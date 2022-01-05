Treasury Department announces sanctions on Bosnian Serb leader

1/4

Bosnia's Milorad Dodik poses at a meeting with the Deputy Assistant U.S. Secretary of State Gabriel Escobar in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina on December 8. 2021. The Treasury applied sanctions against him on Wednesday. Photo by Fehim Demir/EPA-EFE

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department on Wednesday announced sanctions against Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik and a television station linked to him with sanctions for a secessionist bid that could destabilize the fragile country. Dodik, elected in October 2018 as the Serbian member of Bosnia's multiethnic three-person presidency, had long threatened to leave state-level institutions. He has called Bosnia "an experiment by the international community" and an "impossible, imposed country." Advertisement

He has led a campaign for his Serb-dominated entity to withdraw from the Bosnian Army, security services, tax system, and judiciary, rekindling fears that a peace deal struck after the destructive war from 1992-95 could unravel.

"Milorad Dodik's destabilizing corrupt activities and attempts to dismantle the Dayton Peace Accords, motivated by his own self-interest, threaten the stability of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the entire region," Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson said in a statement.

"The United States will not hesitate to act against those who pursue corruption, destabilization and division at the expense of their own people, as well as against those who enable and facilitate this behavior."

Included in the sanctions is the media outlet Alternativna Televizija d.o.o. Banja Luka (ATV), which has links to Dodik. The treasury said Dodik "exerts personal control over ATV behind the scenes, such as by requiring personal approval on media stories related to politically sensitive topics."