U.N. Security Council meeting on Russian threat to Ukraine
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- The United States on Thursday called for the United Nations Security Council to convene to discuss Russia's threat to Ukraine.
EU regulator recommends Paxlovid COVID-19 pill for at-risk adults
World News // 1 day ago
EU regulator recommends Paxlovid COVID-19 pill for at-risk adults
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- The European Medicines Agency on Thursday recommended Pfizer's Paxlovid antiviral COVID-19 pill for treatment in adults who do not require supplemental oxygen and who are at increased risk of severe disease.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Video shows man pointing metal object at Nashville police before they fired
Video shows man pointing metal object at Nashville police before they fired
Slain NYPD officer Jason Rivera mourned in St. Patrick's funeral
Slain NYPD officer Jason Rivera mourned in St. Patrick's funeral
Serial killer identified by Denver police 40 years after murders of five women
Serial killer identified by Denver police 40 years after murders of five women
Pope Francis says COVID-19 'fake news' is spreading
Pope Francis says COVID-19 'fake news' is spreading
California ticket wins $421M Mega Millions lottery
California ticket wins $421M Mega Millions lottery
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement