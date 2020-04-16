Google is recognizing food service workers with a new Doodle. Image courtesy of Google

April 16 (UPI) -- Google is thanking food service workers during the COVID-19 pandemic with a new Doodle.

Google's homepage features the letter "G" in the company's logo sending a heart to a chef who is cooking and is represented by the letter "e."

The "e" is wearing a chef's hat and is surrounded by boxes of food and is happy to be receiving the heart.

Google says that as the pandemic continues, Doodles will pay homage to those who are still working on the front lines.

The company started the initiative on April 6 and last paid tribute to packaging, shipping and delivery workers.

"Today we'd like to say, to all food service workers, thank you," Google said.