Google celebrates Earth Day with new interactive Doodle

Google is celebrating Earth Day 2019 by presenting an educational and interactive slideshow. Image courtesy of Google

April 22 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating Earth Day with a new Doodle that features an interactive slideshow about six unique organisms that can be found around the globe.

The slideshow, which can be accessed from Google's homepage, presents information and short animated clips of plants and animals such as the world's tallest tree the Coastal Redwood and the world's smallest frog, the Paedophryne Amauensis.

The world's largest aquatic plant the Amazon water lily, one of the world's oldest living species the Coelacanth, the deepest-dwelling terrestrial creature the Deep Cave Springtail and the Wandering Albatross, which has the world's widest wingspan, are also featured.

"Here we've only represented a tiny fraction of the diversity, uniqueness and wonder that can be found among the life forms on the planet we call hame. Happy Earth Day," Google said.