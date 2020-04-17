Google is recognizing teachers and childcare workers with a new Doodle. Image courtesy of Google

April 17 (UPI) -- Google is honoring teachers and childcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic with a new Doodle.

Google's homepage features the letter "G" in the company's logo sending a heart to a teacher who is represented by the letter "E."

The teacher is giving an online lesson by using a webcam and is standing next to a dry erase board.

Google says that Doodles will continue to pay homage to those who are still working during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people are coming together to help one another now more than ever. We're launching a Doodle series to recognize and honor many of those on the front lines," the company said.

Google started the initiative on April 6 and last paid tribute to food service workers.