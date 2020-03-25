People wear protective face masks to guard against spread of the coronavirus disease on Tuesday while visiting a shopping area in Beijing, China. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

March 25 (UPI) -- Spain has now recorded more deaths from the coronavirus outbreak than any other nation except for Italy, health officials said Wednesday.

More than 700 new deaths were reported in Spain, bringing the nation's total to more than 3,400. The spike pushed the Spanish toll ahead of the number of dead in China, where nearly 3,300 have died so far. Italy has reported more deaths than any nation, with more than 6,800 so far.

As of early Wednesday, there are more than 435,000 cases worldwide and more than 19,600 deaths, according to statistics from Johns Hopkins University. Nearly 112,000 cases have recovered.

In India, more than 1.3 billion have begun a 21-day lockdown to clamp down on the spread of the cirus. Modi ordered the lockdown on Tuesday and it took effect at midnight. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said there will be a "total ban" on Indian citizens venturing out from their homes during the period.

In New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the defense ministry has declared a state of national emergency ahead of a lockdown to halt the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Ardern's message came as New Zealand's health ministry reported 50 new and probable cases, increasing its total to more than 200 ahead of a lockdown scheduled for Wednesday night

"From midnight tonight, we bunker down for four weeks to try and stop the virus in its tracks, to break the chain," Ardern said before New Zealand Parliament. "Make no mistake, this will get worse before it gets better."

Of all infections nationwide, only five have so far been hospitalized and there have been no deaths, but Ardern said the state of emergency was declared to hit "a window of opportunity" to stop the virus before it gets worse and save lives.

Scenes from a pandemic: World copes with COVID-19 Mohamed abu Daga (L) and his bride Israa wear face masks during a photo shoot at a studio before their wedding ceremony in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza on March 23. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo The National Mall is empty after Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser stopped vehicle access and closed pedestrian access to the cherry blossoms on March 23. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo Palestinian volunteers disinfect a street as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on March 22. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo Volunteers disinfect the interior of a mosque. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo Palestinian children play video games in the southern Gaza Strip on March 22. The United Nations has warned that a COVID-19 outbreak in Gaza could be disastrous, given the high poverty rates and weak health system in the coastal strip under Israeli blockade since 2007. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo A group of students visit a tourist area as the threat of the deadly coronavirus fades in Beijing on March 22, 2020. China has reported no new locally transmitted coronavirus cases for the first time since the pandemic began. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo Marina Street in Barcelona is scarcely populated on March 21. Photo by Andreu Dalmau/EPA-EFE A security guard eats at a neighborhood checkpoint as the threat of the coronavirus fades in Beijing on March 21. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo A delivery driver hauls boxes to a store. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo A trader puts on his vest on an empty floor at the New York Stock Exchange after the closing bell on Wall Street in New York City on March 20. The New York Stock Exchange will close down the floor and will move temporarily to fully electronic trading on March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo An informational guidebook is held by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence during a Coronavirus Task Force news conference at the White House in Washington, D.C. on March 20. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo Palestinian health workers clean the courtyard of a United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees school wearing protective gear to help prevent the spread of coronavirus at Khan Youns refugee camp in southern Gaza on March 18. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo Gaza has not confirmed any infections, but doctors in many cases believe the virus has arrived and fear that a lack of disease surveillance systems -- shortages of tests, basic supplies and properly trained professionals -- is allowing an invisible pandemic to spread. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo A thermographic camera checks arriving passengers' body temperature at a quarantine station at Narita International Airport in Chiba prefecture, Japan on March 16. Japanese government requests that people arriving from China, South Korea, Hong Kong, Macau and Iran wait for two weeks at designated facilities or their home in Japan to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo A lone passenger walks through baggage claim. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo A man sits in a bus station in central Tel Aviv on March 16. Photo by Abir Sultan/EPA-EFE A traveler takes photos of a departure board showing canceled flights at Tokyo International Airport on March 15. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo A shopper grabs a few cans of soup in an aisle of near-empty shelves in a San Francisco store on March 12. Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI | License Photo A woman walks by the Broadway venue for Neil Simon's "Plaza Suite" in New York City on March 12. Broadway shows and other large gatherings have been canceled as coronavirus continues to spread in the United States. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Drive-through COVID-19 testing is performed by appointment at the Kaiser Permanente French Campus in San Francisco on March 12. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo Travelers stand in line at the Adolfo-Suarez Barajas International Airport in Madrid on March 12, the morning after Trump announced the travel ban on flights from Europe. Photo by Emilio Naranjo/EPA-EFE Medical personnel wearing protective gear help the family of a patient carry her to a CT scan in the Rassolakram hospital in Tehran on March 11. Photo by Morteza Nikoubazl/UPI | License Photo Medical personnel check a CT scan of the lungs of a patient at the Rassolakram hospital in Tehran on March 11. Photo by Morteza Nikoubazl/UPI | License Photo Passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship board a chartered airplane at Oakland International Airport in Oakland, Calif., on March 11 after being released from a 21-day quarantine on the ship. Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI | License Photo Shoppers don masks on Clement Street in San Francisco on March 11. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a televised prime-time address from the Oval Office on March 11, announcing that travelers from most European countries would not be allowed to enter the United States for 30 days. Pool Photo by Doug Mills/UPI | License Photo Palestinian municipality workers wearing protective gear disinfect a park to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Gaza on March 11. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo A cyclist passes the Hoover Tower on the usually bustling Stanford University campus in Palo Alto, Calif., on March 10. Stanford is among many campuses around the world closing to protect from the virus. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo Purple ribbons hang outside of the Young Israel of New Rochelle synagogue in New Rochelle, N.Y. on March 10. A 1-mile containment zone around the city in Westchester County was set up in hopes of slowing the spread of the coronavirus. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo A closed sign hangs in the window of a barber shop in New Rochelle. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., uses hand sanitizer during a committee meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on March 10. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo Guests have their temperature checked before being allowed to enter an international shopping mall in Beijing on March 10. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo Chinese President Xi Jinping visits patients via video calls on March 10 at the Huoshenshan Hospital in Wuhan, where the outbreak began. Photo by Ju Peng/EPA-EFE/XINHUA The cruise ship Grand Princess is seen 15 miles off the California coast as it waits to enter San Francisco Bay on March 9. The ship was being held in quarantine with 21 diagnosed cases of COVID-19 aboard. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo The first known case of coronavirus in Washington, D.C., was connected to the Christ Episcopal Church in Georgetown. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo The CDC has been criticized for a slow rollout of test kits in the United States, along with other problems. Photo courtesy of CDC | License Photo This illustration, created at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Image courtesy of CDC | License Photo A notice posted at St.Thomas's Hospital in London on March 9 proclaims a lack of face masks. Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE A girl wears a protective face mask outside a shop selling hand sanitizer in Beijing on March 8. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo The Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II arcades, Italy's oldest active shopping mall, stands nearly empty in Milan. Italian authorities have taken the drastic measure of putting the whole country on lockdown. Photo by Matteo Corner/EPA-EFE Shelves are empty in a grocery store on March 5, after panic buying in Beijing. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo The Seoul subway mascot, Ddota, promotes the use of hand sanitizer in South Korea on March 4. South Korea's efforts to contain the virus offer lessons for other countries. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo A street in Seoul's Namdaemun market, a popular tourist destination, is nearly empty on March 4. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo Health workers in biohazard suits treat patients at a drive-through coronavirus testing center at Seoul Metropolitan Eunpyeong Hospital on March 4. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Debbie Birx speaks during a press briefing as Pence listens at the White House on March 4. Pence is leading the federal response to the outbreak. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo A worker sprays disinfectant inside a Vietnam Airlines airplane at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on March 3. Photo by Luong Thai Linh/EPA-EFE Researchers with the Emerging Infectious Disease branch at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, conduct studies in order to find a solution for the coronavirus, on March 3. Photo by USAMRDC/UPI | License Photo Pedestrians walk near the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street in New York City on March 3. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Office workers wearing face masks are seen at the Shinjuku station in Tokyo on March 2. Some companies are granting flexible-time work schedules or work from home to curb the spread of new coronavirus infections. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo Tokyo Disneyland, closed to curb the spread of the virus, in Urayasu, Chiba-Prefecture, Japan, was empty of tourists on February 29. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo Trump takes questions on the coronavirus outbreak at the White House in Washington, D.C., on February 26. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI. | License Photo A hospital worker in a biohazard suit checks his phone at Daegu Medical Center in Daegu, South Korea on February 21. Most of South Korea's cases were traced to a secretive religious organization, where a "super spreader" with the virus came in contact with hundreds. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo Transit workers use a thermal sensor to check a passenger's body temperature at a subway station in Daegu, South Korea on February 21. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo Infectious disease expert Galia Rahavm shows an isolation room as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tours the Chaim Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel, on February 19, preparing to cope with a potential outbreak. Photo by Photo by Heidi Levine/UPI | License Photo The quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess is docked at the Daikoku Pier in Yokohama, Kanagawa-Prefecture, Japan on February 19. Hundreds aboard the ship were infected. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo Public service announcements in the subway advise people to wear protective face masks in Beijing on February 6. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo A subway carriage is nearly empty during a normally busy rush hour in Beijing on February 6. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo One of the Beijing's major temple fairs is closed due to the coronavirus outbreak on January 25. All major Chinese New Year events were canceled to help stop the spread of the virus. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo Pedestrians wear protective respiratory masks in downtown Beijing on January 21. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

"It's that simple," she said. "In this fight against a virus, we have some things on our side."

The prime minister announced the lockdown on Monday when New Zealand cases surpassed 100 and ordered 4.7 million people to prepare to stay at home and not interact with others for at least a month.

Ardern said the declaration allows the director of Civil Defense Emergency Management to coordinate and use resources made available and gives it power to oversee the supply of food, fuel and other essential supplies; regulate land, water and air traffic; close roads and public places; evacuate premises including public spaces; and prohibit people from any place deemed necessary.

"This declaration helps us limit our exposure, and the exposure of the most vulnerable members of our community, to COVID-19," she added. "In short, it will help save lives."

The police and military will remind New Zealanders to follow the lockdown and can escalate the measure, if required.

"They can arrest if needed," Ardern said.

This is the second time an emergency has been declared in New Zealand, following an earthquake in Christchurch in 2011.

In Malaysia, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin extended the national movement control order until April 14, the Malay Mail reported.

The order, essentially a shutdown of all non-essential businesses and closing of its borders, began March 18 and was originally to expire March 31, but Muhyiddin extended it by two weeks on Wednesday as Malaysia's number of cases rose.

The prime minister said the extension was called in response to an uptick in cases.

"I know you feel burdened but I don't have a choice," he said. "I have to extend the [order] for your own safety."

Health officials said there are about 1,800 cases in Malaysia and 17 deaths.