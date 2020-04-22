Google is celebrating Earth Day 2020 by presenting an educational and interactive game. Image courtesy of Google

April 22 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating Earth Day with an interactive Doodle allowing users to play an educational video game about bees.

Google's homepage features a bee flying nearing the company's logo next to a play button that starts the game.

The game, made in collaboration with The Honeybee Conservancy in New York, tasks users with guiding a bee towards flowers that can be pollinated.

Pollinating flowers unlocks facts about bees and how they are important to the planet.

"Pollination by bees makes two-thirds of our world's crop possible as well as 85% of the world's flowering plants," Google says as the game starts.

For Earth Day 2019, Google presented an interactive slideshow with information about six unique organisms that can be found around the globe.